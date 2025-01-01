IPinfo - Comprehensive IP address data, IP geolocation API and database My IP ↗or

Why Choose IPinfo Lite?

This tier includes a subset of our overall dataset, but with the same unrestricted access and daily-updated, premium-grade, accurate data. Get comprehensive global coverage of both IPv4 and IPv6 addresses—absolutely free. Our scalable infrastructure evolves with your needs.

What's Included in IPinfo Lite

Sample API Response

Available Data Fields

Field NameDescription
networkCIDR/IP range or single IP address
countryCountry name
country_codeTwo-letter ISO 3166 country code of the IP addresses
continentContinent name of the IP location
continent_codeTwo-letter continent code of the IP location
asnAutonomous System Number, an organization that owns the IP range block
as_nameName of the AS (Autonomous System Number) organization
as_domainOfficial domain or website of the ASN organization

Trusted by Global Innovators

Microsoft, Stone, WorldRemit, VMWare, WordPress, Intel, Accenture, Panorays, John Deere, Nokia

Our 5 Steps to Achieving Unmatched IP Data Accuracy

While all IP data providers begin with the same foundational sources — Whois records and geofeeds for basic information — they stop after basic analysis and cross-referencing. IPinfo implements three additional, advanced phases of analysis.

At the heart of our process is our proprietary global probe network, which has mapped every IP address on the planet. This unique approach delivers an unmatched level of accuracy that sets our data apart.

Collect & Clean process step
1
Collect & Clean

Like all IP data companies, we collect starting data from multiple sources to build the foundation.

Learn process step
2
Learn

Our proprietary algorithms analyze 20+ terabytes of data each day to clean and score each IP record.

Establish Ground-Truth process step
3
Establish Ground-Truth

900+ global Probe Servers triangulate and map every IP in real time with ground-truth precision.

Validate process step
4
Validate

Our purpose-built hint engine analyzes 400Bn IP measurements each week to validate all data.

Update process step
5
Update

Our data is constantly updated, ensuring that our users always have the most reliable, high-quality data.

How Development Teams Across the World Use IPinfo Lite

Our IP data supports thousands of organizations across diverse sectors—from SaaS platforms and ecommerce to cybersecurity. By accurately pinpointing IP location and ASN details, IPinfo Lite drives innovation in personalization, security, compliance, and beyond.

Cybersecurity & Fraud Prevention

Security teams rely on IP insights to identify and block high-risk traffic, monitor suspicious login attempts, and improve incident response. Real-time geolocation data helps SOCs, MDR providers, and IAM platforms detect threats faster, mitigate fraud, and maintain airtight security protocols.

Personalized Content & Localization

Companies deliver region-specific experiences by instantly detecting IPs location. Streaming services can tailor libraries based on country, and ecommerce sites can automatically adjust currency or language. This localization strategy boosts engagement and conversion rates while reducing bounce.

Digital Marketing & Adtech

Marketers use geolocation data to refine campaigns, ensuring ads reach the right audience at the right time. IP insights allow precise geo-targeting, optimizing ad spend and enhancing click-through and conversion rates by filtering bad traffic and connecting ads with the right audience.

Regulatory Compliance, GDPR & Gametech

Organizations and gaming platforms use IP data to enforce geographic restrictions and abide by local gambling and privacy laws. By identifying IPs locations, companies ensure that personal data is processed according to regional regulations, reducing legal risks.

To explore more, check out our full list of use cases.

Vio

The data is available right away, and you can try it on the website or use the API. The plans are flexible and can be adjusted to our changing request volumes. Most competitors, when it comes to their IP privacy data, require you to commit to a larger response – some back-and-forth with emails, going for a more expensive plan right away. And that's something we didn't want.

German Gomez-Herrero

German Gomez-Herrero

CTO, Vio.com

PingPong

The implementation was absolutely flawless. Getting set up with IPinfo was very easy.

Zsolt Kocsmarszky

Zsolt Kocsmarszky

Founder & CEO, PingPong

Oort

Geolocation is a really important point for our customers. When an account logs on and is involved in suspicious activities that look like security risks, it’s very important to be able to identify where that person normally logs on versus the location of the suspicious activity. It’s a vital piece of context to make decisions on how to respond to that particular area of risk.

Nicolas Dard

Nicolas Dard

VP of Product, Oort

Made for Developers,
Trusted by Enterprises

Our expert in-house team diligently maintains and supports IPinfo Lite, ensuring you always have accurate, up-to-date IP data at your fingertips. With libraries for more than a dozen popular programming languages—from Ruby to Rust and PHP to Perl—integrating our API is quick and seamless. Explore our developer docs to see just how easy it is to get started.

Real Reviews from Real Users

Easiest Setup Winter 2024Leader Enterprise Winter 2024Leader Mid-Market 2025
G2 Logo

Verified User

review stars

Works great and meets all of my security needs

My experience has been only good, particularly when I had to mark and count traffic for security needs. All the information is easily accessible even for...

Read more on G2
G2 Logo

Verified User

review stars

Low cost, easy to implement and it works as intended

We use IPinfo for location based pricing on our website which helps us to guarantee that proper information is being show...

Read more on G2
G2 Logo

Verified User

review stars

Top class IP data provider

From my experience, IPinfo is one of the best IP lookup services on the Internet. It provides a vast amount of information about any IP address that you may pro...

Read more on G2
G2 Logo

Verified User

review stars

IPinfo.io is a reliable and easy-to-use IP data provider

I like that IPinfo.io offers a wide range of IP data services, such as geolocation, ASN, company, VPN detection...

Read more on G2

Explore Our Full Range of Data

For more detailed geolocation data or additional IP intelligence, including privacy IP data and customizable datasets, consider upgrading to IPinfo Core, IPinfo Plus, or IPinfo Custom tiers.

