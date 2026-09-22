The Shape of Starlink's Network
Live data · updated regularly
Data through Sep 30, 2026
984,576 IPv4 addresses reaching 223 countries and territories, with 56.2% of the traffic now running over IPv6, measured from IPinfo’s IP data. The map fills by daily active IPv4 addresses geolocated to each country: amber marks countries holding Starlink space with no active users, grey marks space announced by a local partner network rather than SpaceX.
Snapshot · active Sep 3–30, 2026 · allocation Sep 30, 2026
- 1–24 active IPv4/day
- 25–99
- 100–249
- 250–999
- ≥1,000
- Space, no users
- No Starlink space
Country details
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The footprint in five figures
Each number is taken from its own snapshot, dated beneath it, so they are not all measured on the same day.
Snapshot · Sep 30, 2026 edition
Countries with address space
223
160 a year earlier · as of Sep 30, 2026
IPv4 addresses
985K
984,576 across 4 SpaceX ASNs*
Traffic over IPv6
56.2%
up from 51.3% in Feb 2026
New in 12 months
+64
Sep 30, 2025 → Sep 30, 2026 · 22 are territories
Space, almost no users
4
India, Lebanon, Namibia, Palestinian Territory
*AS14593 (942,592) + AS27277 (4,608) + AS40714 (16,128) + AS45700 (21,248). Across the SpaceX networks AS14593, AS27277, AS40714, AS45700. ipinfo.io/AS14593 covers AS14593 alone..
Every figure here is derived from IPinfo’s IP datasets: ASN and prefix details, daily geolocation, company, and privacy detection, joined across Starlink’s 4 SpaceX-owned ASNs. Ranges announced by partner networks are excluded from every count.
Active means a distinct IPv4 address seen in IPinfo CDN request telemetry on an average day across Sep 3–30, 2026. It is not a subscriber count.
- AS14593
- AS45700
- AS40714
- AS27277
- spacex.com
- starlink.com
4 ASNs Starlink owns, and 2 it borrows
SpaceX routes Starlink through 4 of its own ASNs. 2 Indonesian ASNs also carry Starlink traffic but are registered to local operators. They are listed here for transparency, then set aside.
Snapshot · Sep 30, 2026 · ipinfo.prefix_details_flattened
|ASN
|Entity
|Country
|Ownership
|IPv4 addresses
|Traffic over IPv6
|AS14593
|Space Exploration Technologies Corp.
|US
|SpaceX-owned · geofeed + registry
|942,592
|56.2%
|AS45700
|PT Starlink Services Indonesia · SpaceX subsidiary in Indonesia
|ID
|SpaceX-owned · geofeed + registry
|21,248
|15.4%
|AS40714
|SpaceX Services, Inc. · Starshield (gov/defense)
|US
|SpaceX gov/defense · registry only
|16,128
|14%
|AS27277
|Space Exploration Technologies Corp.
|US
|SpaceX-owned · geofeed + registry
|4,608
|0%
|AS4787
|PT Cyberindo Aditama
|ID
|Partner network · geofeed (partner)
|149,504
|—
|AS149662
|PT Hostnet Data Global
|ID
|Partner network · geofeed (partner)
|1,536
|—
Active IPv4 a day
185,703
18.9% of geolocated space, averaged over Sep 3–30, 2026
Traffic over IPv6
56.2%
of requests we see from AS14593
Owned ASNs
4
Legal entities
16
14 country subsidiaries in 13 countries, plus two US parents
64 new countries in a single year
Comparing geolocation snapshots from Sep 30, 2025 and Sep 30, 2026, Starlink address space appeared in 64 countries and territories that had none a year earlier. 22 of them are territories rather than sovereign states. Over the same year Antarctica lost the space held a year earlier, leaving a net gain of 63.
Snapshot · Sep 30, 2025 → Sep 30, 2026 · geo.location_history
Countries with address space
IPv4 addresses held
Traffic over IPv6
Request telemetry begins in Feb 2026, so the IPv6 series covers a shorter span than the two beside it. Hollow points are months built on less than a full month of data.
New in 12 months
+64
absent a year earlier, present now
Total country presence
223
up from 160 a year earlier
Africa & Middle East
Americas & Caribbean
Asia-Pacific & Central Asia
Existing markets, ranked by addresses added
|Country
|Addresses added
|Growth
|Sep 30, 2025
|Sep 30, 2026
|Scale
|United States
|+125,524
|+104%
|120,172
|245,696
|Ukraine
|+21,760
|+274%
|7,936
|29,696
|Mexico
|+19,969
|+147%
|13,567
|33,536
|Brazil
|+19,200
|+106%
|18,176
|37,376
|India
|+12,288
|+240%
|5,120
|17,408
|Canada
|+11,009
|+37%
|29,951
|40,960
|Argentina
|+11,008
|+91%
|12,032
|23,040
|Australia
|+9,986
|+51%
|19,710
|29,696
|Indonesia
|+9,216
|+135%
|6,816
|16,032
|United Kingdom
|+7,168
|+74%
|9,728
|16,896
|Spain
|+6,656
|+124%
|5,376
|12,032
|Colombia
|+6,400
|+100%
|6,400
|12,800
|France
|+5,632
|+58%
|9,728
|15,360
|Chile
|+4,864
|+44%
|11,008
|15,872
Counts the addresses geolocated to each country, so a market can grow here without a new country appearing in the headline.
