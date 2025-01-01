Our 5 Steps to Achieving Unmatched IP Data Accuracy

While all IP data providers begin with the same foundational sources — Whois records and geofeeds for basic information — they stop after basic analysis and cross-referencing. IPinfo implements three additional, advanced phases of analysis.

At the heart of our process is our proprietary global probe network, which has mapped every IP address on the planet. This unique approach delivers an unmatched level of accuracy that sets our data apart.