IP Whois Database
Gather immediate IP Whois context with accurate and easy-to-use data fields. Included are Point of Contact (POC), Organization Identifiers (ORG), Networks (NET), and more. We do the busy work by developing well-parsed insights for our users.
RIR WHOIS
RWHOIS
|range
|name
|country
|status
|tech
|maintainer
|admin
|source
|whois_domain
|updated
|org
|rdns_domain
|domain
|geoloc
|org_address
|asn
|as_name
|as_domain
|as_type
|id
|195.235.4.144/29
|DIGITEX INFORMATICA S.L.
|ES
|ASSIGNED PA
|AG26570-RIPE
|RIPE-NCC-HM-MNT\NMAINT-AS3352
|AG26570-RIPE
|ripe
|grupodigitex.com
|2022-08-22
|ORG-TDE1-RIPE
|grupodigitex.com
|grupodigitex.com
|C/ Gran Via 28\n28013\nMadrid\nSPAIN
|AS3352
|TELEFONICA DE ESPANA S.A.U.
|movistar.es
|isp
|DIGITEX
|195.53.194.208/29
|COLEGIO OFICIAL DE FARMACEUTICOS
|ES
|ASSIGNED PA
|JU926-RIPE
|RIPE-NCC-HM-MNT\NMAINT-AS3352
|JU926-RIPE
|ripe
|telefonica.es
|2018-04-18
|ORG-TDE1-RIPE
|cofrm.com
|C/ Gran Via 28\n28013\nMadrid\nSPAIN
|AS3352
|TELEFONICA DE ESPANA S.A.U.
|movistar.es
|isp
|COLEGIO
|95.58.18.248/30
|KGU Otdel obrazovaniya Tulkubasskogo raiona
|KZ
|ASSIGNED PA
|UT694-RIPE
|RIPE-NCC-HM-MNT\NKNIC-MNT
|UT694-RIPE
|ripe
|telecom.kz
|2018-09-18
|ORG-KDNA1-RIPE
|online.kz
|Furmanov str., 240b\n050059\nAlmaty\nKAZAKHSTAN
|AS9198
|JSC Kazakhtelecom
|online.kz
|isp
|TULKUBAS_OBRAZOVANIE
|108.58.38.224/29
|MASS COM MUNICATIONS
|US
|REASSIGNMENT
|arin
|2012-10-01
|C03169838
|260 EASTERN PKWY, BROOKLYN, NY, US
|AS6128
|Cablevision Systems Corp.
|cablevision.com
|isp
|OOL-STATIC-NYK6NY-108-58-38-224-29
|83.95.13.128/29
|TDC Bredbaand Professional users
|DK
|ASSIGNED PA
|AS5071-RIPE
|RIPE-NCC-HM-MNT\NAS3292-MNT
|AS5071-RIPE
|ripe
|tdc.dk
|2005-04-13
|ORG-TD1-RIPE
|tdc.net
|ONLTI Sletvej 30\nDK-8310\nTranbjerg J\nDENMARK
|AS3292
|TDC Holding A/S
|tdcgroup.com
|isp
|TDC-BREDBAANDSADSL-PROF-NET
|24.89.138.128/29
|METROPOL ITAN LOFT
|US
|REASSIGNMENT
|arin
|2020-07-17
|C07588784
|11 DEHART ST, MORRISTOWN, NJ, US
|AS6128
|Cablevision Systems Corp.
|cablevision.com
|isp
|OOL-STATIC-PRNYNJ-24-89-138-128-29
|66.11.59.128/28
|Skillhouse Staffing Solutions K.K.
|JP
|JP00227528
|JP00227519
|jpnic
|skillhouse.co.jp
|2022-04-28
|skillhouse.co.jp
|skillhouse.co.jp
|AS2527
|Sony Network Communications Inc.
|sonynetwork.co.jp
|isp
|SKILLHOUSE
Prefer data in a specific format? We support all the important ones
RIR WHOIS
JSON
|Filesize
|5.37 GB
|Fields
|20
|Last updated
|Today
|Entries
|11,252,002
CSV
|Filesize
|2.52 GB
|Fields
|20
|Last updated
|Today
|Entries
|11,252,002
RWHOIS
CSV
|Filesize
|176.2 MB
|Fields
|15
|Last updated
|Today
|Entries
|808,437
JSON
|Filesize
|319.86 MB
|Fields
|15
|Last updated
|Today
|Entries
|808,437
Need data in a format not mentioned here? Contact us
RIR WHOIS Available fields
|NAME
|CSV
|JSON
|range
|id
|name
|country
|status
|tech
|maintainer
|admin
|source
|whois_domain
|updated
|org
|rdns_domain
|domain
|geoloc
|org_address
|asn
|as_name
|as_domain
|as_type
RWHOIS Available fields
|NAME
|CSV
|JSON
|range
|id
|name
|descr
|host
|country
|abuse
|domain
|city
|street
|postal
|updated
|imported
Looking for a plug and play API solution?
We offer the same data through our API that’s designed for easy implementation. We also offer integrations, libraries and our data experts are ready to troubleshoot or help design new use cases as needed.Read more
Accurate and
adaptable data retrieval
https://website-cdn.ipinfo.io/_next/static/media/db-update.beeb5e74.svg
Choose your download scheduleWe refresh our database every 24 hours. Download our data as often as every day for the freshest insights.
https://website-cdn.ipinfo.io/_next/static/media/files-graphic.f35f01fd.svg
Select your ideal formatWe support CSV, JSON, MMDB, and XML. Plus, we’re happy to support any popular format if you have a requirement.
https://website-cdn.ipinfo.io/_next/static/media/db-update.beeb5e74.svg
Customize your data feedWe help combine datasets from multiple sources into one unified feed. From anonymous data sources to IP ranges, choose what datasets you view together.
Custom database download subscriptions
For complex business needs
Choose and combine any datasets
- IP to Geolocation database
- ASN database
- Privacy Detection database
- Company database
- Abuse Contact database
- IP Ranges database (Country)
- IP to Mobile Carrier database
- IP Whois Database
- Hosted Domains database