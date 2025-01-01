IPinfo - Comprehensive IP address data, IP geolocation API and database My IP ↗or

Industry-Leading Precision

Unique technology and real-time triangulation for unparalleled accuracy.

Flexible Access

API, database download, or cloud platform integrations

Commitment to IP Data Accuracy

Every plan includes the same high-quality IP data, updated daily.

IP Intelligence for Every Industry

IPinfo provides highly accurate and flexible IP intelligence across multiple data sets, supporting industries like cybersecurity, marketing, finance, gametech, telecommunications, and more.

We set the standard for data excellence with a focus on continuous improvement. As part of our multi-step accuracy process, our proprietary Probe Network pings every IP address on the internet daily. This ensures you receive the most reliable and accurate real-time IP data available.

Sample API Responses

  Geolocation

    Geolocation

    Know where an IP is located in the real world with the most accurate IP geolocation data in the industry, providing context as granular as radius and confidence level.

    Read more
  Privacy

    Privacy Detection

    Identify IPs hiding behind anonymization mechanisms like VPNs, proxies, private relays, Tors, or connections via hosting providers.

    Read more
  Asn

    ASN (Autonomous System Number)

    Get visibility into the relationships and ownership of different networks around the internet including both IPv4 and IPv6.

    Read more
  Carrier

    Mobile Carrier

    Access detailed and accurate information about mobile carriers including the carrier name, MCC/MNC codes, and country codes.

    Read more
  Whois

    Whois

    Leverage data updated daily with consistent format and easy-to-use fields like Point of Contact (POC), Organization Identifiers (ORG), Networks (NET), and more.

    Read more
  Ranges

    IP Ranges

    Gather a full list of IP address ranges that are owned or operated by the provided domain name, with the total number of ranges and an array with each of them.

    Read more
  Company

    Company

    Discover companies behind IP traffic with data including the company’s name, domain, and what type of company it is: ISP, business, hosting service, or educational institution.

    Read more
  Domains

    Hosted Domains

    Retrieve a full list of domains that are hosted on a single IP address. The list is ordered based on host.io domain ranking.

    Read more
  ResidentialProxy

    Residential Proxy

    Detect verified residential IPs, enhancing existing security measures, with metrics that include usage frequency, proxy provider information, and last-seen timestamps.

    Read more
  Abuse

    Abuse Contact

    View information belonging to the abuse contact of every IP address on the internet: email address, postal/ZIP code, city, state, country, name, network, and phone number.

    Read more

Our 5 Steps to Achieving Unmatched IP Data Accuracy

While all IP data providers begin with the same foundational sources — Whois records and geofeeds for basic information — they stop after basic analysis and cross-referencing. IPinfo implements three additional, advanced phases of analysis.

At the heart of our process is our proprietary global probe network, which has mapped every IP address on the planet. This unique approach delivers an unmatched level of accuracy that sets our data apart.

Collect & Clean process step
1
Collect & Clean

Like all IP data companies, we collect starting data from multiple sources to build the foundation.

Learn process step
2
Learn

Our proprietary algorithms analyze 20+ terabytes of data each day to clean and score each IP record.

Establish Ground-Truth process step
3
Establish Ground-Truth

900+ global Probe Servers triangulate and map every IP in real time with ground-truth precision.

Validate process step
4
Validate

Our purpose-built hint engine analyzes 400Bn IP measurements each week to validate all data.

Update process step
5
Update

Our data is constantly updated, ensuring that our users always have the most reliable, high-quality data.

Flexible Data Access

We seek to make our IP intelligence universally available, so users can access critical data wherever and however they need, ensuring flexibility and seamless integration.

  • API

    Start using our fast and reliable API, with average 50-200 ms response time and 99.999% uptime.

  • Database Download

    Leverage raw IP datasets, customize your data feeds, and choose your ideal format with database downloads.

  • Integrations

    Use your IP data at scale with our supported integrations like Snowflake, Splunk, and GCP, or opt for cloud delivery to your preferred storage service, such as AWS S3, for automated integration into your pipeline.

Trusted by Technology Leaders in Some of the World's Most Sophisticated Companies

Accurate and Reliable IP Data You Can Trust

  • Real-Time IP Insights

    Gain instant access to up-to-date IP information. Our data is refreshed daily, providing you with accurate IP geolocation data, ownership details, and privacy detection for VPNs and proxies to make informed decisions swiftly.

  • Scalable API Integrations

    Seamlessly integrate our powerful APIs into your systems with ease. Designed for flexibility and performance, our APIs support businesses of all sizes—from startups to enterprises—ensuring reliable and fast data retrieval as your demands grow.

  • Flexible Pricing Plans

    Choose a plan that fits your specific needs and budget. Our transparent and adaptable pricing options allow you to scale effortlessly, providing cost-effective solutions whether you're handling thousands or billions of requests.

Flexible, Custom IP Data Solutions for Your Enterprise

Elevate your enterprise with scalable, secure, and real-time IP data. Our tailored solutions empower world-class product builders to unlock IP intelligence for their customers.

Explore Enterprise Solutions

