Kiribati

Kiribati

Nearby countries: MicronesiaMarshall IslandsNauruTuvaluTokelau
Map of Kiribati

Summary

ASNs
4
IPs
6,752 (11% pingable)
Router IPs
2
Hosting IPs
5
Mobile Carriers
1
VPN Providers
Registry
APNIC

ASNs in Kiribati 4

ASN Name Type ISP, business or hostingNumber of IPs
AS134783Amalgamated Telecom Holdings Kiribati Ltdisp2,816
AS132486OCEAN LINK LTDisp512
AS4865Amalgamated Telecom Holdings Kiribati Ltdinactive0
AS140066MOEL TRADING CO. LTD.inactive0

Important Routers in Kiribati

IP Address City ASN
103.73.80.14TarawaAS132486
103.250.0.133TarawaAS134783

Top Cities in Kiribati

City IPs in City ASNs in City Routers in City Example IP Address
Tarawa5,76822103.250.0.0
Betio Village5130103.148.4.0
Banana Village2560203.24.107.0
London Village1060104.28.125.62
Bikenibeu Village960172.225.230.144
Matanibike Village90104.28.125.64
Antebuka Village40103.250.2.112

Top Hosting IPs in Kiribati

IP Address Hosted Domain Count Example Domain
103.250.1.181kiribaticustoms.gov.ki
202.6.120.241vodafone.com.ki
103.73.80.401oceanlinknet.com
103.250.1.501finance.gov.ki
202.6.120.2491athkl.com.ki

Mobile Carriers in Kiribati 1

Carrier IP Address Count Example IP Address
Kiribati - ATH256103.250.2.0

Top VPN Providers in Kiribati

No VPNs detected in Kiribati.

