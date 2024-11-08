IP Address
Custom database download subscriptions
For complex business needs
Choose and combine any datasets
- IP to Geolocation database
- ASN database
- Privacy Detection database
- Company database
- Abuse Contact database
- IP Ranges database (Country)
- IP to Mobile Carrier database
- IP Whois Database
- Hosted Domains database
“We needed to further contextualize Internet scanners, crawlers, and bots. Origin networks, data centers, ASNs, and countries are a huge component of that. We were looking for a faster, more developer-friendly alternative to existing geo-IP providers. A close friend of mine hit the IPinfo API with cURL, and I saw all the information we needed.”Andrew Morris — Founder & Chief Architect, Greynoise
IP geolocation database
Easily look up billions of IP geolocation data at one time with the IP geolocation database download. Use these downloads to improve website optimization, enrich your data, gather threat intelligence, identify new leads, and more.
Included fields
|start_ip
|end_ip
|city
|region
|country
|lat
|lng
|postal
|timezone
|126.164.117.0
|126.164.117.3
|Hiratsuka
|Kanagawa
|JP
|35.6155
|139.714
|142-0051
|Asia/Tokyo
|117.206.208.89
|117.206.208.91
|Ambāla
|Haryana
|IN
|30.36099
|76.79782
|134005
|Asia/Kolkata
|86.92.225.60
|86.92.225.61
|Willemstad
|North Brabant
|NL
|51.69167
|4.43889
|4797
|Europe/Amsterdam
|88.4.206.63
|88.4.206.63
|Albacete
|Castille-La Mancha
|ES
|38.9942
|-1.8564
|02070
|Europe/Madrid
|2804::e033
|2804::e033
|Canoas
|Rio Grande do Sul
|BR
|-29.91778
|-51.18361
|92000-000
|America/Sao_Paulo
|71.215.104.241
|71.215.104.241
|Fort Myers
|Florida
|US
|26.62168
|-81.84059
|33916
|America/New_York
|152.195.51.165
|152.195.51.165
|Milan
|Lombardy
|IT
|45.46427
|9.18951
|20121
|Europe/Rome
CSV filesize
Entries
fields
last updated
ASN database
Easily map billions of IPs to ASN details with the ASN database. Use these downloads to enrich your data, gather contextualized information to determine cyber risks, make inferences about users’ internet connection speeds, and more.
Included fields
|start_ip
|end_ip
|asn
|domain
|name
|type
|155.94.169.0
|155.94.169.255
|AS8100
|quadranet.com
|QuadraNet Enterprises LLC
|hosting
|184.204.0.0
|184.204.255.255
|AS10507
|sprint.net
|Sprint Personal Communications Systems
|hosting
|62.145.32.0
|62.145.32.255
|AS16074
|capgemini.com
|Capgemini Nederland B.V.
|business
|63.104.219.0
|63.104.219.255
|AS12169
|ibm.com
|IBM Business Recovery Service
|business
|63.245.208.0
|63.245.209.255
|AS36856
|mozilla.com
|Mozilla Corporation
|business
|132.203.0.0
|132.203.255.255
|AS36786
|ulaval.ca
|Universite Laval
|education
|198.62.148.0
|198.62.151.255
|AS17207
|coloradocollege.edu
|Colorado College
|education
MMDB filesize
Entries
fields
last updated
IP to company database
Instantly access billions of IP to company insights with this data download. Use this information to turn anonymous website traffic into valuable leads, customize website experiences, enrich existing data, and much more.
Included fields
|start_ip
|end_ip
|name
|domain
|type
|asn
|as_name
|as_domain
|as_type
|country
|69.222.242.112
|69.222.242.151
|AT&T Corp.
|att.com
|isp
|AS7018
|AT&T Services, Inc.
|att.com
|isp
|US
|62.95.42.0
|62.95.42.7
|Hisingens Franska Bilcenter
|songnetworks.se
|business
|AS1257
|Tele2 Sverige AB
|tele2.se
|isp
|SE
|142.4.13.210
|142.4.13.213
|Unified Layer
|unifiedlayer.com
|hosting
|AS46606
|Unified Layer
|endurance.com
|hosting
|US
|68.233.215.200
|68.233.215.203
|Peninsula Volunteers
|peninsulavolunteers.org
|business
|AS14265
|TPx Communications
|tpx.com
|hosting
|US
|2a00:c38::
|2a00:c38::ffff
|NTS Infrastruktur
|nts.ch
|isp
|AS15576
|NTS workspace AG
|nts.ch
|isp
|CH
|94.250.238.24
|94.250.239.255
|TalkTalk Communications Limited
|talktalk.co.uk
|isp
|AS8586
|TalkTalk Communications Limited
|talktalkbusiness.co.uk
|isp
|GB
|192.92.203.152
|192.92.203.159
|FirstDigital Communications, LLC
|firstdigital.com
|isp
|AS13415
|FirstDigital Communications, LLC
|firstdigital.com
|isp
|US
CSV filesize
Entries
fields
last updated
Privacy detection database
Quickly look up billions of suspicious IPs with the privacy detection database download. Use these downloads to develop threat intelligence, reduce advertising and gaming fraud, protect digital content, improve fraud risk models, and so much more.
