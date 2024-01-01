Abuse Contact Data for IP Addresses
Our abuse contact API returns data containing information belonging to the abuse contact of every IP address on the Internet. Fields included in this response are the abuse contact's email address, postal/ZIP code, city, state, country, name, network, and phone number.
- address:"US, CA, Mountain View, 1600 Amphitheatre Parkway, 94043",
- country:"US",
- email:"network-abuse@google.com",
- name:"Abuse",
- network:"8.8.8.0/24",
- phone:"+1-650-253-0000",
We needed to further contextualize Internet scanners, crawlers, and bots. Origin networks, data centers, ASNs, and countries are a huge component of that. We were looking for a faster, more developer-friendly alternative to existing geo-IP providers. A close friend of mine hit the IPinfo API with cURL, and I saw all the information we needed.
Abuse contact data
IPinfo specializes in providing accurate abuse contact. Our Abuse contact API provides a response that includes these datasets for every IP.
- Address
- Country
- Email address
- Name
- Network
- Phone number
Ways to use our
Abuse Contact API
- Collect information to assist in taking down nefarious Web entities
- Research IP addresses attempting to access your personal accounts
- Track down hackers/spammers threatening you or your business
- Fight back against identity theft and forms of harassment or infringement
- Build a foundation for taking legal action against malicious IP addresses
- Automate complaints to companies responsible for abusive IP addresses
Want to leverage the power of raw datasets? Try our Downloadable Database.
Our database downloads contain the same accurate IP address information available with our APIs. These downloads are available in any format (eg. CSV, JSON, MMBD) with additional options to customize the fields.Read about data downloads
Made for developers
Trusted by enterprises
Our database is built, maintained, and supported by our in-house team of developers and engineers. These data experts are ready to troubleshoot problems, build unique use cases, and create additional enterprise solutions.
Supports integrations
Our API integrations merge the power of IPinfo’s proprietary IP address database with other industry-leading platforms. Use your IP WHOIS data at scale with our supported integrations, such as Snowflake, Splunk, Maltego, and beyond.
Official libraries
We offer libraries for the most commonly used programming languages and frameworks. Check out our documentation to facilitate easier setup.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is abuse contact information?
Abuse contact information includes contact information (usually of the network administrator) that can be used to report IPs engaged in nefarious activities.
What’s included with abuse contact information?
This dataset includes the abuse contact's email address, postal/ZIP code, city, state, country, name, network, and phone number.
Why use abuse contact API?
This API helps organizations automate abusive IP reporting, build a foundation for taking legal action, and fight back against harassment and identity theft.
