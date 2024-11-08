Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights

IP Whois Database

Gather immediate IP Whois context with accurate and easy-to-use data fields. Included are Point of Contact (POC), Organization Identifiers (ORG), Networks (NET), and more. We do the busy work by developing well-parsed insights for our users.

Prefer data in a specific format? We support all the important ones

RIR WHOIS

JSON

Filesize5.37 GB
Fields20
Last updatedToday
Entries11,252,002

CSV

Filesize2.52 GB
Fields20
Last updatedToday
Entries11,252,002

RWHOIS

CSV

Filesize176.2 MB
Fields15
Last updatedToday
Entries808,437

JSON

Filesize319.86 MB
Fields15
Last updatedToday
Entries808,437

RIR WHOIS Available fields

NAMECSVJSON
range
id
name
country
status
tech
maintainer
admin
source
whois_domain
updated
org
rdns_domain
domain
geoloc
org_address
asn
as_name
as_domain
as_type

RWHOIS Available fields

NAMECSVJSON
range
id
name
descr
host
country
email
abuse
domain
city
street
postal
updated
imported

Looking for a plug and play API solution?

We offer the same data through our API that’s designed for easy implementation. We also offer integrations, libraries and our data experts are ready to troubleshoot or help design new use cases as needed.

ApiProducts

Accurate and
adaptable data retrieval

Choose your download schedule

We refresh our database every 24 hours. Download our data as often as every day for the freshest insights.
Select your ideal format

We support CSV, JSON, MMDB, and XML. Plus, we’re happy to support any popular format if you have a requirement.
Customize your data feed

We help combine datasets from multiple sources into one unified feed. From anonymous data sources to IP ranges, choose what datasets you view together.

Custom database download subscriptions

For complex business needs

Choose and combine any datasets

  • IP to Geolocation database
  • ASN database
  • Privacy Detection database
  • Company database
  • Abuse Contact database
  • IP Ranges database (Country)
  • IP to Mobile Carrier database
  • IP Whois Database
  • Hosted Domains database