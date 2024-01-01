Why Use IPinfo For Cybersecurity?
As threat landscapes continue to expand, cybersecurity has become a critical concern for businesses. Accurate IP address data plays an integral role in delivering effective cyber security programs to combat modern-day threats.
Accurate
Access proprietary IP address data updated every day. All data is verified through our robust validation system which includes 300+ probe networks worldwide.
Secure
Use IP address data within secure and reliable infrastructure, low-latency APIs, and supported integrations.
Comprehensive
Gather more context to improve risk monitoring and gather threat intelligence with over 10 contextualized IP address datasets.
Partnered with some of the most secure online businesses
Over 100,000 businesses and developers depend on us to provide some of the most important data when it comes to cybersecurity.
IPinfo: The First Choice for Cybersecurity Teams
“As a cloud-native SIEM that provides highly-scalable, real-time threat detection, Panther needs effective enrichment to make sure customers get the context they need fast. As a fellow Snowflake partner, IPinfo was an ideal choice for seamless alert enrichment - quickly adding the geolocation and ASN context our customers need to tune detections and accelerate triage.”
“IPinfo has a great team, responsive API, affordable prices, and unbeatable uptime—every feature we could ask for. I recommend it to all of my friends in the industry. Side by side with other providers, it cannot be beaten.”
“As a cloud-native SIEM that provides highly-scalable, real-time threat detection, Panther needs effective enrichment to make sure customers get the context they need fast. As a fellow Snowflake partner, IPinfo was an ideal choice for seamless alert enrichment - quickly adding the geolocation and ASN context our customers need to tune detections and accelerate triage.”
“IPinfo has a great team, responsive API, affordable prices, and unbeatable uptime—every feature we could ask for. I recommend it to all of my friends in the industry. Side by side with other providers, it cannot be beaten.”
Cybersecurity Use Cases for IP address data
Managed Detection and Response
IP address data is a critical source for enriching log traffic for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) and Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR). Many MDR use cases activate Geolocation and Privacy Detection data (among other relevant datasets) to detect anomalies in traffic and high-risk alerts.
Security Operations Centers
SOC and SOCaaS use IP address data to monitor traffic, login attempts, and identify malicious traffic. Many Security Operations Centers use IP to Geolocation, Privacy Detection data, and IP ownership data for better threat detection and security automation.
Cloud Security Posture Management
CSPM uses IP address data to identify risks or misconfigurations within cloud-based systems. IP address data helps map assets and discover vulnerabilities so security teams can identify necessary improvements, enforce regulatory compliance, and improve cloud security.
Identity Access Management
IAM needs IP address data to enforce regulatory compliance (such as GDPR), track audit logs, investigate incidents, identify rogue users, and many other use cases. Zero trust architecture uses Geolocation, Privacy Detection, Hosted Domains, ASN data, and other datasets to track domain and IP reputation and identify suspicious logins, among other use cases.
Vulnerability Management and Assessment
IP address data is used to map assets and improve vulnerability detection for organizations. IPinfo’s data is also accurate enough to map adversarial infrastructure, such as bulletproof hosting companies, networks associated with cybercriminal activity, and other malicious infrastructure as they change IP ownership over time. Penetration Testing, Attack Surface Management, and Network Monitoring use Whois data, ASN data, IP to Geolocation, and a variety of other IP datasets to improve network visibility, map assets, and improve security automation.
Ready to improve cybersecurity use cases with the most reliable IP address data available?
Access to the most accurate, reliable IP data is just a few clicks away.