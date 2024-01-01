Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights

Learn more

About IPinfo - The Trusted Source For IP Data

Founded in 2013 by former Facebook engineer Ben Dowling, IPinfo prides itself on being the most reliable, accurate, and in-depth source of IP address data available anywhere. We process terabytes of data to produce our custom IP geolocation, company, carrier and IP type data sets.

500k+Devs and businesses
100B+API requests per month
40k+API requests per second
40Remote team members

Customers

From non-profits to Fortune 500s, here's a sample of some of the businesses we help.

Learn about our IP data

IP address data is only as valuable as it is usable. That's why IPinfo offers industry-leading IP information that prioritizes reliability, accuracy, and thoroughly vetted datasets.

Learn about IPinfo data
Reproduction of the IP data page

People

We’re a small global team doing big things, with 40 employees working remotely from 18 different countries.

  • Ben Dowling
    Ben Dowling

    Founder & CEO

    Seattle, United States

  • Paul Heywood
    Paul Heywood

    COO

    Horley, United Kingdom

  • Claire Marshall
    Claire Marshall

    CMO

    Hove, United Kingdom

  • Clay Fox
    Clay Fox

    CFO

    Bend, United States

  • Oliver Gasser
    Oliver Gasser

    Head of Research

    Freising, Germany

  • Safaa Abdulhadi
    Safaa Abdulhadi

    Head of Support and GTM Programs

    Dubai, United Arab Emirates

  • Austin Essam
    Austin Essam

    Head of Sales

    London, United Kingdom

  • Ross Lewis
    Ross Lewis

    Head of Partnerships & Ecosystem

    London, United Kingdom

  • Maxime Curioni
    Maxime Curioni

    Director of Engineering

    El Paso, United States

  • Ryan Foster
    Ryan Foster

    Product Manager

    Columbus, United States

  • Tiago Martins
    Tiago Martins

    Data Engineer

    Odivelas, Portugal

  • Daniel Quandt
    Daniel Quandt

    Data Engineer

    São Paulo, Brazil

  • Dylan Corbett
    Dylan Corbett

    Controller

    United States

  • Phil Cave
    Phil Cave

    CRO Specialist

    Hampshire, United Kingdom

  • Faizan Ahmad
    Faizan Ahmad

    Software Engineer

    Islamabad, Pakistan

  • Robert Simmons
    Robert Simmons

    Account Executive

    London, United Kingdom

  • Abdullah A
    Abdullah A

    Developer Relations Engineer

    Dhaka, Bangladesh

  • Kevin Arquines
    Kevin Arquines

    Account Executive - West

    Portland, United States

  • Sergey Batalov
    Sergey Batalov

    Data Engineer

    Yekaterinburg, Russia

  • Chris Widner
    Chris Widner

    Customer Support

    Dallas, United States

  • Maxime Mouchet
    Maxime Mouchet

    Data Engineer

    Montrouge, France

  • Cornelius Udeh
    Cornelius Udeh

    Customer Support

    Lagos, Nigeria

  • Guillermo Martinez
    Guillermo Martinez

    Data Engineer

    Santiago De Los Caballeros, Dominican Republic

  • Abdelrahman Elmogy
    Abdelrahman Elmogy

    RevOpps Specialist

    Port Said, Egypt

  • Ryan Carlson
    Ryan Carlson

    Business Operations

    Seattle, United States

  • Tony Cesarini
    Tony Cesarini

    Account Director

    United States

  • Francesca Brand
    Francesca Brand

    Digital & Demand Generation

    Brighton, United Kingdom

  • Tari Chipato
    Tari Chipato

    Legal Counsel

    Harare, Zimbabwe

  • CJ Montero
    CJ Montero

    Account Executive - East

    Charlotte, United States

  • Meghan Prichard
    Meghan Prichard

    Content Strategist

    United States

  • Augustin Ladar
    Augustin Ladar

    Account Director

    Rochester, New York, United States

  • Fernanda Donnini
    Fernanda Donnini

    Product Marketing Manager

    Marina di Ravenna, Italy

  • William Leung
    William Leung

    Data Scientist

    Toronto, Canada

  • Alex Rodrigues
    Alex Rodrigues

    Software Engineer

    Porto, Portugal

  • Ashley Blair
    Ashley Blair

    Account Director

    Hampshire, United Kingdom

  • Sam
    Sam

    Software Engineer

    🌍Earth

  • Anthony Vodden
    Anthony Vodden

    Customer Operations Specialist

    Barcelona, Spain

  • Pietro Vallome
    Pietro Vallome

    Senior Designer

    Valencia, Spain

  • Talha Hameed
    Talha Hameed

    Software Engineer

    Lahore, Pakistan

  • Matt Pallissard
    Matt Pallissard

    Infrastructure Engineer

    Petersburg, United States

  • Do you want to join us?
    Do you want to join us?

    We’re hiring!

    🌍 Anywhere

IPinfo - Comprehensive IP address data, IP geolocation API and database

Join our remote team

We’re hiring globally for various roles. Check our open positions and send your application if you’d like to work with a fully distributed team, working asynchronously on the best available IP data.

See open positions

Get started with IPinfo

Register free accountEnterprise