Included fields
|start_ip
|end_ip
|hosting
|proxy
|tor
|vpn
|relay
|service
|172.225.4.0
|172.225.4.175
|TRUE
|TRUE
|Apple Private Relay
|95.181.235.157
|95.181.235.157
|TRUE
|TRUE
|Private Internet Access
|10.23.1.86
|10.23.1.86
|TRUE
|ExpressVPN
|2001:ac8:20:c5::7
|2001:ac8:20:eb::1
|TRUE
|TRUE
|Mullvad
|10.0.232.33
|10.0.232.33
|TRUE
|TrustZone
|107.189.8.56
|107.189.8.56
|TRUE
|TRUE
|TRUE
|ProtonVPN
|5.181.233.55
|5.181.233.121
|TRUE
|TRUE
|NordVPN
|104.152.222.155
|104.152.222.159
|TRUE
|Windscribe
CSV filesize
Entries
fields
last updated
Hosted domains database
Gain instant access to billions of hosted domains data with these downloadable insights. Use this information to enrich lead generation data, identify websites on the same hosting server that compromise infrastructure security, customize website appearances, and much more.
Included fields
|ip
|total
|domains
|151.101.129.164
|121
|nytimes.com,nyt.com,newyorktimes.com,newyorktoday.com,...
|209.140.139.232
|25
|ebay.com,ebay.co.uk,ebay.com.au,ebay.de,ebay.ca,..
|52.96.214.50
|2
|outlook.com,shicor.com
|147.135.129.229
|24
|force.com,salesforce.com,salesforceiq.com,cloudconnect.com,...
|98.137.11.163
|7981
|yahoo.com,advatravel.com,topadvdomdesign.com,...
|44.235.246.155
|89
|mozilla.org,mozilla.com,firefox.com,popcornjs.org,...
|44.240.158.19
|286
|netflix.com,netfilx.tv,overthemoonmovie.com,netlixs.co.uk,...
|23.222.4.138
|2
|openai.com,openai.com.mx
CSV filesize
Entries
fields
last updated
Abuse contact database
Gain immediate access to billions of abuse contact data with these downloadable insights. Use this information to build a foundation for legal action, research an IP attempting to access accounts, automate complaints to companies responsible for abusive IPs, and much more.
Included fields
|start_ip
|end_ip
|name
|address
|country
|phone
|1.0.0.0
|1.0.0.255
|APNIC RESEARCH
|helpdesk@apnic.net
|PO Box 3646, South Brisbane, QLD 4101, Australia
|AU
|61-7-3858-3188
|216.145.117.224
|216.145.117.239
|Abuse
|abuse@flexential.com
|US, NC, Charlotte, 8809 Lenox Pointe Drive, Suite G, 28273
|US
|1-833-264-3539
|104.56.87.56
|104.56.87.63
|ATT Abuse
|abuse@att.net
|US, NJ, Parsippany, 400 Interpace Parkway, 07054
|US
|1-919-319-8130
|2a02:cbf3:100:5701:4000::
|2a02:cbf3:100:5701:7fff:ffff:ffff:ffff
|PlusServer Network Operations
|abuse@plusserver.com
|PlusServer GmbH, Hohenzollernring 72, 50672 Koeln
|DE
|+49 2203 1045 3600
|62.97.226.252
|62.97.226.255
|BKK Digitek AS Abuse
|abuse@bkkb.no
|BKK Digitek AS, P.O. Box 7050, NO-5020 BERGEN, NORWAY
|NO
|-
|62.175.169.0
|62.175.169.31
|VODAFONE ONO ABUSE
|abuse@corp.vodafone.es
|Barcelona
|ES
|+34 607 13 33 33
|62.70.89.48
|62.70.89.63
|Abuse Verizon EMEA
|abuse.emea@verizon.com
|P.O Box 4127, Solna 171 04, Sweden
|NL
|+31 20 711 6000
JSON filesize
Entries
fields
last updated
IP to mobile carrier database
Quickly access billions of mobile carrier data with this downloadable dataset. Use these insights to personalize mobile website appearances, target ads and offers based on mobile users, and more.
