IPinfo's Privacy Detection API detects various methods used to hide a user's IP address, including VPN detection, proxy detection, Tor, private relays, or a connection via a hosting provider, which could potentially be used to tunnel traffic, and mask the true IP address.
Our Privacy detection API is crucial for businesses due to the increasing use of VPNs, proxies, and other anonymizing technologies. These tools, while legitimate for many users, can also be exploited by bad actors to mask fraudulent activities, bypass geographic restrictions, or launch cyber attacks.
- vpn:true,
- proxy:false,
- tor:false,
- relay:false,
- hosting:true,
- service:"",
Why Accurate Privacy Data Matters
By implementing robust privacy detection measures, businesses can enhance their security posture, protect against financial losses, ensure regulatory compliance, and maintain the integrity of their services. This technology enables companies to make more informed decisions about user access, customize content delivery, optimize ad targeting based on geolocation, and prevent abuse of their platforms. Moreover, as cyber threats continue to evolve, privacy detection becomes an essential component of a comprehensive risk management strategy, allowing businesses to stay one step ahead of potential threats and provide a safer, more trustworthy environment for their legitimate users. Ultimately, effective privacy detection not only protects a company's bottom line, but also enhances user experience and builds trust with customers who value security and transparency.
Don’t be fooled by large numbers - accuracy and quality of data matters when choosing a VPN metadata provider.
Why Choose IPinfo's Privacy Detection API?
Unparalleled Accuracy: Our continuously updated database ensures the highest level of precision in identifying privacy-enhancing technologies.
Comprehensive Coverage: Detect a wide range of privacy tools, including VPNs, proxies, and Tor nodes.
Lightning-Fast Response Times: Integrate real-time privacy detection into your applications without compromising performance.
Scalable Solution: Whether you're a startup or an enterprise, our API can handle millions of requests per day.
Easy Integration: Simple REST API with clear documentation and support for multiple programming languages.
Reliable and stable: IPinfo’s API infrastructure is distributed around the world, ensuring maximum uptime and availability.
Features and Capabilities
Our privacy detection API returns a wealth of information for each IP address queried:
- Privacy detection: Identifies if the IP is associated with a VPN, proxy, Tor, or other obfuscating services such as Apple Private Relay
- VPN Detection: Specifically flags IPs linked to known VPN services
- Proxy Detection: Identifies various types of proxies, including public, residential, and other proxies
- Hosting Provider Information: Reveals if the IP belongs to a hosting provider
Use Cases
Fraud Prevention: In the realm of fraud prevention, IPinfo's privacy detection API serves as a crucial first line of defense. By identifying connections coming from VPNs or proxies, businesses can flag potentially suspicious activities for further investigation. This is particularly valuable in industries such as finance, e-commerce, and online services where fraudsters often use privacy tools to mask their true location and identity.
Content Delivery: Content delivery networks (CDNs) and websites can leverage the privacy detection API to ensure they're serving the most relevant and optimized content to users. By understanding a user's true location and connection type, even when they're using a VPN or proxy, content providers can make more accurate decisions about content localization, language preferences, and technical delivery optimizations.
Cybersecurity: The privacy detection API serves as a valuable tool for enhancing threat intelligence. By identifying IP addresses associated with VPNs, proxies, or hosting providers, security teams can better assess the risk level of incoming connections and potential threats. For example, a company's security operations center (SOC) could integrate the API into their SIEM (Security Information and Event Management) system. This integration would allow them to automatically flag and prioritize alerts from connections originating from privacy services or hosting providers, which are often used by attackers to mask their activities.
Compliance: Many industries face strict regulatory requirements that include geographic restrictions on service availability or data access. The privacy detection API helps organizations maintain compliance by accurately identifying a user's true location, even when they're attempting to bypass restrictions using VPNs or proxies. Governmental organizations use this data to ensure that only authorized personnel can access sensitive governmental data and to prevent data breaches by detecting and mitigating potential privacy risks associated with IP addresses.
AdTech: In the world of digital advertising, accurate user location and authenticity are crucial for effective targeting and fraud prevention. The privacy detection API enables ad tech companies to refine their targeting strategies and protect their clients from click fraud. By detecting VPNs and proxies, ad platforms can more accurately geo-target their ads, ensuring that promotional content is relevant to the user's actual location rather than the apparent location of a VPN server.
E-commerce: E-commerce platforms face constant threats from fraudsters attempting to take over user accounts and make unauthorized purchases. The privacy detection API provides an additional layer of security to combat these threats. When a user logs in, the e-commerce platform can use the API to check if the connection is coming from a VPN, proxy, or unusual location. If detected, the platform can trigger additional authentication steps, such as two-factor authentication or email verification.
