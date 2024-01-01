IP Geolocation API
Discover location-based data instantly with IPinfo’s IP address geolocation API, the quickest and most reliable solution for accessing geolocation context. Whether you're looking to enhance security measures, personalize user experiences, or streamline business operations, our IP location API can enrich your capabilities.
- ip:"8.8.8.8",
- hostname:"dns.google",
- city:"Mountain View",
- region:"California",
- country:"US",
- loc:"37.3860,-122.0838",
- org:"AS15169 Google LLC",
- postal:"94035",
- timezone:"America/Los_Angeles",
Instant Access to Right Data
IPInfo’s IP geolocation lookup can provide detailed information about the location of any IPv4 and IPv6 address. It offers a wide range of data fields for this purpose, providing precise and reliable information tailored to your needs. From country and region to city and postal code, we provide detailed location data such as latitude and longitude coordinates, timezone, ISP, and connection type, to customize your applications accurately.
One API for Many Solutions
IPinfo’s IP geolocation API lookup helps organizations around the globe solve their most difficult challenges, including:
Enhancing User Experience: Personalize user experiences by delivering location-based content and services tailored to each geographic location.
Optimizing Marketing Campaigns: Target your audience more effectively by leveraging location data to deliver targeted advertisements and promotions.
Strengthening Security Measures: Detect and prevent fraudulent activities by verifying the geographic location of users during login attempts and transactions.
Geotargeted Content Delivery: Deliver relevant content based on the user's location, such as language preferences, currency, and local news.
The Secret to Our Best-in-Class Accuracy
Our data collection efforts encompass a variety of methods to ensure reliability and quality. We are the only IP data intelligence provider to measure data and that helps us understand the Internet better. By combining these measurements with publicly-available records and third-party geofeed databases, we ensure that our IP location finder capabilities are always precise.
But we don’t stop there. Our data engineering team aggregates this data into other useful products, such as IP ranges. They also re-format the data for optional bulk download, since sometimes API access may not fit every need.
Then we verify our results with data obtained from our mobile app users, paid location services, and more. All of this is why IPinfo stands behind our accuracy, even when we disagree with the competition.
Made for Developers, Trusted by Enterprises
Our in-house team of developers and engineers build, maintain, anda support our database, and are ready to troubleshoot problems.
From Ruby to Rust and PHP to Perl, we support more than a dozen popular development environments, enabling your applications to easily and natively integrate our IP geolocation API capabilities. Learn more about our developer libraries and see how easy it is to get started.
IPInfo is absolutely essential to our business. The data is rock solid, the API is dead simple, and the price is unbeatable. I constantly recommend it to all of my friends in the industry.
Andrew Morris
Founder & Chief Architect
Getting the same quality data as IPinfo with an in-house team is actually quite difficult. That’s why we chose IPinfo.
Marcin Zubrycki
Senior Product Manager of Fraud Intelligence Team, Nethone
Getting up and running with the APIs was super straightforward. It’s one API call, send an IP address with your token token, get the info.
D'Arcy Rail-Ip
Lead Developer
Our Data, Your Workflow
Our integrations merge IPinfo's proprietary IP address database with other industry-leading platforms. Use your IP geolocation data at scale with our supported integrations, such as Snowflake, Splunk, and Google. Use our data sets with your tools and processes to quickly start and see value in minutes, all while sharing data securely and seamlessly.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is IP geolocation?
IP geolocation is high-level location insight derived from an IP address. These generalized insights include the country, region, postal code, city, and latitude or longitude of the nearest city center.
How does IP Geolocation work?
IPinfo gathers IP address information. Then when users need geolocation details for specific IPs, they can query our API or download our database.
What is my IP Geolocation?
View your IP address, geolocation, and more details at IPinfo’s What Is My IP tool.
How to would I use IP Geolocation?
IP geolocation details help develop better threat intelligence, web personalization, IP-based restrictions, and more. Learn more about our customers’ success with IP geolocation data here.
How accurate is IP to Geolocation?
IPinfo updates our IP address database every 24 hours to ensure the highest level of accuracy. Read more about our commitment to data quality here.
IP geolocation differs from other geolocation methods (i.e. GPS) in that it’s non-specific. It cannot be used to track devices in real-time.
Can IP geolocation be used to identify individuals?
While IP geolocation can provide insights into the general geographic location of an IP address, it typically cannot pinpoint the exact physical address or identity of an individual user. IP geolocation differs from other geolocation methods such as GPS in that it’s non-specific. It cannot be used to track devices in real-time.
Can IP geolocation data be used for compliance with regional regulations?
IP geolocation data can assist businesses in complying with regional regulations, such as GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) in the European Union or CCPA (California Consumer Privacy Act) in the United States.
Does IP geolocation work with IPv6?
Our data collection and verification activities are just as effective with the emerging IPv6 address space as they are with legacy IPv4 addresses. More than half of our network measurement deployment is IPv6-capable as of 2024.
How frequently is IP geolocation data updated?
The frequency of IP geolocation data updates can vary depending on the provider and the sources they utilize. IPinfo updates information daily, ensuring that users of our IP geolocation API receive the most accurate and up-to-date location information.
Are there limitations to IP geolocation accuracy in rural areas?
In some cases, IP geolocation accuracy may be lower in rural or remote areas compared to urban centers due to factors such as limited infrastructure, sparse IP address allocations, and less detailed geographic data. Additionally, IP geolocation databases may rely on population density and network infrastructure density to estimate location accuracy, which can result in reduced precision in less densely populated regions.
Bulk Download Options Available
For localized access, you can explore our database downloads as an alternative solution, and start with our free IP to country database to kickstart your location-based analytics journey.
Get Started Today
Empower your organization with the insights you need to thrive in today’s competitive landscape and take your innovative ideas to new heights.