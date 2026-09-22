Every figure here is derived from IPinfo’s IP datasets: ASN and prefix details, daily geolocation, company, and privacy detection, joined across Starlink’s 4 SpaceX-owned ASNs. Ranges announced by partner networks are excluded from every count.

Active means a distinct IPv4 address seen in IPinfo CDN request telemetry on an average day across Sep 3–30, 2026 . It is not a subscriber count.