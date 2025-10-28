IP WHOIS

Accurate, Well-Parsed WHOIS Data

IP WHOIS data that’s formatted consistently and offers unmatched accuracy and reliability

{
  total:1,
  page:0,
  records:[
    {
      range:"215.0.0.0/8",
      id:"DNIC-NET-215",
      name:"DoD Network Information Center",
      country:"US",
      org:{
        id:"DNIC",
        name:"DoD Network Information Center",
        address:null,
        country:"US",
        admin:"MIL-HSTMST-ARIN",
        abuse:"REGIS10-ARIN",
        tech:"MIL-HSTMST-ARIN\NREGIS10-ARIN",
        maintainer:"",
        created:"1970-01-01",
        updated:"2025-03-13",
        source:"arin",
        raw:"OrgID:          DNIC\nOrgName:        DoD Network Information Center\nCanAllocate:    \nStreet:         3990 E. Broad Street\nCity:           Columbus\nState/Prov:     OH\nCountry:        US\nPostalCode:     43218\nRegDate:        1970-01-01\nUpdated:        2025-03-13\nOrgAdminHandle: MIL-HSTMST-ARIN\nOrgTechHandle:  MIL-HSTMST-ARIN\nOrgTechHandle:  REGIS10-ARIN\nOrgAbuseHandle: REGIS10-ARIN\nSource:         ARIN\n\n\nPOCHandle:      REGIS10-ARIN\nIsRole:         Y\nLastName:       Registration\nFirstName:      \nStreet:         DISA-Columbus\nStreet:         300 North James Road\nCity:           Whitehall\nState/Prov:     OH\nCountry:        US\nPostalCode:     43213\nRegDate:        2009-06-24\nUpdated:        2025-02-13\nOfficePhone:    +1-844-347-2457\nMailbox:        disa.columbus.ns.mbx.arin-registrations@mail.mil\nSource:         ARIN\n\n\nPOCHandle:      MIL-HSTMST-ARIN\nIsRole:         Y\nLastName:       Network DoD\nFirstName:      \nStreet:         DISA-Columbus\nStreet:         300 North James Road\nCity:           Whitehall\nState/Prov:     OH\nCountry:        US\nPostalCode:     43213\nRegDate:        1993-05-26\nUpdated:        2025-02-12\nOfficePhone:    +1-844-347-2457\nMailbox:        disa.columbus.ns.mbx.hostmaster-dod-nic@mail.mil\nSource:         ARIN\n"
      },
      status:"REALLOCATION",
      tech:{
        id:"MIL-HSTMST-ARIN",
        name:"Network DoD",
        email:"disa.columbus.ns.mbx.hostmaster-dod-nic@mail.mil",
        address:"US, OH, Whitehall, DISA-Columbus\n300 North James Road, 43213",
        country:"US",
        phone:"",
        fax:"",
        created:"1993-05-26",
        updated:"2025-02-12",
        source:"arin",
        raw:"POCHandle:      MIL-HSTMST-ARIN\nIsRole:         Y\nLastName:       Network DoD\nFirstName:      \nStreet:         DISA-Columbus\nStreet:         300 North James Road\nCity:           Whitehall\nState/Prov:     OH\nCountry:        US\nPostalCode:     43213\nRegDate:        1993-05-26\nUpdated:        2025-02-12\nOfficePhone:    +1-844-347-2457\nMailbox:        disa.columbus.ns.mbx.hostmaster-dod-nic@mail.mil\nSource:         ARIN\n"
      },
      maintainer:null,
      admin:{
        id:"MIL-HSTMST-ARIN",
        name:"Network DoD",
        email:"disa.columbus.ns.mbx.hostmaster-dod-nic@mail.mil",
        address:"US, OH, Whitehall, DISA-Columbus\n300 North James Road, 43213",
        country:"US",
        phone:"",
        fax:"",
        created:"1993-05-26",
        updated:"2025-02-12",
        source:"arin",
        raw:"POCHandle:      MIL-HSTMST-ARIN\nIsRole:         Y\nLastName:       Network DoD\nFirstName:      \nStreet:         DISA-Columbus\nStreet:         300 North James Road\nCity:           Whitehall\nState/Prov:     OH\nCountry:        US\nPostalCode:     43213\nRegDate:        1993-05-26\nUpdated:        2025-02-12\nOfficePhone:    +1-844-347-2457\nMailbox:        disa.columbus.ns.mbx.hostmaster-dod-nic@mail.mil\nSource:         ARIN\n"
      },
      abuse:{
        id:"REGIS10-ARIN",
        name:"Registration",
        email:"disa.columbus.ns.mbx.arin-registrations@mail.mil",
        address:"US, OH, Whitehall, DISA-Columbus\n300 North James Road, 43213",
        country:"US",
        phone:"",
        fax:"",
        created:"2009-06-24",
        updated:"2025-02-13",
        source:"arin",
        raw:"POCHandle:      REGIS10-ARIN\nIsRole:         Y\nLastName:       Registration\nFirstName:      \nStreet:         DISA-Columbus\nStreet:         300 North James Road\nCity:           Whitehall\nState/Prov:     OH\nCountry:        US\nPostalCode:     43213\nRegDate:        2009-06-24\nUpdated:        2025-02-13\nOfficePhone:    +1-844-347-2457\nMailbox:        disa.columbus.ns.mbx.arin-registrations@mail.mil\nSource:         ARIN\n"
      },
      created:"2025-09-05",
      updated:"2025-09-05",
      source:"arin",
      raw:"NetHandle:      NET-215-0-0-0-2
OrgID:          DNIC
Parent:         NET-215-0-0-0-1
NetName:        DNIC-NET-215
NetRange:       215.0.0.0 - 215.255.255.255
NetType:        reallocation
RegDate:        2025-09-05
Updated:        2025-09-05
Source:         ARIN