GameTech: Obfuscating technologies can provide unfair advantages, such as accessing region-locked content, manipulating server selection for better ping, or bypassing IP-based bans. The privacy detection API also ensures enforcement of anti-harassment and other online safety measures to maintain a fair and enjoyable environment for all players.
Streaming Services: Streaming services often have complex licensing agreements that restrict content availability based on geographic regions. Users frequently attempt to bypass these restrictions using VPNs or proxies to access content not available in their region. The privacy detection API provides a robust solution for enforcing these licensing agreements and maintaining compliance.
How IPinfo’s Privacy Detection API Works
Data Collection
Our system continuously collects and analyzes vast amounts of IP data from diverse sources, including:
- IPinfo’s worldwide probe network
- Internet routing information
- Web crawling and scanning
- Partnerships with VPN providers and third-party data providers
- User-agent analysis
- Traffic pattern examination
Analysis
We employ advanced machine learning algorithms and heuristics to process the collected data, identifying patterns and characteristics associated with various privacy-enhancing technologies.
Verification
Our team of experts verifies and curates the results against third-party sources, ensuring the highest level of accuracy in our privacy detection data.
Real-time updates
The API database is updated in real-time, allowing you to access the most current information for any given IP address.
There are just a few other providers that actually serve VPN detection data, but those are completely incorrect based on what I tested and compared. It’s just not true what they’re offering. We tested Maxmind - another data source - but only IPinfo actually had accurate data. Plus, IPinfo is probably better in location than Maxmind.
Yonko Tsonev
Head of IT at Adcash
There are just a few other providers that actually serve VPN detection data, but those are completely incorrect based on what I tested and compared. It’s just not true what they’re offering. We tested Maxmind - another data source - but only IPinfo actually had accurate data. Plus, IPinfo is probably better in location than Maxmind.
Yonko Tsonev
Head of IT at Adcash
How to Get Started
Getting started with IPinfo's privacy detection API is quick and easy. Our developer-friendly approach ensures a smooth integration process, allowing you to harness the power of advanced IP intelligence in no time.
Sign up for a free API key and explore our comprehensive documentation. This gives access to not just privacy data, but our IP geolocation API, as well. Once your free account is set up, test the API with our user-friendly console.
When you are ready to integrate the API into your application, our libraries are all available on GitHub. Scale your usage as needed with our flexible pricing plans, and never pay more for data that you don’t need.
Made for Developers, Trusted by Enterprises
When you are ready to integrate the API into your application, our libraries are all available on GitHub. Scale your usage as needed with our flexible pricing plans, and never pay more for data that you don’t need.
We offer libraries for the most commonly used programming languages and frameworks. Check out our comprehensive documentation to facilitate easier setup.
Other Download Options Available
We also offer access via direct database download, direct and secure data pipelines through partnerships with Snowflake and Google, and integration with many popular applications.
Frequently Asked Questions
What exactly does the privacy detection API detect?
Our API detects various privacy-enhancing technologies, including VPNs, proxies (public, residential, and datacenter), Tor nodes, and other anonymizing services. It also provides information about hosting providers.
How accurate is the privacy detection API?
We pride ourselves on maintaining high accuracy rates, typically above 99% for VPN and proxy detection. Our database is continuously updated, and results are manually verified by our team of experts to ensure the highest level of accuracy.
How often is the information updated?
Our data is updated daily via continuous scans of connections around the world.
What's the API's response time?
Our API is designed for speed, with average response times under 10ms. This allows for real-time integration into your applications without causing noticeable delays. We serve over 4 billion API requests per day!
Is there a limit to the number of API calls I can make?
We offer various pricing tiers to accommodate different usage levels. Our plans range from 150,000 requests per month to unlimited enterprise solutions. We can scale to handle millions of requests per day if needed. Or, if a locally-available database would better serve your needs, we offer our privacy detection data in many popular formats, also updated daily.
How easy is it to integrate the privacy detection API into my existing systems?
Integration is straightforward. We provide clear documentation, libraries for popular programming languages, and RESTful endpoints. Most developers can integrate our API and begin retrieving accurate IP data within minutes.
Does using your API comply with data protection regulations like GDPR?
Yes, our service is designed with privacy in mind. We don't collect or store personal data, and our API usage complies with major data protection regulations, including GDPR. However, it's important to ensure that your use of our API aligns with your own privacy policies and applicable regulations.
Can I test the API before purchasing?
Absolutely! We offer a free trial that allows access to a fully-accurate subset of our data. This lets you test the accuracy and integration of our API before committing to a paid plan. You can sign up for a free API key on our website to get started.