No other satellite network comes close
Operators are grouped by owner, so Viasat includes Inmarsat and SES includes Intelsat. Starlink does not lead on raw IPv4 — Viasat registered its space earlier, when IPv4 was still easy to get — but it carries almost all of the traffic. The leader in each column is bolded. Rows are built from hand-checked ASN lists, not name matching.
Snapshot · Sep 30, 2026 · curated ASN lists per operator
|Operator
|Orbit
|IPv4 addresses
|Countries
|Traffic over IPv6
|Share of satellite traffic
|ASN registered
|Viasatincludes Inmarsat, acquired May 2023
|GEO
|1,303,552
|33
|0%
|1.2%
|Oct 15, 2009
|Starlink (SpaceX)
|LEO
|984,576
|223
|53.2%
|95.8%
|Sep 5, 2018
|Hughes Network Systems
|GEO
|716,288
|11
|60.7%
|2.0%
|Jun 5, 1995
|SESincludes Intelsat, acquired July 2025
|GEO
|389,376
|53
|0%
|1.0%
|Jul 11, 2002
|Telesat
|GEO
|35,072
|6
|—
|0.00%
|Aug 12, 2002
|Eutelsat OneWebOneWeb and Eutelsat networks
|LEO + GEO
|13,056
|8
|0%
|0.01%
|Aug 20, 2018
|Iridium
|LEO
|2,560
|1
|—
|0.00%
|Aug 17, 2001
|Amazon Kuiperno Kuiper-attributed space visible yet
|LEO
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
An operator’s ASNs can carry non-satellite services too, so these totals are an upper bound. “ASN registered” is the date the operator’s flagship ASN was registered, not when its addresses were allocated. Country counts use the current geolocation partition, so Starlink reads 223 here against 223 in the headline, which uses the Sep 30, 2026 snapshot.
Looks like a VPN, isn't one
VPN flags cover 52,328 Starlink IPv4 addresses, 5.31% of the network, and 6.92% carries a privacy signal of some kind, most of it VPN, generic (CGNAT) at 5% of the network rather than anonymisation infrastructure. Tor and Relay signals are absent entirely.
Snapshot · Sep 30, 2026 · ipinfo.privacy_v3
Privacy flags on Starlink addresses
|Flag
|IPv4 addresses
|% of network
|VPN, generic (CGNAT)
|49,232
|5.00%
|Hosting
|15,686
|1.59%
|VPN, named service
|3,055
|0.31%
|Proxy
|106
|0.01%
|VPN + proxy
|41
|0.00%
|Tor
|0
|0.00%
|Relay
|0
|0.00%
Named VPN services running on Starlink
23 services
|Service
|IPv4 addresses
|Deeper Network VPNdVPN
|1,931
|NordVPN
|523
|MysteriumdVPN
|294
|ProtonVPN
|132
|ExpressVPN
|41
|VyprVPN
|40
|CyberGhost
|21
|Surfshark
|13
|TunnelBear
|13
|HideMyAss
|8
|Windscribe
|8
|Private Internet Access
|5
|FastestVPN
|4
|Mullvad
|4
|VPNGate
|4
|PureVPN
|3
|Extreme VPN
|2
|Octohide VPN
|2
|Snap
|2
|ovpnpw
|2
|Blaze VPN
|1
|FreeOpenVPN
|1
|URnetworkdVPN
|1
Each address is counted once, under one flag, so the rows add up to the total. Hosting covers 15,686 addresses, 1.59% of the network.
What this does not measure
Active IPv4 counts are addresses, not subscribers. Starlink's CGNAT architecture puts many terminals behind one address, so a single active address can represent many households, and 56.2% of the traffic we observe runs over IPv6 and is therefore outside the IPv4 counts entirely. Ranges announced by partner networks, including Indonesia's 2 ASNs, are excluded throughout. Country figures come from dated snapshots rather than instantaneous readings, so month-to-month movement of a few percent is noise, not growth.
Get the satellite IP data behind this report
Every ASN, range, geolocation and privacy signal here comes from IPinfo's datasets, available by API or daily database download. Tell us what you're building.