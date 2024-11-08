Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights

Learn more

Abuse contact database download

Gain immediate access to billions of abuse contact data with these downloadable insights. Use this information to build a foundation for legal action, research an IP attempting to access accounts, automate complaints to companies responsible for abusive IPs, and much more.

Prefer data in a specific format? We support all the important ones

JSON

Filesize9.59 GB
Fields8
Last updatedToday
Entries37,583,458

MMDB

Filesize690.24 MB
Fields6
Last updatedToday
Entries11,219,618

CSV

Filesize5.92 GB
Fields8
Last updatedToday
Entries37,583,458

Need data in a format not mentioned here? Contact us

Available fields

NAMEMMDBCSVJSON
name
email
address
country
phone

Looking for a plug and play API solution?

We offer the same data through our API that’s designed for easy implementation. We also offer integrations, libraries and our data experts are ready to troubleshoot or help design new use cases as needed.

Read more
ApiProducts

Accurate and
adaptable data retrieval

https://website-cdn.ipinfo.io/_next/static/media/db-update.beeb5e74.svg

Choose your download schedule

We refresh our database every 24 hours. Download our data as often as every day for the freshest insights.
https://website-cdn.ipinfo.io/_next/static/media/files-graphic.f35f01fd.svg

Select your ideal format

We support CSV, JSON, MMDB, and XML. Plus, we’re happy to support any popular format if you have a requirement.
https://website-cdn.ipinfo.io/_next/static/media/db-update.beeb5e74.svg

Customize your data feed

We help combine datasets from multiple sources into one unified feed. From anonymous data sources to IP ranges, choose what datasets you view together.

Custom database download subscriptions

For complex business needs

Choose and combine any datasets

  • IP to Geolocation database
  • ASN database
  • Privacy Detection database
  • Company database
  • Abuse Contact database
  • IP Ranges database (Country)
  • IP to Mobile Carrier database
  • IP Whois Database
  • Hosted Domains database