Our Hosted Domains API, or Reverse IP API returns a full list of domains that are hosted on a single IP address. These domains are ordered based on host.io domain ranking.
Reverse API can be used with our /batch endpoint. It allows you to group up to 1000 API requests into a single request. This can really speed up processing of bulk IP lookups, and it can also be useful if you want to lookup information across our different APIs.
Our API allows IPinfo customers to leverage their anonymous traffic into marketing and sales opportunities, combining our data with their own firmographics. For example, if your business serves differently to residential users, you can customize the experience for ISP-owned IP traffic on your website using the IP company data from our API response.
- Enriching lead generation data and tightening-up sales reporting.
- Having 24/7 access to resolving any IP address to domain name with Reverse IP reports.
- Tracking down malicious behaviour of phishing or scamming websites that are sharing the same hosting server, identifying the true owners and operators of compromised infrastructure.
- Uncovering new prospects by identifying owners of an IP address visiting your website and customising their experience.
Our database downloads contain the same accurate IP address information available with our APIs. These downloads are available in any format (eg. CSV, JSON, MMBD) with additional options to customize the fields.Read about data downloads
Frequently Asked Questions
What is Reverse IP lookup (or IP to hosted domains)?
Reverse IP lookups reveal domains that are hosted on one IP address.
How many distinct domains can be hosted at a single IP address?
A single IP can host limitless domains.
Why are Reverse IP lookups important?
Reverse IP address lookups help cybersecurity develop threat intelligence by discovering associated domains that are tied to one IP address owner. Marketing teams and other organizations use Hosted Domains API to protect their domain reputation and site ranking.
What is the difference between Reverse DNS and Reverse IP lookups?
Reverse DNS lookups determine the hostname associated with an IP address. Reverse IP lookups reveal domains associated with an IP.
