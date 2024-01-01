Our data collection efforts encompass a variety of methods to ensure reliability and quality. We are the only IP data intelligence provider to measure data and that helps us understand the Internet better. By combining these measurements with publicly-available records and third-party geofeed databases, we ensure that our IP location finder capabilities are always precise.

But we don’t stop there. Our data engineering team aggregates this data into other useful products, such as IP ranges. They also re-format the data for optional bulk download, since sometimes API access may not fit every need.

Then we verify our results with data obtained from our mobile app users, paid location services, and more. All of this is why IPinfo stands behind our accuracy, even when we disagree with the competition.