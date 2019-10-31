IPinfo Enterprise
Custom-fit IP data solutions for large-scale deployments, with flexible pricing, custom request limits, and all data types—including IP Whois, IP Ranges, IP Activity, and more. Designed for organizations requiring comprehensive IP information, premium support SLAs, and dedicated account management to streamline onboarding, integration, and ongoing success.
Complete & Custom Data Coverage
Unlock every data type—plus advanced features like IP Ranges and Activity—and create your custom dataset.
Scalability & Custom Pricing
Accommodate high-volume traffic and grow without worrying about request caps or hidden fees.
Premium Support & Onboarding
Benefit from enterprise-level SLAs, dedicated support, and specialized onboarding for a smooth integration.
Full Accuracy
Updated Daily
IPv4 and IPv6
99.999% Uptime
Why Choose IPinfo Enterprise?
From geolocation data to privacy detection and historical IP activity, you'll have the data needed to identify malicious traffic, optimize network routes, and power data-driven business decisions. Seamlessly integrate our Enterprise product into your existing platform. We empower best-in-class product builders to use our IP data to innovate faster and better than ever. Or connect our data effortlessly with your existing workflows and get comprehensive global coverage.
Need a database download instead of API? Talk to sales to get a custom quote.
Detailed IP to
Geolocation Data
Detailed IP to Geolocation Data
- Country
- Continent
- City
- Timezone
- Postal Code
- Latitude & Longitude
Detailed IP to
ASN Data
Detailed IP to ASN Data
- ASN Name
- ASN Domain
- ASN Type
- ASN Route
IP Privacy Data
IP Privacy Data
- VPN
- Proxy
- Tor
- Relay
- Hosting
- Service Name
Abuse Data
- Abuse contact details
IP to Company Data
- Company details
IP to Domain Data
- Domain details
IP Whois Data
- Whois details
IP Ranges Data
- IP Ranges list
Trusted by Global Innovators
Our 5 Steps to Achieving Unmatched IP Data Accuracy
While all IP data providers begin with the same foundational sources — Whois records and geofeeds for basic information — they stop after basic analysis and cross-referencing. IPinfo implements three additional, advanced phases of analysis.
At the heart of our process is our proprietary global probe network, which has mapped every IP address on the planet. This unique approach delivers an unmatched level of accuracy that sets our data apart.
Collect & Clean
Like all IP data companies, we collect starting data from multiple sources to build the foundation.
Learn
Our proprietary algorithms analyze 20+ terabytes of data each day to clean and score each IP record.
Establish Ground-Truth
900+ global Probe Servers triangulate and map every IP in real time with ground-truth precision.
Validate
Our purpose-built hint engine analyzes 400Bn IP measurements each week to validate all data.
Update
Our data is constantly updated, ensuring that our users always have the most reliable, high-quality data.
Ready to Start With IPinfo Enterprise?
Unlock accurate and detailed IP data starting with 1 million monthly requests and scale as needed. Access our easy-to-use API for hassle-free integration and immediate results.Contact Sales for Custom Quote
How Teams Around the World Leverage IPinfo’s Enterprise Plan
Enterprise plan is designed for organizations that need massive IP data volumes and advanced feature sets, ensuring coverage for every department or subsidiary and teams requiring deep IP intelligence—including historical activity, IP ranges, and Whois data—for real-time threat detection and incident analysis and providers looking to embed or resell IP data within their own products, requiring robust APIs and flexible licensing.
Cybersecurity & Fraud Prevention
With IPinfo's data, risk scoring becomes more precise and dynamic. By integrating geolocation, privacy detection, and other IP data, organizations can create comprehensive risk profiles for IP addresses. These profiles help assess the likelihood of fraudulent activity, unauthorized access, or compliance risks in real time. Businesses can tailor their scoring models to account for specific threats, such as connections originating from VPNs, proxies, or high-risk regions, ensuring smarter, data-driven decision-making in critical scenarios.
Regulatory Compliance
IPinfo’s enterprise solutions simplify regulatory compliance by providing accurate and reliable IP data that supports adherence to laws such as GDPR, CCPA, and other regional data protection regulations. With advanced geolocation and privacy detection capabilities, organizations can verify user locations, identify anonymized connections, and enforce jurisdiction-specific policies in real-time.
IP Intelligence Enhanced Products
For companies looking to integrate IP intelligence into their own offerings, IPinfo’s APIs and flexible licensing options deliver unmatched value. Embedding geolocation, privacy detection, or ASN intelligence enables businesses to provide differentiated products and services that enhance customer experiences. With scalable solutions, IPinfo supports enterprises in building innovative features that drive growth and customer satisfaction.
To explore more, check out our full list of use cases.
As a financial institution, we're a target for all sorts of bad actors. Dupaco is cautious about adding 3rd party solutions into our existing environment. We must ensure all partners are security-focused and that their product will enrich the lives of our members. After reviewing IPinfo, we were confident in the security, data quality, and the value IPinfo provided for financial fraud prevention.
Kevin Cray
Software Development Supervisor, Dupaco Community Credit Union
IPinfo's API was fundamental in being able to offer a stress-free transaction service. Their accuracy and provisions to ensure our needs were constantly met, allowed us to provide the customer experience we were searching for.
Olegas Murasko
VP Engineering, TransferGo
IPInfo is absolutely essential to our business. The data is rock solid, the API is dead simple, and the price is unbeatable. I constantly recommend it to all of my friends in the industry.
Andrew Morris
Founder & Chief Architect
Made for Developers,
Trusted by Enterprises
Our expert in-house team diligently maintains and supports IPinfo Enterprise, ensuring you always have accurate, up-to-date IP data at your fingertips. With libraries for more than a dozen popular programming languages—from Ruby to Rust and PHP to Perl—integrating our API is quick and seamless. Explore our developer docs to see just how easy it is to get started.
Our IP Data, Your Workflow
Plug enterprise plan’s accurate IP datasets directly into your favorite industry-leading platforms—like Snowflake, Splunk, and Google—and start unlocking location insights at scale. Quickly integrate with your existing tools and processes to see immediate value, all while keeping your data secure and flowing smoothly. Explore all our integrations to learn more.
Real Reviews from Real Users
Verified User
Works great and meets all of my security needs
My experience has been only good, particularly when I had to mark and count traffic for security needs. All the information is easily accessible even for...Read more on G2
Verified User
Low cost, easy to implement and it works as intended
We use IPinfo for location based pricing on our website which helps us to guarantee that proper information is being show...Read more on G2
Verified User
Top class IP data provider
From my experience, IPinfo is one of the best IP lookup services on the Internet. It provides a vast amount of information about any IP address that you may pro...Read more on G2
Verified User
IPinfo.io is a reliable and easy-to-use IP data provider
I like that IPinfo.io offers a wide range of IP data services, such as geolocation, ASN, company, VPN detection...Read more on G2
Get Started With Our Enterprise Plan
Elevate your enterprise with custom IP intelligence for advanced security, compliance, and scale.
Flexible Requests & Pricing
Scale flexibly as your needs evolve, with transparent pricing and no hidden fees.
Easy Integration
Get started in minutes with a straightforward API or one of our integrations.
Custom IP datasets
Customize datasets to align perfectly with your unique workflows and business objectives.
99.99% Uptime
Experience precise responses around the clock with our fast and reliable API.
Daily Data Refresh
Leverage our continuously refreshed IP data for the most accurate insights.
Priority Support
Get set up and keep things running smoothly with our support team.
IPv4 & IPv6 Coverage
Depend on reliable data for both address formats worldwide.