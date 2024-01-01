IP Ranges API
IPinfo's IP Ranges API offers a reliable list of IP address ranges that are owned or operated by a company, identified by the provided domain name. Our data includes the total number of ranges and an array with each range listed. Easy API integration options empower our users to focus on what matters most for their businesses.
- domain:"cloudflare.com",
- num_ranges:541,
- ranges:Array[541],
Key Features of IP Ranges API
Our IP Ranges API provides accurate, updated information that includes:
Comprehensive IP range data The domain, the number of ranges, and a full list of ranges
Real-time updates Our proprietary network data sets are updated every day
Ease of integration With a free API key, explore our user-friendly console to see IP ranges for yourself
Benefits of Using the IP Ranges API
Whether you're enforcing cybersecurity, improving efficiency, or adhering to regulatory compliance policies for networks and applications, our API simplifies IP ranges and makes them accessible. IPinfo's dedication to accuracy ensures that the data you receive is accurate, reliable, and up-to-date.
Improved cybersecurity
Set up firewall rules to allow or block traffic and identify potential threats from unexpected ranges
Better geolocation accuracy
Deliver more accurate region-specific content and maintain compliance with local regulations
Streamlined network management
Maintain updated network configurations like load balancing or routing
Cost management
Ensure that only appropriate network traffic is allowed, cutting down on inefficient data usage
Use Cases for the IP Ranges API
Customizing content
Identify where users are located using IP ranges so websites and ads can display location-specific content like language or currency, or offer location-specific promotions.
Targeting specific domains
Provide custom features or content to corporate or educational IP ranges, such as industry-specific resources or academic discounts.
Enriching data
Match IP ranges to domain data and gain additional demographic insights.
Enhancing cybersecurity
Reveal patterns in traffic from known malicious networks, enriching security logs with valuable threat intelligence and making it easier to spot potential vulnerabilities.
Ensuring compliance with regional restrictions
Restrict content by geographic location and use the IP range API to ensure that users only access content that is legally allowed in their area.
Explore our use cases and usage types, to discover how our APIs can meet your data needs.
Get Started With IPinfo’s IP Ranges API
Getting started with IPinfo's Ranges API is quick and easy. Our developer-friendly approach ensures a smooth integration process, allowing you to harness the power of IP ranges data for developers in no time.
Sign up for a free API key and explore our comprehensive documentation. This gives access to not just IP ranges data, but our IP geolocation API, as well. Once your free account is set up, test the API with our user-friendly console.
Group up to a thousand IP address range lookups in one API request
IP Ranges API can be used with our batch endpoint, which allows users to group up to 1,000 API requests into a single request. This feature speeds up processing of bulk IP range lookups, and is useful if you want to lookup information across our different APIs.
Want to leverage the power of raw datasets? Try our Downloadable Database.
Our database downloads contain the same accurate IP address information available with our APIs. These downloads are available in any format (eg. CSV, JSON, MMBD) with additional options to customize the fields.
Made for developers, Trusted by Enterprises
Our database is built, maintained, and supported by our in-house team of developers and engineers. These data experts are ready to troubleshoot problems, build unique use cases, and create additional enterprise solutions.
Supports Integrations
Our API integrations merge the power of IPinfo’s proprietary IP address database with other industry-leading platforms. Use your IP range data at scale with our supported integrations, such as Snowflake, Splunk, Maltego, and beyond.
Official libraries
We offer libraries for the most commonly used programming languages and frameworks. Check out our documentation to facilitate easier setup.
As a financial institution, we're a target for all sorts of bad actors. Dupaco is cautious about adding 3rd party solutions into our existing environment. We must ensure all partners are security-focused and that their product will enrich the lives of our members. After reviewing IPinfo, we were confident in the security, data quality, and the value IPinfo provided for financial fraud prevention.
Kevin Cray
Software Development Supervisor, Dupaco Community Credit Union
IPinfo helps us prevent fraud and reduce any other security gaps that may exist
Mario Roset
CEO of Donar Online
Frequently Asked Questions
What are IP ranges?
An IP range is a group of successive public IP addresses that can be assigned to a subnet. For instance, a company may use an IP range of 198.200.30.1 to 100.200.30.20.
Why is range data important?
IP ranges help identify website users by matching IP ranges to domain data. It’s used for content customization, domain-specific targeting, and data enrichment.
Why is IP range data important for cybersecurity?
IP range data is important for cybersecurity because it helps protect networks by controlling and monitoring access. Businesses can use IP range data to reduce unauthorized access, detect potential cyber threats, block malicious traffic, and ensure that only certain IP ranges can access sensitive data.
Does the IP Ranges API support real-time updates?
Our proprietary network data sets are updated every day so that our database is as accurate and complete as it gets.
What kind of data does the IP Ranges API provide?
The IP Ranges API provides the domain, the number of ranges, and a full list of ranges. It can be used in conjunction with other IP data APIs for even more robust IP data, like registration information, IP address owner, and more.
