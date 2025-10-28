Accurate, Well-Parsed WHOIS Data
{total:1,page:0,records:[{range:"215.0.0.0/8",id:"DNIC-NET-215",name:"DoD Network Information Center",country:"US",org:{id:"DNIC",name:"DoD Network Information Center",address:null,country:"US",admin:"MIL-HSTMST-ARIN",abuse:"REGIS10-ARIN",tech:"MIL-HSTMST-ARIN\NREGIS10-ARIN",maintainer:"",created:"1970-01-01",updated:"2025-03-13",source:"arin",raw:"OrgID: DNIC\nOrgName: DoD Network Information Center\nCanAllocate: \nStreet: 3990 E. Broad Street\nCity: Columbus\nState/Prov: OH\nCountry: US\nPostalCode: 43218\nRegDate: 1970-01-01\nUpdated: 2025-03-13\nOrgAdminHandle: MIL-HSTMST-ARIN\nOrgTechHandle: MIL-HSTMST-ARIN\nOrgTechHandle: REGIS10-ARIN\nOrgAbuseHandle: REGIS10-ARIN\nSource: ARIN\n\n\nPOCHandle: REGIS10-ARIN\nIsRole: Y\nLastName: Registration\nFirstName: \nStreet: DISA-Columbus\nStreet: 300 North James Road\nCity: Whitehall\nState/Prov: OH\nCountry: US\nPostalCode: 43213\nRegDate: 2009-06-24\nUpdated: 2025-02-13\nOfficePhone: +1-844-347-2457\nMailbox: disa.columbus.ns.mbx.arin-registrations@mail.mil\nSource: ARIN\n\n\nPOCHandle: MIL-HSTMST-ARIN\nIsRole: Y\nLastName: Network DoD\nFirstName: \nStreet: DISA-Columbus\nStreet: 300 North James Road\nCity: Whitehall\nState/Prov: OH\nCountry: US\nPostalCode: 43213\nRegDate: 1993-05-26\nUpdated: 2025-02-12\nOfficePhone: +1-844-347-2457\nMailbox: disa.columbus.ns.mbx.hostmaster-dod-nic@mail.mil\nSource: ARIN\n"},status:"REALLOCATION",tech:{id:"MIL-HSTMST-ARIN",name:"Network DoD",email:"disa.columbus.ns.mbx.hostmaster-dod-nic@mail.mil",address:"US, OH, Whitehall, DISA-Columbus\n300 North James Road, 43213",country:"US",phone:"",fax:"",created:"1993-05-26",updated:"2025-02-12",source:"arin",raw:"POCHandle: MIL-HSTMST-ARIN\nIsRole: Y\nLastName: Network DoD\nFirstName: \nStreet: DISA-Columbus\nStreet: 300 North James Road\nCity: Whitehall\nState/Prov: OH\nCountry: US\nPostalCode: 43213\nRegDate: 1993-05-26\nUpdated: 2025-02-12\nOfficePhone: +1-844-347-2457\nMailbox: disa.columbus.ns.mbx.hostmaster-dod-nic@mail.mil\nSource: ARIN\n"},maintainer:null,admin:{id:"MIL-HSTMST-ARIN",name:"Network DoD",email:"disa.columbus.ns.mbx.hostmaster-dod-nic@mail.mil",address:"US, OH, Whitehall, DISA-Columbus\n300 North James Road, 43213",country:"US",phone:"",fax:"",created:"1993-05-26",updated:"2025-02-12",source:"arin",raw:"POCHandle: MIL-HSTMST-ARIN\nIsRole: Y\nLastName: Network DoD\nFirstName: \nStreet: DISA-Columbus\nStreet: 300 North James Road\nCity: Whitehall\nState/Prov: OH\nCountry: US\nPostalCode: 43213\nRegDate: 1993-05-26\nUpdated: 2025-02-12\nOfficePhone: +1-844-347-2457\nMailbox: disa.columbus.ns.mbx.hostmaster-dod-nic@mail.mil\nSource: ARIN\n"},abuse:{id:"REGIS10-ARIN",name:"Registration",email:"disa.columbus.ns.mbx.arin-registrations@mail.mil",address:"US, OH, Whitehall, DISA-Columbus\n300 North James Road, 43213",country:"US",phone:"",fax:"",created:"2009-06-24",updated:"2025-02-13",source:"arin",raw:"POCHandle: REGIS10-ARIN\nIsRole: Y\nLastName: Registration\nFirstName: \nStreet: DISA-Columbus\nStreet: 300 North James Road\nCity: Whitehall\nState/Prov: OH\nCountry: US\nPostalCode: 43213\nRegDate: 2009-06-24\nUpdated: 2025-02-13\nOfficePhone: +1-844-347-2457\nMailbox: disa.columbus.ns.mbx.arin-registrations@mail.mil\nSource: ARIN\n"},created:"2025-09-05",updated:"2025-09-05",source:"arin",raw:"NetHandle: NET-215-0-0-0-2 OrgID: DNIC Parent: NET-215-0-0-0-1 NetName: DNIC-NET-215 NetRange: 215.0.0.0 - 215.255.255.255 NetType: reallocation RegDate: 2025-09-05 Updated: 2025-09-05 Source: ARIN OrgID: DNIC OrgName: DoD Network Information Center CanAllocate: Street: 3990 E. Broad Street City: Columbus State/Prov: OH Country: US PostalCode: 43218 RegDate: 1970-01-01 Updated: 2025-03-13 OrgAdminHandle: MIL-HSTMST-ARIN OrgTechHandle: MIL-HSTMST-ARIN OrgTechHandle: REGIS10-ARIN OrgAbuseHandle: REGIS10-ARIN Source: ARIN POCHandle: MIL-HSTMST-ARIN IsRole: Y LastName: Network DoD FirstName: Street: DISA-Columbus Street: 300 North James Road City: Whitehall State/Prov: OH Country: US PostalCode: 43213 RegDate: 1993-05-26 Updated: 2025-02-12 OfficePhone: +1-844-347-2457 Mailbox: disa.columbus.ns.mbx.hostmaster-dod-nic@mail.mil Source: ARIN POCHandle: REGIS10-ARIN IsRole: Y LastName: Registration FirstName: Street: DISA-Columbus Street: 300 North James Road City: Whitehall State/Prov: OH Country: US PostalCode: 43213 RegDate: 2009-06-24 Updated: 2025-02-13 OfficePhone: +1-844-347-2457 Mailbox: disa.columbus.ns.mbx.arin-registrations@mail.mil Source: ARIN ",domain:"mail.mil"}],net:"215.204.222.212"}
Comprehensive, Detailed Data
Access consistent, user-friendly WHOIS data with IPinfo’s IP WHOIS. Sourced daily from Regional Internet Registries (RIRs) around the globe, our WHOIS data is processed for consistent formatting and structure, ensuring accuracy and ease of use. Whether you’re enhancing network management, conducting cybersecurity investigations, or driving data-driven decisions, our WHOIS data provides the information you need.
