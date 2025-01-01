IP to Country + ASN Database Developer Resource

We recommend using our IPinfo Lite Data Downloads as the database is currently unavailable to new users. Although updated regularly, this is our legacy data download.

The IP to Country + ASN database is a joined single database that combines the data from our - IP to Country and IP to ASN database. The database join is done with respect to the IP address ranges and is optimized for IP address lookups. It is part of our free IP data downloads offering. The database is updated daily, provides full accuracy and includes both IPv4 and IPv6 information in one database download.

Database Schema

The IP to Country + ASN database contains the following fields:

Field Name Example Data Type Description start_ip 1.0.16.0 TEXT Starting IP address of an IP address range end_ip 1.0.31.255 TEXT Ending IP address of an IP address range country JP TEXT ISO 3166 country code of the location country_name Japan TEXT Name of the country continent AS TEXT Continent code of the country continent_name Asia TEXT Name of the continent asn AS2519 TEXT Autonomous System Number as_name ARTERIA Networks Corporation TEXT Name of the AS (Autonomous System) organization as_domain arteria-net.com TEXT Official domain or website of the AS organization

Sample Database