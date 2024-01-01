ASNs in Kiribati — 4
|ASN
|Name
|Type
|Number of IPs
|AS134783
|Amalgamated Telecom Holdings Kiribati Ltd
|isp
|2,816
|AS132486
|OCEAN LINK LTD
|isp
|512
|AS4865
|Amalgamated Telecom Holdings Kiribati Ltd
|inactive
|0
|AS140066
|MOEL TRADING CO. LTD.
|inactive
|0
ASNs
ASNs assigned to resource holders registered in this country
|4
IPs
IP addresses geolocated by IPinfo in this country
|6,752 (11% pingable)
Router IPs
IP addresses belonging to Routers in this country
|2
Hosting IPs
IP addresses with domains pointing to them in this country
|5
Mobile Carriers
Mobile Carriers with IP addresses geolocated in this country
|1
VPN Providers
VPN Providers with exit nodes in this country
|—
Registry
Regional Internet Registry (RIR) that manages the allocation and registration of Internet number resources within this country
|APNIC
|IP Address
|City
|ASN
|103.73.80.14
|Tarawa
|AS132486
|103.250.0.133
|Tarawa
|AS134783
|City
|IPs in City
|ASNs in City
|Routers in City
|Example IP Address
|Tarawa
|5,768
|2
|2
|103.250.0.0
|Betio Village
|513
|0
|103.148.4.0
|Banana Village
|256
|0
|203.24.107.0
|London Village
|106
|0
|104.28.125.62
|Bikenibeu Village
|96
|0
|172.225.230.144
|Matanibike Village
|9
|0
|104.28.125.64
|Antebuka Village
|4
|0
|103.250.2.112
|IP Address
|Hosted Domain Count
|Example Domain
|103.250.1.18
|1
|kiribaticustoms.gov.ki
|202.6.120.24
|1
|vodafone.com.ki
|103.73.80.40
|1
|oceanlinknet.com
|103.250.1.50
|1
|finance.gov.ki
|202.6.120.249
|1
|athkl.com.ki
|Carrier
|IP Address Count
|Example IP Address
|Kiribati - ATH
|256
|103.250.2.0