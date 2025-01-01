IPinfo - Comprehensive IP address data, IP geolocation API and database My IP ↗or

Our enhanced IP address data solution with rich contextual information. IPinfo Plus delivers detailed service classifications, confidence scores, and stability metrics giving you the comprehensive IP data you need for better security decisions, precise risk assessment, and advanced compliance requirements.

Detailed Privacy Data

Specific service identifications with provider names.

30 IP Data Attributes

Confidence metrics, stability indicators, and historical tracking.

Database Download or API

Choose the best ingestion method for your infrastructure.

Full Accuracy

Updated Daily

IPv4 and IPv6

99.999% Uptime

Why Choose IPinfo Plus?

IPinfo Plus offers detailed service definitions, confidence metrics, and stability indicators enabling precise decision-making for organizations with complex needs. With comprehensive global coverage for both IPv4 and IPv6, IPinfo ensures fast and dependable data. Start with 250k monthly requests and scale effortlessly as your needs expand.

Need a database download instead of API? Talk to sales to get a custom quote.

What's Included in IPinfo Plus

Sample Response

curl https://ipinfo.io/8.8.8.8/json?token=[your_token]
ip:"8.8.8.8",
city:"Mountain View",
region:"California",
region_code:"CA",
country:"US",
country_code:"US",
continent:"North America",
continent_code:"NA",
latitude:38.00881,
longitude:-122.11746,
timezone:"America/Los_Angeles",
postal_code:"94043",
dma_code:null,
geoname_id:null,
radius:null,
city_confidence:null,
region_confidence:null,
country_confidence:null,
asn:"AS15169",
as_name:"Google LLC",
as_domain:"google.com",
as_type:"hosting",
carrier_name:null,
mcc:null,
mnc:null,
as_changed:null,
geo_changed:null,
as_stability:null,
geo_stability:null,
is_anonymous:null,
is_anycast:true,
is_hosting:true,
is_mobile:null,
is_satellite:null,
is_proxy:null,
is_relay:null,
is_tor:null,
is_vpn:null,
privacy_name:null,
cdn_name:null

Available Data Fields

Field NameDescription
ipThe queried IP address.
cityCity name associated with the IP (e.g., “Brisbane”).
regionRegion/state name (e.g., “Queensland”).
region_codeISO code for the region (e.g., “QLD”).
countryCountry name (e.g., “Australia”).
country_codeISO country code (e.g., “AU”).
continentContinent name (e.g., “Oceania”).
continent_codeContinent code (e.g., “OC”).
latitudeGeographic latitude coordinate (e.g., –27.48159).
longitudeGeographic longitude coordinate (e.g., 153.0175).
timezoneIANA timezone string (e.g., “Australia/Brisbane”).
postal_codePostal or ZIP code (e.g., “4101”).
dma_codeNielsen DMA (Designated Market Area) code (if available).
geoname_idGeoNames database identifier (if available).
radiusAccuracy radius around the coordinates, in kilometers.
city_confidenceConfidence score (0–100) for the city-level location.
region_confidenceConfidence score (0–100) for the region-level location.
country_confidenceConfidence score (0–100) for the country-level location.
geo_stabilityIndicator of how stable the geolocation has been historically.
geo_changedTimestamp or flag indicating when the location attributes last changed.
asnAutonomous System Number (e.g., “AS13335”).
as_nameRegistered organization name for the AS (e.g., “Cloudflare, Inc.”).
as_domainOfficial domain of the AS operator (e.g., “cloudflare.com”).
as_typeType of network the AS represents (e.g., “hosting”, “ISP”, “business”).
as_stabilityStability score or metric for the AS assignment over time.
as_changedTimestamp or flag indicating when the ASN last changed.
carrier_nameName of the mobile carrier (e.g., “Telstra”).
mccMobile Country Code, identifying the country of the mobile network.
mncMobile Network Code, identifying the specific carrier network.
is_anonymousBoolean flag indicating detection of any anonymizing service.
is_anycastBoolean flag indicating use of anycast routing.
is_hostingBoolean flag indicating the IP is within a hosting/data-center network.
is_mobileBoolean flag indicating the IP originates from a mobile network.
is_satelliteBoolean flag indicating the IP is associated with satellite connectivity.
is_proxyBoolean flag indicating use of a proxy service.
is_relayBoolean flag indicating use of a general relay service.
is_torBoolean flag indicating the IP is a Tor exit node.
is_vpnBoolean flag indicating use of a VPN service.
privacy_nameSpecific name of the privacy or anonymization service detected (e.g., “NordVPN”).
cdn_nameName of the Content Delivery Network provider (if detected).
Our 5 Steps to Achieving Unmatched IP Data Accuracy

While all IP data providers begin with the same foundational sources — Whois records and geofeeds for basic information — they stop after basic analysis and cross-referencing. IPinfo implements three additional, advanced phases of analysis.

