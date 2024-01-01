Why Use IPinfo For Cybersecurity?

Cybersecurity Use Cases for IP address data

Managed Detection and Response IP address data is a critical source for enriching log traffic for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) and Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR). Many MDR use cases activate Geolocation and Privacy Detection data (among other relevant datasets) to detect anomalies in traffic and high-risk alerts.

Security Operations Centers SOC and SOCaaS use IP address data to monitor traffic, login attempts, and identify malicious traffic. Many Security Operations Centers use IP to Geolocation, Privacy Detection data, and IP ownership data for better threat detection and security automation.

Cloud Security Posture Management CSPM uses IP address data to identify risks or misconfigurations within cloud-based systems. IP address data helps map assets and discover vulnerabilities so security teams can identify necessary improvements, enforce regulatory compliance, and improve cloud security.

Identity Access Management IAM needs IP address data to enforce regulatory compliance (such as GDPR), track audit logs, investigate incidents, identify rogue users, and many other use cases. Zero trust architecture uses Geolocation, Privacy Detection, Hosted Domains, ASN data, and other datasets to track domain and IP reputation and identify suspicious logins, among other use cases.