Flexible pricing for the most accurate IP data

API Access

MonthlyYearly

  • Free

    $0/month

    50k requests/month

     

    1 data type
    • Geolocation
    Evaluate and experiment

  • Basic

    $83/month

    Billed annually

    150k requests/month

    +10k requests for $20

    2 data types
    • Geolocation
    • ASN
    • Basic support
    For teams and developers

  • Standard

    $208/month

    Billed annually

    250k requests/month

    +25k requests for $30

    3 data types
    Basic features +
    • Privacy Detection
    • Priority Support
    For growing startups and businesses

  • Popular

    Business

    $416/month

    Billed annually

    500k requests/month

    +50k requests for $60

    7 data types
    Standard features +
    • Abuse
    • Carrier
    • Company
    • Hosted Domains
    • Priority Support
    For businesses that need extensive API data

  • Enterprise

    Custom

    Flexible

    Unlimited

    All data types
    Business features +
    • IP Whois
    • IP Ranges
    • IP Activity
    • Integrations
    • Support SLA
    • Account Manager
    • Onboarding
    For organizations that need enterprise features

Custom database download

Explore our comprehensive downloadable database offering, ensuring consistent quality and data variety. Tailor data to your preferences with various format options such as CSV, JSON, and MMDB, and personalize the fields to meet your use case requirements.

Choose and combine any datasets

  • IP to Geolocation database
  • IP to ASN database
  • Privacy Detection database
  • Company database
  • Abuse Contact database
  • IP Ranges database (Country)
  • IP to Mobile Carrier database
  • Hosted Domains database
  • IP Whois Database

Free database download

Freely-available, fully-accurate, and yours to keep forever. Our free downloads are a great way to get started and evaluate our data in your environment.

Choose any datasets

  • IP to Country database
  • IP to ASN database
IPinfo - Comprehensive IP address data, IP geolocation API and databaseSnowflake

Get the best of IPinfo in Snowflake

Access our industry-leading IP address datasets. They're optimized for the Snowflake platform and suitable for business intelligence, analytics, big data, and cybersecurity use cases.

Why Snowflake integration?

  • Access our data in Snowflake via their Marketplace
  • Automatically refreshes
  • Billed directly to your Snowflake account
  • Snowflake optimized data for super fast queries
Sample API responses

  • Free
    {
  "ip": "211.197.11.0",
  "city": "Kyosai",
  "region": "Gyeongsangnam-do",
  "country": "KR",
  "loc": "34.8503,128.5886",
  "org": "AS4766 Korea Telecom",
  "postal": "53285",
  "timezone": "Asia/Seoul",
  "tags": []
}
  • Basic
    {
  "ip": "211.197.11.0",
  "city": "Kyosai",
  "region": "Gyeongsangnam-do",
  "country": "KR",
  "loc": "34.8503,128.5886",
  "postal": "53285",
  "timezone": "Asia/Seoul",
  "asn": {
    "asn": "AS4766",
    "name": "Korea Telecom",
    "domain": "kt.com",
    "route": "211.192.0.0/13",
    "type": "isp"
  },
  "tags": []
}
  • Standard
    {
  "ip": "211.197.11.0",
  "city": "Kyosai",
  "region": "Gyeongsangnam-do",
  "country": "KR",
  "loc": "34.8503,128.5886",
  "postal": "53285",
  "timezone": "Asia/Seoul",
  "asn": {
    "asn": "AS4766",
    "name": "Korea Telecom",
    "domain": "kt.com",
    "route": "211.192.0.0/13",
    "type": "isp"
  },
  "privacy": {
    "vpn": false,
    "proxy": false,
    "tor": false,
    "relay": false,
    "hosting": false,
    "service": ""
  },
  "tags": []
}
  • Business
    {
  "ip": "211.197.11.0",
  "city": "Kyosai",
  "region": "Gyeongsangnam-do",
  "country": "KR",
  "loc": "34.8503,128.5886",
  "postal": "53285",
  "timezone": "Asia/Seoul",
  "asn": {
    "asn": "AS4766",
    "name": "Korea Telecom",
    "domain": "kt.com",
    "route": "211.192.0.0/13",
    "type": "isp"
  },
  "company": {
    "name": "Korea Telecom",
    "domain": "kt.com",
    "type": "isp"
  },
  "privacy": {
    "vpn": false,
    "proxy": false,
    "tor": false,
    "relay": false,
    "hosting": false,
    "service": ""
  },
  "abuse": {
    "address": "Jeollanam-do Naju-si Jinheung-gil",
    "country": "KR",
    "email": "irt@nic.or.kr",
    "name": "IP Manager",
    "network": "211.196.0.0/14",
    "phone": "+82-2-500-6630"
  },
  "domains": {
    "page": 0,
    "total": 0,
    "domains": []
  },
  "tags": []
}

The biggest brands rely on the most accurate data, thanks to IPinfo

Plesk

IPinfo.io helped us tremendously to gain market insights about the hosting and datacenter industry.

Jan Löffler

Jan Löffler

CTO

Clearbit

IPinfo has been a great service for us, highly recommended!

Alex Maccaw

Alex Maccaw

CEO

Frequently Asked Questions

  • What happens when I exceed the lookups included in my plan?
    When you make more lookups than what's in your plan, we automatically add additional requests so that our service can continue without interruption.
  • Is there a minimum subscription period?
    No, you can cancel anytime you want. You can choose to subscribe on a month to month basis or choose our yearly subscription plans for additional savings.
  • How is a request defined?
    A request is a single API call you make for an IP. We will return all the data you've request to in a single request. So, if you're on business plan, we will return geolocation, privacy, ASN data in the response and that will be one request.
  • How can I keep an eye on my request volumes?
    We display a graph of your request volumes that updates real-time. You can view your requests by heading to your Dashboard. We also send a weekly summary email about the requests you've made.
  • Is the API reliable?
    Yes! Our API handles more than 50 billion requests per month. It's hosted on Google Cloud infrastructure which automatically scales to handle the demand.