At the heart of our process is our proprietary global probe network, which has mapped every IP address on the planet. This unique approach delivers an unmatched level of accuracy that sets our data apart.

Collect & Clean process step
1
Collect & Clean

Like all IP data companies, we collect starting data from multiple sources to build the foundation.

Learn process step
2
Learn

Our proprietary algorithms analyze 20+ terabytes of data each day to clean and score each IP record.

Establish Ground-Truth process step
3
Establish Ground-Truth

900+ global Probe Servers triangulate and map every IP in real time with ground-truth precision.

Validate process step
4
Validate

Our purpose-built hint engine analyzes 400Bn IP measurements each week to validate all data.

Update process step
5
Update

Our data is constantly updated, ensuring that our users always have the most reliable, high-quality data.

Ready to Start With IPinfo Plus?

Easy API Access

Start using our fast & easy API right away. Setup takes only a few minutes.

Fast & easy to use
Setup takes only a few seconds
IP Database Download

Leverage raw IP datasets, customize your data feeds, and choose your ideal format.

Daily updates
Available in CSV, MMDB, JSON and Parquet
How Teams Around the World Leverage IPinfo Plus

IPinfo Plus gives security, compliance and risk teams high-resolution IP intelligence—including confidence scores, geo-stability metrics and detailed privacy-service definitions. With real-time insight into VPNs, proxies, Tor nodes, relays and the exact provider behind them, you can stop fraud sooner, verify users with greater certainty and satisfy ever-stricter data-protection rules.

Cybersecurity & Fraud Prevention

Instantly surface connections masked by VPNs, residential proxies, Tor exit nodes or corporate relays then see which provider or ASN is in play and how stable that assignment has been. Confidence-scored location data helps SOC and fraud teams calibrate alerts, throttle suspicious traffic and trigger step-up authentication before attackers gain a foothold.

Regulatory Compliance, GDPR & Gametech

Whether you operate under GDPR, CCPA or gaming-license rules, IPinfo Plus pinpoints a user’s true geography with city, region and country-level confidence scores and a km-radius estimate. Detect anonymized IPs immediately, enforce jurisdictional restrictions, and keep audit-ready logs that prove due diligence even when users try to mask their location.

Access Control & Account Security

Build a zero-trust posture by validating every connection against IPinfo Plus. If a login originates from an IP classified as VPN, proxy or mobile network or one whose geo-stability recently changed automatically requires MFA or step-up ID checks. Granular signals such as AS-stability and carrier intelligence (MCC/MNC) let you fine-tune policies without flooding users with unnecessary friction.

Incident Investigation & Analysis

During post-incident forensics, IPinfo Plus reveals whether adversaries leveraged anonymizing services, newly reassigned ASNs or unstable geolocations. Combine historical change-timestamps with live lookups to trace attacker infrastructure, correlate events across time and strengthen future detection rules.

To explore more, check out our full list of use cases.

TransferGo

IPinfo's VPN detection proved to be 100% accurate in their tests. The other competitors, at any level, proved to be wildly inaccurate. That's how we knew their geolocation capabilities would meet our needs.

Olegas Murasko

Olegas Murasko

VP Engineering, TransferGo

Fingerprint

We ended up evaluating two different vendors where IPInfo proved to be better both in terms of overall performance (number of correctly identified VPNs) and data labeling.

Petr Palata

Petr Palata

Sr Technical Product Manager, Fingerprint

GreyNoise

IPInfo is absolutely essential to our business. The data is rock solid, the API is dead simple, and the price is unbeatable. I constantly recommend it to all of my friends in the industry.

Andrew Morris

Andrew Morris

Founder & Chief Architect

Made for Developers,
Trusted by Enterprises

Our expert in-house team diligently maintains and supports IPinfo Plus, ensuring you always have accurate, up-to-date IP data at your fingertips. With libraries for more than a dozen popular programming languages—from Ruby to Rust and PHP to Perl—integrating our API is quick and seamless. Explore our developer docs to see just how easy it is to get started.

Real Reviews from Real Users

