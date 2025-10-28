Company Context Beyond the Basics
IP to company data identifies the organizations behind the website traffic
{name:"APNIC and Cloudflare DNS Resolver project",domain:"cloudflare.com",type:"hosting",asn:"AS13335",as_name:"Cloudflare, Inc.",as_domain:"cloudflare.com",as_type:"hosting",country:"AU"}
Comprehensive, Detailed Data
Uncover the organizations interacting with your website using IPinfo’s IP to company data. We transform anonymous web traffic into actionable business information, allowing you to identify companies visiting your site. Leverage this data to personalize user experiences, detect and prevent fraud, and make strategic decisions that drive business growth.
Flexible Access Options
API, database download, and platform integrations—built for any stack, any scale.
Reliable IP Intelligence
Industry-leading precision, daily updates, and trusted accuracy for every IP address.
Built for Developers
Official libraries, clean docs, and powerful APIs designed for real-world deployment.
Built for rapid, accurate development
Sample Response
{company:{name:"APNIC and Cloudflare DNS Resolver project",domain:"cloudflare.com",type:"hosting"}}
Dev Notes
Going to be developing with our data? Here's the main things you may want to know:
- One-line setup via curl, fetch, or SDK
- Multi-language SDKs (Node.js, Python, Go, PHP, Java...)
- Real-time JSON, ~100ms average latency
- Optional integrations (API, DBs, Snowflake, GCP, Splunk)
- Trusted by Microsoft, WordPress, and 1000s of dev team
- Fresh, reliable data with 99.99% uptime, updated daily
Fast and Easy API Access
Gain access to our best-in-class data. Setup takes just a few minutes.
- 50-200 ms response time on average
- 99.999% uptime
- Data updates every 24 hours
- Bank grade security
Custom database download
Leverage raw IP datasets, customize your data feeds, and choose your ideal format.
- Customizable fields
- Data updates every 24 hours
- Bank grade security
IPinfo Lite
Powerful IP Data Without Limits. No card required.
Accurate country-level geolocation and ASN details for free. No monthly fees, no credit card required, and unlimited API requests.
Unrivaled data accuracy
Verified IP Accuracy. Not Estimates.
Most IP providers stop at noisy Whois and geofeeds. IPinfo goes further. We don’t just collect IP data — we verify it, validate it, and engineer it for developers.
They guess. We measure. And that makes all the difference.
Step 1: Collect & Clean
Like most IP data companies, we aggregate raw IP data from multiple sources as a starting point.
Step 2: Learn
Our proprietary algorithms then score and filter 20TB+ of IP data daily to measure accuracy and confidence.
Step 3: ProbeNet Ground Truth
1000+ live PoP’s map IPs around the world in real time, delivering unmatched ground-truth accuracy.
Step 4: Validate
A custom hint engine runs 400B+ weekly checks to verify and confirm every signal for total accuracy.
Step 5: Continual Updates
IP’s change continually… so our data refreshes daily to keep every lookup accurate, stable, and production-ready.
How People Use IP to Company Data
IP to Company data powers everything from B2B marketing to network security. By mapping IPs to their associated organizations, teams can make smarter, faster decisions for targeting, personalization, and risk management. Here’s how top companies put IPinfo’s IP-to-company data to work:
Account-Based Marketing
Enrich leads and analytics by identifying the companies behind website traffic, enabling better account-based targeting and personalization.
Network Security & Access Control
Strengthen policies by recognizing corporate networks, helping implement org-aware access controls and reduce unauthorized access.
Sales Targeting
Inform sales teams about which target accounts are visiting the website, allowing them to prioritize their outreach to those accounts.
Made for Developers, Trusted by Enterprises
Our expert in-house team diligently maintains and supports our IP to Company, ensuring you always have accurate, up-to-date IP data at your fingertips. With libraries for more than a dozen popular programming languages—from Ruby to Rust and PHP to Perl—integrating our API is quick and seamless. Explore our developer docs to see just how easy it is to get started.
Our customers are trying to understand when accounts are performing suspicious activities. They need to determine if the user identity is who they’re claiming to be. IP address data is a really good indication of that.
We love to integrate with the IPinfo API because it provides us with a highly reliable and accurate stream of data.
Because our whole system is built around those principles of identification and attribution, we can’t use public information via RIR or other providers. Developing this caliber of data takes a lot of thought and intentional improvement. It’s really quite difficult. There’s a lot of value in having IP data delivered as a service.
