IP to mobile carrier database download
IP to mobile carrier database
|start_ip
|end_ip
|name
|country
|mcc
|mnc
|49.104.42.0
|49.104.43.255
|NTT DoCoMo, Inc.
|JP
|440
|10
|166.172.120.0
|166.172.123.255
|AT&T Mobility
|US
|310
|410
|217.24.254.0
|217.24.254.255
|Albtelecom
|AL
|276
|3
|78.95.180.0
|78.95.180.255
|Saudi Telecom Company
|SA
|420
|1
|101.211.96.0
|101.211.127.255
|Tamil Nadu
|IN
|404
|42
|177.214.128.0
|177.214.191.255
|Vivo S.A.
|BR
|724
|11
|213.87.122.0
|213.87.123.255
|Mobile TeleSystems
|RU
|250
|1
Prefer data in a specific format? We support all the important ones
JSON
|Filesize
|527.9 KB*
|Fields
|7
|Last updated
|Recently
|Entries
|59,661
CSV
|Filesize
|9.57 MB
|Fields
|7
|Last updated
|11/6/2024
|Entries
|155,443
MMDB
|Filesize
|16.93 MB
|Fields
|5
|Last updated
|11/6/2024
|Entries
|203,354
Need data in a format not mentioned here? Contact us
Available fields
|NAME
|MMDB
|CSV
|JSON
|name
|country
|mcc
|mnc