Included fields
|start_ip
|end_ip
|name
|country
|mcc
|mnc
|49.104.42.0
|49.104.43.255
|NTT DoCoMo, Inc.
|JP
|440
|10
|166.172.120.0
|166.172.123.255
|AT&T Mobility
|US
|310
|410
|217.24.254.0
|217.24.254.255
|Albtelecom
|AL
|276
|3
|78.95.180.0
|78.95.180.255
|Saudi Telecom Company
|SA
|420
|1
|101.211.96.0
|101.211.127.255
|Tamil Nadu
|IN
|404
|42
|177.214.128.0
|177.214.191.255
|Vivo S.A.
|BR
|724
|11
|213.87.122.0
|213.87.123.255
|Mobile TeleSystems
|RU
|250
|1
JSON filesize
Entries
fields
last updated
IP Whois Database Download
Gather immediate IP Whois context with accurate and easy-to-use data fields. Included are Point of Contact (POC), Organization Identifiers (ORG), Networks (NET), and more. We do the busy work by developing well-parsed insights for our users.
Included fields
|range
|name
|country
|status
|tech
|maintainer
|admin
|source
|whois_domain
|updated
|org
|rdns_domain
|domain
|geoloc
|org_address
|asn
|as_name
|as_domain
|as_type
|id
|195.235.4.144/29
|DIGITEX INFORMATICA S.L.
|ES
|ASSIGNED PA
|AG26570-RIPE
|RIPE-NCC-HM-MNT\NMAINT-AS3352
|AG26570-RIPE
|ripe
|grupodigitex.com
|2022-08-22
|ORG-TDE1-RIPE
|grupodigitex.com
|grupodigitex.com
|C/ Gran Via 28\n28013\nMadrid\nSPAIN
|AS3352
|TELEFONICA DE ESPANA S.A.U.
|movistar.es
|isp
|DIGITEX
|195.53.194.208/29
|COLEGIO OFICIAL DE FARMACEUTICOS
|ES
|ASSIGNED PA
|JU926-RIPE
|RIPE-NCC-HM-MNT\NMAINT-AS3352
|JU926-RIPE
|ripe
|telefonica.es
|2018-04-18
|ORG-TDE1-RIPE
|cofrm.com
|C/ Gran Via 28\n28013\nMadrid\nSPAIN
|AS3352
|TELEFONICA DE ESPANA S.A.U.
|movistar.es
|isp
|COLEGIO
|95.58.18.248/30
|KGU Otdel obrazovaniya Tulkubasskogo raiona
|KZ
|ASSIGNED PA
|UT694-RIPE
|RIPE-NCC-HM-MNT\NKNIC-MNT
|UT694-RIPE
|ripe
|telecom.kz
|2018-09-18
|ORG-KDNA1-RIPE
|online.kz
|Furmanov str., 240b\n050059\nAlmaty\nKAZAKHSTAN
|AS9198
|JSC Kazakhtelecom
|online.kz
|isp
|TULKUBAS_OBRAZOVANIE
|108.58.38.224/29
|MASS COM MUNICATIONS
|US
|REASSIGNMENT
|arin
|2012-10-01
|C03169838
|260 EASTERN PKWY, BROOKLYN, NY, US
|AS6128
|Cablevision Systems Corp.
|cablevision.com
|isp
|OOL-STATIC-NYK6NY-108-58-38-224-29
|83.95.13.128/29
|TDC Bredbaand Professional users
|DK
|ASSIGNED PA
|AS5071-RIPE
|RIPE-NCC-HM-MNT\NAS3292-MNT
|AS5071-RIPE
|ripe
|tdc.dk
|2005-04-13
|ORG-TD1-RIPE
|tdc.net
|ONLTI Sletvej 30\nDK-8310\nTranbjerg J\nDENMARK
|AS3292
|TDC Holding A/S
|tdcgroup.com
|isp
|TDC-BREDBAANDSADSL-PROF-NET
|24.89.138.128/29
|METROPOL ITAN LOFT
|US
|REASSIGNMENT
|arin
|2020-07-17
|C07588784
|11 DEHART ST, MORRISTOWN, NJ, US
|AS6128
|Cablevision Systems Corp.
|cablevision.com
|isp
|OOL-STATIC-PRNYNJ-24-89-138-128-29
|66.11.59.128/28
|Skillhouse Staffing Solutions K.K.
|JP
|JP00227528
|JP00227519
|jpnic
|skillhouse.co.jp
|2022-04-28
|skillhouse.co.jp
|skillhouse.co.jp
|AS2527
|Sony Network Communications Inc.
|sonynetwork.co.jp
|isp
|SKILLHOUSE
JSON filesize
Entries
fields
last updated
Learn about our IP data
IP address data is only as valuable as it is usable. That's why IPinfo offers industry-leading IP information that prioritizes reliability, accuracy, and thoroughly vetted datasets.Learn about IPinfo data
