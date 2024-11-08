Abuse contact database download
Gain immediate access to billions of abuse contact data with these downloadable insights. Use this information to build a foundation for legal action, research an IP attempting to access accounts, automate complaints to companies responsible for abusive IPs, and much more.
Abuse contact database
|start_ip
|end_ip
|name
|address
|country
|phone
|1.0.0.0
|1.0.0.255
|APNIC RESEARCH
|helpdesk@apnic.net
|PO Box 3646, South Brisbane, QLD 4101, Australia
|AU
|61-7-3858-3188
|216.145.117.224
|216.145.117.239
|Abuse
|abuse@flexential.com
|US, NC, Charlotte, 8809 Lenox Pointe Drive, Suite G, 28273
|US
|1-833-264-3539
|104.56.87.56
|104.56.87.63
|ATT Abuse
|abuse@att.net
|US, NJ, Parsippany, 400 Interpace Parkway, 07054
|US
|1-919-319-8130
|2a02:cbf3:100:5701:4000::
|2a02:cbf3:100:5701:7fff:ffff:ffff:ffff
|PlusServer Network Operations
|abuse@plusserver.com
|PlusServer GmbH, Hohenzollernring 72, 50672 Koeln
|DE
|+49 2203 1045 3600
|62.97.226.252
|62.97.226.255
|BKK Digitek AS Abuse
|abuse@bkkb.no
|BKK Digitek AS, P.O. Box 7050, NO-5020 BERGEN, NORWAY
|NO
|-
|62.175.169.0
|62.175.169.31
|VODAFONE ONO ABUSE
|abuse@corp.vodafone.es
|Barcelona
|ES
|+34 607 13 33 33
|62.70.89.48
|62.70.89.63
|Abuse Verizon EMEA
|abuse.emea@verizon.com
|P.O Box 4127, Solna 171 04, Sweden
|NL
|+31 20 711 6000
Prefer data in a specific format? We support all the important ones
JSON
|Filesize
|9.59 GB
|Fields
|8
|Last updated
|Today
|Entries
|37,583,458
MMDB
|Filesize
|690.24 MB
|Fields
|6
|Last updated
|Today
|Entries
|11,219,618
CSV
|Filesize
|5.92 GB
|Fields
|8
|Last updated
|Today
|Entries
|37,583,458
Need data in a format not mentioned here? Contact us
Available fields
|NAME
|MMDB
|CSV
|JSON
|name
|address
|country
|phone
Accurate and
adaptable data retrieval
Choose your download scheduleWe refresh our database every 24 hours. Download our data as often as every day for the freshest insights.
Select your ideal formatWe support CSV, JSON, MMDB, and XML. Plus, we’re happy to support any popular format if you have a requirement.
Customize your data feedWe help combine datasets from multiple sources into one unified feed. From anonymous data sources to IP ranges, choose what datasets you view together.
