Research at IPinfo
At IPinfo, we are proud to facilitate the precise academic research that underpins our innovative solutions. Our commitment to excellence in IP data research ensures that our products and services are at the forefront of the industry, providing accurate and reliable data that our clients can trust.
2025 Summer Research Internship
In summer 2025, we are launching the first ever IPinfo research internship. If you are currently pursuing a PhD in computer science and want to get a sneak peak of what it looks like to work with 20TB of weekly collected data from more than 700 servers, apply here.
Why Our Technology is Important
Our advanced technology is the foundation of our IP data research, led by our Head of Research, Oliver Gasser. By leveraging state-of-the-art tools and methodologies, we provide our customers with unparalleled depth and accuracy in IP data supported by our Probe Network, a distributed network of systems strategically deployed worldwide. Our technology ensures that businesses can rely on precise and up-to-date information, empowering them to make informed decisions and enhance their operations.
Our Research Capabilities - Leading the Way in IP Data
IPinfo is at the cutting edge of IP data research, exploring the depths of IPv4, the recent impacts of IPv6, IP Geolocation, network measurement, and beyond. Our dedicated team continuously pushes the boundaries of what’s possible, ensuring our data is precise, up-to-date, and valuable for all your needs.
IPinfo collaborates with the leading researchers organizations such as CAIDA, Internet Society, Georgia Tech, M-Lab, IIJ (Internet Initiative Japan), RIPE NCC. Together, we drive innovation and set new standards in the field of IP data research.
Explore Our Research
Our Head of Research, Oliver Gasser has recently contributed to several impactful research studies, including:
Understanding the Impact of Network Topologies
Hilal, F., Sattler, P., Vermeulen, K., & Gasser, O. (2024). First Look: Analyzing the Deployment and Performance of Network Services. In Proceedings of the ACM on Networks (Proc. ACM Netw.), CoNEXT2, Article 11, this paper examines the deployment and performance of network services, providing insights into the influence of network topologies on service reliability and efficiency.
Investigating Internet Routing Anomalies
Prehn, L., Foremski, P., & Gasser, O. (2024). (2024). Kirin: A Comprehensive Study of Routing Anomalies. In ACM Asia Conference on Computer and Communications Security (ASIA CCS ’24), this research focuses on identifying and analyzing anomalies in internet routing, offering a detailed exploration of the underlying causes and potential solutions to enhance network stability.
Have a question? Reach out to our research team
Academic Research Sponsorship
IPinfo sponsors academic research related to IP data to help advance the knowledge about the Internet.
AMC Internet Measurement Conference (IMC) 2024
The Internet Measurement Conference seeks papers that enhance the understanding of Internet measurement collection or provide insights into Internet behavior. ACM Internet Measurement Conference 2024, scheduled for November 4-6, 2024, in Madrid, Spain, is sponsored by IPinfo as a Golden Supporter.
Advance Cutting-Edge Technology
Our technology sets us apart in the IP data industry. It enables us to offer unique features and unmatched accuracy, ensuring that our customers receive the most reliable data available. This cutting edge proprietary approach allows us to continuously innovate and stay ahead of the curve, bringing significant value to IPinfo and its customers.
Areas of Expertise
IP Geolocation: Our IP Geolocation API is built on a foundation of meticulous research, providing accurate location data that powers businesses globally.
IPv4 and IPv6: Comprehensive research and analysis of IP address protocols to support the evolving internet landscape.
Network Measurement: In-depth studies on network performance, including latency measurements and internet scans, to deliver insights into network reliability and efficiency.
Broad context for data: There is more information locked within an IP address than just a city and a country, IPinfo’s data sets provide a wider view of the parts of the Internet germane to your research. Differentiate corporate entities from residential connections from governmental organizations, detect if an IP address is using a VPN, and much more.
Academic Research
Our commitment to academic research is the backbone of our data reliability and innovation.
Learn more about how eligible researchers can harness our data for their universities for free. Ready to explore IPinfo’s research-backed data? Take the next step with us.
At IPinfo, our commitment to academic research is central to our mission to be the world’s foremost authority on Internet data. Explore our academic research page to learn more about how we’re advancing the field of IP data research and why our clients trust us to deliver accurate and actionable data.
Collaborate with Us
We are always eager to collaborate with other researchers and institutions. Our collaborative efforts drive innovation and deepen our understanding of the ever-changing internet landscape. If you’re interested in partnering with us on a research project, please reach out at research@ipinfo.io.