OrgID:          DNIC
OrgName:        DoD Network Information Center
CanAllocate:    
Street:         3990 E. Broad Street
City:           Columbus
State/Prov:     OH
Country:        US
PostalCode:     43218
RegDate:        1970-01-01
Updated:        2025-03-13
OrgAdminHandle: MIL-HSTMST-ARIN
OrgTechHandle:  MIL-HSTMST-ARIN
OrgTechHandle:  REGIS10-ARIN
OrgAbuseHandle: REGIS10-ARIN
Source:         ARIN


POCHandle:      MIL-HSTMST-ARIN
IsRole:         Y
LastName:       Network DoD
FirstName:      
Street:         DISA-Columbus
Street:         300 North James Road
City:           Whitehall
State/Prov:     OH
Country:        US
PostalCode:     43213
RegDate:        1993-05-26
Updated:        2025-02-12
OfficePhone:    +1-844-347-2457
Mailbox:        disa.columbus.ns.mbx.hostmaster-dod-nic@mail.mil
Source:         ARIN


POCHandle:      REGIS10-ARIN
IsRole:         Y
LastName:       Registration
FirstName:      
Street:         DISA-Columbus
Street:         300 North James Road
City:           Whitehall
State/Prov:     OH
Country:        US
PostalCode:     43213
RegDate:        2009-06-24
Updated:        2025-02-13
OfficePhone:    +1-844-347-2457
Mailbox:        disa.columbus.ns.mbx.arin-registrations@mail.mil
Source:         ARIN
",
      domain:"mail.mil"
    }
  ],
  net:"215.204.222.212"
}
Comprehensive, Detailed Data

Access consistent, user-friendly WHOIS data with IPinfo’s IP WHOIS. Sourced daily from Regional Internet Registries (RIRs) around the globe, our WHOIS data is processed for consistent formatting and structure, ensuring accuracy and ease of use. Whether you’re enhancing network management, conducting cybersecurity investigations, or driving data-driven decisions, our WHOIS data provides the information you need.

Flexible Access Options

API, database download, and platform integrations—built for any stack, any scale.

Reliable IP Intelligence

Industry-leading precision, daily updates, and trusted accuracy for every IP address.

Built for Developers

Official libraries, clean docs, and powerful APIs designed for real-world deployment.

