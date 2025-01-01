IPinfo Plus
Our enhanced IP address data solution with rich contextual information. IPinfo Plus delivers detailed service classifications, confidence scores, and stability metrics giving you the comprehensive IP data you need for better security decisions, precise risk assessment, and advanced compliance requirements.
Detailed Privacy Data
Specific service identifications with provider names.
30 IP Data Attributes
Confidence metrics, stability indicators, and historical tracking.
Database Download or API
Choose the best ingestion method for your infrastructure.
Full Accuracy
Updated Daily
IPv4 and IPv6
99.999% Uptime
Why Choose IPinfo Plus?
IPinfo Plus offers detailed service definitions, confidence metrics, and stability indicators enabling precise decision-making for organizations with complex needs. With comprehensive global coverage for both IPv4 and IPv6, IPinfo ensures fast and dependable data. Start with 250k monthly requests and scale effortlessly as your needs expand.
Need a database download instead of API? Talk to sales to get a custom quote.
What's Included in IPinfo Plus
Sample Response
Available Data Fields
|Field Name
|Description
|ip
|The queried IP address.
|city
|City name associated with the IP (e.g., “Brisbane”).
|region
|Region/state name (e.g., “Queensland”).
|region_code
|ISO code for the region (e.g., “QLD”).
|country
|Country name (e.g., “Australia”).
|country_code
|ISO country code (e.g., “AU”).
|continent
|Continent name (e.g., “Oceania”).
|continent_code
|Continent code (e.g., “OC”).
|latitude
|Geographic latitude coordinate (e.g., –27.48159).
|longitude
|Geographic longitude coordinate (e.g., 153.0175).
|timezone
|IANA timezone string (e.g., “Australia/Brisbane”).
|postal_code
|Postal or ZIP code (e.g., “4101”).
|dma_code
|Nielsen DMA (Designated Market Area) code (if available).
|geoname_id
|GeoNames database identifier (if available).
|radius
|Accuracy radius around the coordinates, in kilometers.
|city_confidence
|Confidence score (0–100) for the city-level location.
|region_confidence
|Confidence score (0–100) for the region-level location.
|country_confidence
|Confidence score (0–100) for the country-level location.
|geo_stability
|Indicator of how stable the geolocation has been historically.
|geo_changed
|Timestamp or flag indicating when the location attributes last changed.
|asn
|Autonomous System Number (e.g., “AS13335”).
|as_name
|Registered organization name for the AS (e.g., “Cloudflare, Inc.”).
|as_domain
|Official domain of the AS operator (e.g., “cloudflare.com”).
|as_type
|Type of network the AS represents (e.g., “hosting”, “ISP”, “business”).
|as_stability
|Stability score or metric for the AS assignment over time.
|as_changed
|Timestamp or flag indicating when the ASN last changed.
|carrier_name
|Name of the mobile carrier (e.g., “Telstra”).
|mcc
|Mobile Country Code, identifying the country of the mobile network.
|mnc
|Mobile Network Code, identifying the specific carrier network.
|is_anonymous
|Boolean flag indicating detection of any anonymizing service.
|is_anycast
|Boolean flag indicating use of anycast routing.
|is_hosting
|Boolean flag indicating the IP is within a hosting/data-center network.
|is_mobile
|Boolean flag indicating the IP originates from a mobile network.
|is_satellite
|Boolean flag indicating the IP is associated with satellite connectivity.
|is_proxy
|Boolean flag indicating use of a proxy service.
|is_relay
|Boolean flag indicating use of a general relay service.
|is_tor
|Boolean flag indicating the IP is a Tor exit node.
|is_vpn
|Boolean flag indicating use of a VPN service.
|privacy_name
|Specific name of the privacy or anonymization service detected (e.g., “NordVPN”).
|cdn_name
|Name of the Content Delivery Network provider (if detected).
Trusted by Global Innovators
Our 5 Steps to Achieving Unmatched IP Data Accuracy
While all IP data providers begin with the same foundational sources — Whois records and geofeeds for basic information — they stop after basic analysis and cross-referencing. IPinfo implements three additional, advanced phases of analysis.
At the heart of our process is our proprietary global probe network, which has mapped every IP address on the planet. This unique approach delivers an unmatched level of accuracy that sets our data apart.
Collect & Clean
Like all IP data companies, we collect starting data from multiple sources to build the foundation.
Learn
Our proprietary algorithms analyze 20+ terabytes of data each day to clean and score each IP record.
Establish Ground-Truth
900+ global Probe Servers triangulate and map every IP in real time with ground-truth precision.
Validate
Our purpose-built hint engine analyzes 400Bn IP measurements each week to validate all data.
Update
Our data is constantly updated, ensuring that our users always have the most reliable, high-quality data.
Ready to Start With IPinfo Plus?
Easy API Access
Start using our fast & easy API right away. Setup takes only a few minutes.
IP Database Download
Leverage raw IP datasets, customize your data feeds, and choose your ideal format.