Flexible Access Options
API, database download, and platform integrations—built for any stack, any scale.
Reliable IP Intelligence
Industry-leading precision, daily updates, and trusted accuracy for every IP address.
Built for Developers
Official libraries, clean docs, and powerful APIs designed for real-world deployment.
Built for rapid, accurate development
Sample Response
{net:"24.62.0.0/15",total:100,page:0,records:[{range:"24.62.0.0/15",id:"NEW-ENGLAND-5",name:"Comcast Cable Communications Holdings, Inc",country:"US",org:"C02610695",updated:"2010-10-18",status:"REASSIGNMENT",source:"arin",raw:"<raw data>"}]}
Dev Notes
Going to be developing with our data? Here's the main things you may want to know:
- One-line setup via curl, fetch, or SDK
- Multi-language SDKs (Node.js, Python, Go, PHP, Java...)
- Real-time JSON, ~100ms average latency
- Optional integrations (API, DBs, Snowflake, GCP, Splunk)
- Trusted by Microsoft, WordPress, and 1000s of dev team
- Fresh, reliable data with 99.99% uptime, updated daily
Fast and Easy API Access
Gain access to our best-in-class data. Setup takes just a few minutes.
- 50-200 ms response time on average
- 99.999% uptime
- Data updates every 24 hours
- Bank grade security
Custom database download
Leverage raw IP datasets, customize your data feeds, and choose your ideal format.
- Customizable fields
- Data updates every 24 hours
- Bank grade security
IPinfo Lite
Powerful IP Data Without Limits. No card required.
Accurate country-level geolocation and ASN details for free. No monthly fees, no credit card required, and unlimited API requests.
Unrivaled data accuracy
Verified IP Accuracy. Not Estimates.
Most IP providers stop at noisy Whois and geofeeds. IPinfo goes further. We don’t just collect IP data — we verify it, validate it, and engineer it for developers.
They guess. We measure. And that makes all the difference.
Step 1: Collect & Clean
Like most IP data companies, we aggregate raw IP data from multiple sources as a starting point.
Step 2: Learn
Our proprietary algorithms then score and filter 20TB+ of IP data daily to measure accuracy and confidence.
Step 3: ProbeNet Ground Truth
1000+ live PoP’s map IPs around the world in real time, delivering unmatched ground-truth accuracy.
Step 4: Validate
A custom hint engine runs 400B+ weekly checks to verify and confirm every signal for total accuracy.
Step 5: Continual Updates
IP’s change continually… so our data refreshes daily to keep every lookup accurate, stable, and production-ready.
How People Use WHOIS Data
WHOIS data powers everything from network investigations to compliance checks. With detailed ownership, registration, and contact information for IP addresses, teams can make smarter, faster decisions about security, attribution, and trust. Here’s how top companies put IPinfo’s WHOIS data to work:
Domain Ownership Information
Link malicious infrastructure from IP addresses to their registrants, accelerating incident response and forensic analysis.
Fraud Prevention
Collect evidence of suspicious activities and flag behavior patterns, like reuse of registrant information across fraudulent domains, to identify fraud in real time.
Brand & IP Protection
Monitor domain registration data for unauthorized or suspicious registrations that may infringe on trademarks, helping protect digital assets and prevent abuse.
Made for Developers, Trusted by Enterprises
Our expert in-house team diligently maintains and supports our IP WHOIS, ensuring you always have accurate, up-to-date IP data at your fingertips. With libraries for more than a dozen popular programming languages—from Ruby to Rust and PHP to Perl—integrating our API is quick and seamless. Explore our developer docs to see just how easy it is to get started.
I can infer that IPinfo is doing much more than just taking at face value what public registries are providing. For example, they’re looking at domain name ownership within those IP ranges to infer asset ownership. This is the same way I’d approach this problem.
We needed to further contextualize Internet scanners, crawlers, and bots. Origin networks, data centers, ASNs, and countries are a huge component of that. We were looking for a faster, more developer-friendly alternative to existing geo-IP providers. A close friend of mine hit the IPinfo API with cURL, and I saw all the information we needed.
We love to integrate with the IPinfo API because it provides us with a highly reliable and accurate stream of data.
