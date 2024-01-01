About IPinfo - The Trusted Source For IP Data
Founded in 2013 by former Facebook engineer Ben Dowling, IPinfo prides itself on being the most reliable, accurate, and in-depth source of IP address data available anywhere. We process terabytes of data to produce our custom IP geolocation, company, carrier and IP type data sets.
IP address data is only as valuable as it is usable. That's why IPinfo offers industry-leading IP information that prioritizes reliability, accuracy, and thoroughly vetted datasets.Learn about IPinfo data
People
We’re a small global team doing big things, with 40 employees working remotely from 18 different countries.
- Ben Dowling
Founder & CEO
Seattle, United States
- Paul Heywood
COO
Horley, United Kingdom
- Claire Marshall
CMO
Hove, United Kingdom
- Clay Fox
CFO
Bend, United States
- Oliver Gasser
Head of Research
Freising, Germany
- Safaa Abdulhadi
Head of Support and GTM Programs
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
- Austin Essam
Head of Sales
London, United Kingdom
- Ross Lewis
Head of Partnerships & Ecosystem
London, United Kingdom
- Maxime Curioni
Director of Engineering
El Paso, United States
- Ryan Foster
Product Manager
Columbus, United States
- Tiago Martins
Data Engineer
Odivelas, Portugal
- Daniel Quandt
Data Engineer
São Paulo, Brazil
- Dylan Corbett
Controller
United States
- Phil Cave
CRO Specialist
Hampshire, United Kingdom
- Faizan Ahmad
Software Engineer
Islamabad, Pakistan
- Robert Simmons
Account Executive
London, United Kingdom
- Abdullah A
Developer Relations Engineer
Dhaka, Bangladesh
- Kevin Arquines
Account Executive - West
Portland, United States
- Sergey Batalov
Data Engineer
Yekaterinburg, Russia
- Chris Widner
Customer Support
Dallas, United States
- Maxime Mouchet
Data Engineer
Montrouge, France
- Cornelius Udeh
Customer Support
Lagos, Nigeria
- Guillermo Martinez
Data Engineer
Santiago De Los Caballeros, Dominican Republic
- Abdelrahman Elmogy
RevOpps Specialist
Port Said, Egypt
- Ryan Carlson
Business Operations
Seattle, United States
- Tony Cesarini
Account Director
United States
- Francesca Brand
Digital & Demand Generation
Brighton, United Kingdom
- Tari Chipato
Legal Counsel
Harare, Zimbabwe
- CJ Montero
Account Executive - East
Charlotte, United States
- Meghan Prichard
Content Strategist
United States
- Augustin Ladar
Account Director
Rochester, New York, United States
- Fernanda Donnini
Product Marketing Manager
Marina di Ravenna, Italy
- William Leung
Data Scientist
Toronto, Canada
- Alex Rodrigues
Software Engineer
Porto, Portugal
- Ashley Blair
Account Director
Hampshire, United Kingdom
- Sam
Software Engineer
🌍Earth
- Anthony Vodden
Customer Operations Specialist
Barcelona, Spain
- Pietro Vallome
Senior Designer
Valencia, Spain
- Talha Hameed
Software Engineer
Lahore, Pakistan
- Matt Pallissard
Infrastructure Engineer
Petersburg, United States
