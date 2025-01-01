IPinfo Lite
The perfect IP data plan for hobbyists, developers exploring IP data, or early-stage startups. Get accurate IP geolocation and ASN essentials for free. No monthly fees, no credit card required, and unlimited requests.
Unlimited & Free
No fees, no credit card—just unlimited requests.
7 Essential IP Attributes
Access geolocation and ASN data for robust IP intelligence.
Database Download or API
Choose the best ingestion method for your infrastructure.
Full Accuracy
Updated Daily
IPv4 and IPv6
Chat and Email Support
Why Choose IPinfo Lite?
This tier includes a subset of our overall dataset, but with the same unrestricted access and daily-updated, premium-grade, accurate data. Get comprehensive global coverage of both IPv4 and IPv6 addresses—absolutely free. Our scalable infrastructure evolves with your needs.
What's Included in IPinfo Lite
Sample API Response
Available Data Fields
|Field Name
|Description
|network
|CIDR/IP range or single IP address
|country
|Country name
|country_code
|Two-letter ISO 3166 country code of the IP addresses
|continent
|Continent name of the IP location
|continent_code
|Two-letter continent code of the IP location
|asn
|Autonomous System Number, an organization that owns the IP range block
|as_name
|Name of the AS (Autonomous System Number) organization
|as_domain
|Official domain or website of the ASN organization
Trusted by Global Innovators
Our 5 Steps to Achieving Unmatched IP Data Accuracy
While all IP data providers begin with the same foundational sources — Whois records and geofeeds for basic information — they stop after basic analysis and cross-referencing. IPinfo implements three additional, advanced phases of analysis.
At the heart of our process is our proprietary global probe network, which has mapped every IP address on the planet. This unique approach delivers an unmatched level of accuracy that sets our data apart.
Collect & Clean
Like all IP data companies, we collect starting data from multiple sources to build the foundation.
Learn
Our proprietary algorithms analyze 20+ terabytes of data each day to clean and score each IP record.
Establish Ground-Truth
900+ global Probe Servers triangulate and map every IP in real time with ground-truth precision.
Validate
Our purpose-built hint engine analyzes 400Bn IP measurements each week to validate all data.
Update
Our data is constantly updated, ensuring that our users always have the most reliable, high-quality data.
Ready to Start With IPinfo Lite?
Easy API Access
Start using our fast & easy API right away. Setup takes only a few minutes.
IP Database Download
Leverage raw IP datasets, customize your data feeds, and choose your ideal format.
How Development Teams Across the World Use IPinfo Lite
Our IP data supports thousands of organizations across diverse sectors—from SaaS platforms and ecommerce to cybersecurity. By accurately pinpointing IP location and ASN details, IPinfo Lite drives innovation in personalization, security, compliance, and beyond.
Cybersecurity & Fraud Prevention
Security teams rely on IP insights to identify and block high-risk traffic, monitor suspicious login attempts, and improve incident response. Real-time geolocation data helps SOCs, MDR providers, and IAM platforms detect threats faster, mitigate fraud, and maintain airtight security protocols.
Personalized Content & Localization
Companies deliver region-specific experiences by instantly detecting IPs location. Streaming services can tailor libraries based on country, and ecommerce sites can automatically adjust currency or language. This localization strategy boosts engagement and conversion rates while reducing bounce.
Digital Marketing & Adtech
Marketers use geolocation data to refine campaigns, ensuring ads reach the right audience at the right time. IP insights allow precise geo-targeting, optimizing ad spend and enhancing click-through and conversion rates by filtering bad traffic and connecting ads with the right audience.
Regulatory Compliance, GDPR & Gametech
Organizations and gaming platforms use IP data to enforce geographic restrictions and abide by local gambling and privacy laws. By identifying IPs locations, companies ensure that personal data is processed according to regional regulations, reducing legal risks.
To explore more, check out our full list of use cases.
The data is available right away, and you can try it on the website or use the API. The plans are flexible and can be adjusted to our changing request volumes. Most competitors, when it comes to their IP privacy data, require you to commit to a larger response – some back-and-forth with emails, going for a more expensive plan right away. And that's something we didn't want.
German Gomez-Herrero
CTO, Vio.com
The implementation was absolutely flawless. Getting set up with IPinfo was very easy.
Zsolt Kocsmarszky
Founder & CEO, PingPong
Geolocation is a really important point for our customers. When an account logs on and is involved in suspicious activities that look like security risks, it’s very important to be able to identify where that person normally logs on versus the location of the suspicious activity. It’s a vital piece of context to make decisions on how to respond to that particular area of risk.
Nicolas Dard
VP of Product, Oort
The data is available right away, and you can try it on the website or use the API. The plans are flexible and can be adjusted to our changing request volumes. Most competitors, when it comes to their IP privacy data, require you to commit to a larger response – some back-and-forth with emails, going for a more expensive plan right away. And that's something we didn't want.
German Gomez-Herrero
CTO, Vio.com
The implementation was absolutely flawless. Getting set up with IPinfo was very easy.
Zsolt Kocsmarszky
Founder & CEO, PingPong
Made for Developers,
Trusted by Enterprises
Our expert in-house team diligently maintains and supports IPinfo Lite, ensuring you always have accurate, up-to-date IP data at your fingertips. With libraries for more than a dozen popular programming languages—from Ruby to Rust and PHP to Perl—integrating our API is quick and seamless. Explore our developer docs to see just how easy it is to get started.
Real Reviews from Real Users
Verified User
Works great and meets all of my security needs
My experience has been only good, particularly when I had to mark and count traffic for security needs. All the information is easily accessible even for...Read more on G2
Verified User
Low cost, easy to implement and it works as intended
We use IPinfo for location based pricing on our website which helps us to guarantee that proper information is being show...Read more on G2
Verified User
Top class IP data provider
From my experience, IPinfo is one of the best IP lookup services on the Internet. It provides a vast amount of information about any IP address that you may pro...Read more on G2
Verified User
IPinfo.io is a reliable and easy-to-use IP data provider
I like that IPinfo.io offers a wide range of IP data services, such as geolocation, ASN, company, VPN detection...Read more on G2
Get Started With IPinfo Lite
No monthly usage caps. Just powerful IP data, forever free.
Unlimited Requests
Build and test without worrying about quotas or hidden fees.
Core IP Data
Enjoy essential country, continent, and ASN attributes.
Daily Data Refresh
Leverage our continuously refreshed IP data for the most accurate insights.
IPv4 & IPv6 Coverage
Depend on reliable data for both address formats worldwide.
Easy Integration
Get started in minutes with a straightforward API or one of our integrations.
99.99% Uptime
Experience precise responses around the clock with our fast and reliable API.
Basic Support
Get set up and keep things running smoothly with our support team.
Database Download or API
Choose between our lightning-fast API or data downloads in JSON, MMDB, or CSV formats.
Explore Our Full Range of Data
For more detailed geolocation data or additional IP intelligence, including privacy IP data and customizable datasets, consider upgrading to IPinfo Core, IPinfo Plus, or IPinfo Custom tiers.View All Products & Pricing