Built for rapid, accurate development

Sample Response

$ curl https://ipinfo.io/whois/net/24.62.0.0/15?token=$TOKEN
{
  net:"24.62.0.0/15",
  total:100,
  page:0,
  records:[
    {
      range:"24.62.0.0/15",
      id:"NEW-ENGLAND-5",
      name:"Comcast Cable Communications Holdings, Inc",
      country:"US",
      org:"C02610695",
      updated:"2010-10-18",
      status:"REASSIGNMENT",
      source:"arin",
      raw:"<raw data>"
    }
  ]
}

Dev Notes

Going to be developing with our data? Here's the main things you may want to know:

  • One-line setup via curl, fetch, or SDK
  • Multi-language SDKs (Node.js, Python, Go, PHP, Java...)
  • Real-time JSON, ~100ms average latency
  • Optional integrations (API, DBs, Snowflake, GCP, Splunk)
  • Trusted by Microsoft, WordPress, and 1000s of dev team
  • Fresh, reliable data with 99.99% uptime, updated daily
Fast and Easy API Access

Gain access to our best-in-class data. Setup takes just a few minutes. 

  • 50-200 ms response time on average
  • 99.999% uptime
  • Data updates every 24 hours
  • Bank grade security
Custom database download

Leverage raw IP datasets, customize your data feeds, and choose your ideal format.

  • Customizable fields
  • Data updates every 24 hours
  • Bank grade security
337.27 MB11,316,985 entriesUpdated on Oct 28, 2025

IPinfo Lite

Powerful IP Data Without Limits. No card required.

Accurate country-level geolocation and ASN details for free. No monthly fees, no credit card required, and unlimited API requests.

Unrivaled data accuracy

Verified IP Accuracy. Not Estimates.

Most IP providers stop at noisy Whois and geofeeds. IPinfo goes further. We don’t just collect IP data — we verify it, validate it, and engineer it for developers.

They guess. We measure. And that makes all the difference.

Step 1: Collect & Clean

Like most IP data companies, we aggregate raw IP data from multiple sources as a starting point.

Step 2: Learn

Our proprietary algorithms then score and filter 20TB+ of IP data daily to measure accuracy and confidence.

Step 3: ProbeNet Ground Truth

1000+ live PoP’s map IPs around the world in real time, delivering unmatched ground-truth accuracy.

Step 4: Validate

A custom hint engine runs 400B+ weekly checks to verify and confirm every signal for total accuracy.

Step 5: Continual Updates

IP’s change continually… so our data refreshes daily to keep every lookup accurate, stable, and production-ready.

How People Use WHOIS Data

WHOIS data powers everything from network investigations to compliance checks. With detailed ownership, registration, and contact information for IP addresses, teams can make smarter, faster decisions about security, attribution, and trust. Here’s how top companies put IPinfo’s WHOIS data to work:

Domain Ownership Information

Link malicious infrastructure from IP addresses to their registrants, accelerating incident response and forensic analysis.

Fraud Prevention

Collect evidence of suspicious activities and flag behavior patterns, like reuse of registrant information across fraudulent domains, to identify fraud in real time.

Brand & IP Protection

Monitor domain registration data for unauthorized or suspicious registrations that may infringe on trademarks, helping protect digital assets and prevent abuse.

Made for Developers, Trusted by Enterprises

Our expert in-house team diligently maintains and supports our IP WHOIS, ensuring you always have accurate, up-to-date IP data at your fingertips. With libraries for more than a dozen popular programming languages—from Ruby to Rust and PHP to Perl—integrating our API is quick and seamless. Explore our developer docs to see just how easy it is to get started.

Jeremy TurnerHead of Cyber and Risk at Cogility
Andrew MorrisFounder & Chief Architect at Greynoise
Richard WellsDirector at CFC
Rated #1 for IP Data Accuracy

Manjeet S.

IPinfo isn’t just about IP Lookups, it also helped us increase our sales.

Bruce F.

IPinfo is my silent watchdog as it helps me in pinpointing risk, location & users in real-time.

Otis J.

IPinfo was surprisingly valuable and outperformed all the other IP intelligence tools I've tried.

