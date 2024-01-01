ASNs in Tuvalu — 4
|ASN
|Name
|Type
|Number of IPs
|AS23917
|Tuvalu Telecom
|business
|2,560
|AS29685
|Alfa Oil ltd.
|inactive
|0
|AS142573
|Government of Tuvalu
|inactive
|0
|AS133117
|Tuvalu Telecommunications Corporation
|inactive
|0
ASNs
ASNs assigned to resource holders registered in this country
|4
IPs
IP addresses geolocated by IPinfo in this country
|14,959 (1% pingable)
Router IPs
IP addresses belonging to Routers in this country
|5
Hosting IPs
IP addresses with domains pointing to them in this country
|—
Mobile Carriers
Mobile Carriers with IP addresses geolocated in this country
|—
VPN Providers
VPN Providers with exit nodes in this country
|—
Registry
Regional Internet Registry (RIR) that manages the allocation and registration of Internet number resources within this country
|APNIC
|IP Address
|City
|ASN
|202.2.112.5
|Funafuti
|AS23917
|202.2.108.253
|Funafuti
|AS23917
|202.2.108.5
|Funafuti
|AS23917
|202.2.112.253
|Funafuti
|AS23917
|202.2.112.205
|Funafuti
|AS23917
|City
|IPs in City
|ASNs in City
|Routers in City
|Example IP Address
|Funafuti
|14,703
|1
|5
|104.28.125.92
|Meang Village
|256
|0
|14.137.42.0