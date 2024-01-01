ASN API
Understanding the origins and paths of internet traffic is crucial for effective network management and cybersecurity. The IPinfo ASN API offers comprehensive, real-time access to Autonomous System Number (ASN) data, providing a clear view into network structures and traffic flows. This powerful API enables you to derive data-driven insights, optimize network performance, and bolster cybersecurity measures. Ready to transform your network analysis?
- asn:"AS13335",
- name:"Cloudflare, Inc.",
- domain:"cloudflare.com",
- route:"1.1.1.0/24",
- type:"business",
Key Features of the ASN API
IPinfo’s ASN API features are designed to meet the needs of modern network management and cybersecurity:
Real-Time Access: Get up-to-date ASN data as it happens, ensuring you always have the latest information.
Global Coverage: Comprehensive data on ASNs worldwide, providing a complete view of the global internet infrastructure.
High-performance: Our cloud-based API service provides fast responses to keep applications running at their peak.
Frequent Updates: The database is updated daily, ensuring data accuracy and relevance.
Easy Integration: Simple API integration with detailed documentation to get you up and running quickly.
Reliable Uptime: Consistent access to data with industry-leading uptime and performance.
Benefits of Using Our ASN lookup API
Utilizing IPinfo’s Network ASN database offers numerous advantages that can significantly enhance your network operations:
Accurate IP to ASN Mapping: Precisely map IP addresses to their respective ASNs, improving network management and security.
Data-Driven Decisions: Leverage detailed ASN data to make informed decisions about network optimization and traffic management.
Enhanced Network Performance: Understand traffic flows and optimize routing for better network performance and reliability.
Use Cases
IPinfo’s ASN API Database is versatile and supports a wide range of applications:
Cybersecurity: Identify and mitigate threats by tracing malicious activities to their source ASNs. Enhance your defenses with accurate and timely data.
Geolocation Data Enrichment: Augment your geolocation data with ASN information for more precise analytics and insights.
Research and Analytics: Conduct detailed research on internet infrastructure, traffic patterns, and more with comprehensive ASN data.
Data Accuracy and Methodology
IPinfo prides itself on delivering highly accurate data. Our ASN information is collected from a variety of reliable sources, including regional internet registries (RIRs) and telemetry from our own proprietary probe network. This data is then cross-verified by our data engineers with other third-party data to guarantee consistency and accuracy. This rigorous approach ensures that the Autonomous System Number database API is both precise and reliable.
Data Retrieval Process
Accessing data through the IP to ASN API is straightforward. The API supports multiple protocols and formats, making it easy to retrieve the data you need in the way that suits you best.
Supported Protocols
Supported Formats
Sample ASN data API Requests and Responses
Here are some examples of how you can use the ASN API:
Request:
Response:
Official Libraries
The ASN API integrates seamlessly with various tools and platforms, enabling you to incorporate ASN data into your existing systems easily. For more detailed instructions, refer to our comprehensive ASN API documentation. We also offer a command-line interface utility to use on your own computer or for use in scripting.
Supported Integrations
IPinfo’s ASN data is also available on the Snowflake Marketplace for fast, secure, and easy usage with existing Snowflake data flows and analytics projects. We also integrate with Splunk, Heroku, and many more partners.
Code Example
We offer official libraries for many popular programming languages, such as:
Python:
JavaScript:
And many more, check out our GitHub repositories for the full selection.
ASN to IP Address Database Download
Prefer a database download? Check out our ASN to IP address database download for an alternative to the ASN API.
[IPinfo] was the fastest and easiest approach to enable identification of private IPs. Their HTTP API proved to be reliable and performant at the scale we needed which allowed us to avoid building and operating our own service.
German Gomez-Herrero
CTO, Vio.com
IPinfo's API was fundamental in being able to offer a stress-free transaction service. Their accuracy and provisions to ensure our needs were constantly met, allowed us to provide the customer experience we were searching for.
Olegas Murasko
VP Engineering
We were looking for a faster, more developer-friendly alternative to existing geo-IP providers. A close friend of mine hit the IPinfo API with cURL, and I saw all the information we needed.
Andrew Morris
Founder & Chief Architect
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ASN?
ASN stands for Autonomous System Number. These numbers identify autonomous systems (AS) that represent a collection of Internet Protocol prefixes. Universities, governments, large organizations, Internet Service Providers (ISP), and others often operate their own IP network which is identified by an ASN.
Why do some IP addresses not have an associated ASN?
Some IP addresses might not be associated with any ASN, often because they are private or not yet assigned.
What information can be gathered from ASN?
You can gather details like the organization name, country, and associated IP prefixes for both IPv4 and IPv6. IANA has more information about ASNs and their distribution.
Is there a free tier?
Yes, we offer a free account so you can try out the ASN API.
Industry-Leading Companies Trust Our ASN API