How Teams Around the World Leverage IPinfo Plus
IPinfo Plus gives security, compliance and risk teams high-resolution IP intelligence—including confidence scores, geo-stability metrics and detailed privacy-service definitions. With real-time insight into VPNs, proxies, Tor nodes, relays and the exact provider behind them, you can stop fraud sooner, verify users with greater certainty and satisfy ever-stricter data-protection rules.
Cybersecurity & Fraud Prevention
Instantly surface connections masked by VPNs, residential proxies, Tor exit nodes or corporate relays then see which provider or ASN is in play and how stable that assignment has been. Confidence-scored location data helps SOC and fraud teams calibrate alerts, throttle suspicious traffic and trigger step-up authentication before attackers gain a foothold.
Regulatory Compliance, GDPR & Gametech
Whether you operate under GDPR, CCPA or gaming-license rules, IPinfo Plus pinpoints a user’s true geography with city, region and country-level confidence scores and a km-radius estimate. Detect anonymized IPs immediately, enforce jurisdictional restrictions, and keep audit-ready logs that prove due diligence even when users try to mask their location.
Access Control & Account Security
Build a zero-trust posture by validating every connection against IPinfo Plus. If a login originates from an IP classified as VPN, proxy or mobile network or one whose geo-stability recently changed automatically requires MFA or step-up ID checks. Granular signals such as AS-stability and carrier intelligence (MCC/MNC) let you fine-tune policies without flooding users with unnecessary friction.
Incident Investigation & Analysis
During post-incident forensics, IPinfo Plus reveals whether adversaries leveraged anonymizing services, newly reassigned ASNs or unstable geolocations. Combine historical change-timestamps with live lookups to trace attacker infrastructure, correlate events across time and strengthen future detection rules.
To explore more, check out our full list of use cases.
IPinfo's VPN detection proved to be 100% accurate in their tests. The other competitors, at any level, proved to be wildly inaccurate. That's how we knew their geolocation capabilities would meet our needs.
Olegas Murasko
VP Engineering, TransferGo
We ended up evaluating two different vendors where IPInfo proved to be better both in terms of overall performance (number of correctly identified VPNs) and data labeling.
Petr Palata
Sr Technical Product Manager, Fingerprint
IPInfo is absolutely essential to our business. The data is rock solid, the API is dead simple, and the price is unbeatable. I constantly recommend it to all of my friends in the industry.
Andrew Morris
Founder & Chief Architect
IPinfo's VPN detection proved to be 100% accurate in their tests. The other competitors, at any level, proved to be wildly inaccurate. That's how we knew their geolocation capabilities would meet our needs.
Olegas Murasko
VP Engineering, TransferGo
We ended up evaluating two different vendors where IPInfo proved to be better both in terms of overall performance (number of correctly identified VPNs) and data labeling.
Petr Palata
Sr Technical Product Manager, Fingerprint
Made for Developers,
Trusted by Enterprises
Our expert in-house team diligently maintains and supports IPinfo Plus, ensuring you always have accurate, up-to-date IP data at your fingertips. With libraries for more than a dozen popular programming languages—from Ruby to Rust and PHP to Perl—integrating our API is quick and seamless. Explore our developer docs to see just how easy it is to get started.
Real Reviews from Real Users
Verified User
Works great and meets all of my security needs
My experience has been only good, particularly when I had to mark and count traffic for security needs. All the information is easily accessible even for...Read more on G2
Verified User
Low cost, easy to implement and it works as intended
We use IPinfo for location based pricing on our website which helps us to guarantee that proper information is being show...Read more on G2
Verified User
Top class IP data provider
From my experience, IPinfo is one of the best IP lookup services on the Internet. It provides a vast amount of information about any IP address that you may pro...Read more on G2
Verified User
IPinfo.io is a reliable and easy-to-use IP data provider
I like that IPinfo.io offers a wide range of IP data services, such as geolocation, ASN, company, VPN detection...Read more on G2
Get Started With IPinfo Plus
High-resolution IP data with added context metrics for smarter decisions.
Start at 250k Requests
Scale as you need with no hidden fees.
Easy Integration
Get started in minutes with a straightforward API or one of our integrations.
Detailed Privacy Service Definitions
Identify VPNs, proxies, Tor and relays including the exact provider when detectable.
99.99% Uptime
Experience precise responses around the clock with our fast and reliable API.
Daily Data Refresh
Leverage our continuously refreshed IP data for the most accurate insights.
Priority Support
Get set up and keep things running smoothly with our support team.
ASN and Geo Stability
See how long an IP has stayed on its ASN or geolocation with stability scores and change stamps.
Confidence-Scored Geolocation
City, region and country data confidence levels including km-radius accuracy.
Custom IP Data Solutions for Your Enterprise
Need more than a million monthly requests or specialized IP data? Our Enterprise team is here to help. We’ll tailor a plan to your exact needs—whether you require custom data fields, an OEM relationship, database downloads or dedicated support.
- High-Volume API Requests
- Bespoke Data Combinations
- OEM Partnerships
- Database Downloads