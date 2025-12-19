New on Snowflake Marketplace: IP Intelligence for AdTech

Fighting ad fraud and signal loss just got easier for AdTech teams. Our newest Snowflake Marketplace listing delivers IPinfo’s high-fidelity advertising signals, now optimized for the realities of the digital advertising ecosystem.

This advertising intelligence listing includes:

IPinfo Plus

Advanced IP intelligence for restoring trust, precision, and measurement accuracy in ad traffic

Anonymization Flags : Identify traffic masked by VPNs, proxies, Tor nodes, or relays → Fields: is_vpn, is_proxy, is_tor, is_relay

Service Provider Attribution : Understand which privacy or network service is in use to assess traffic quality → Field: privacy.name (e.g., NordVPN, Mysterium, Tor)

Location Confidence Signals : Measure the precision and stability of IP-based location for targeting and attribution → Fields: geo.radius (e.g., 10km), geo.last_changed (e.g., 2025-11-20)

Connection Type Identification: Distinguish mobile, hosting, or broadcast infrastructure for reach and fraud modeling → Fields: mobile_name, is_mobile,is_hosting,is_anycast,is_satellite

Residential Proxy Detection

Purpose-built dataset for identifying proxy-driven invalid traffic and automated ad abuse

Temporal Behavior Tracking : Detect recently active or frequently rotated proxies → Fields: last_seen, percent_days_seen

Proxy Network Attribution : Identify which residential proxy network an IP belongs to → Field: service

Infrastructure Classification: Tags traffic from mobile gateways or datacenters using naming suffixes → Format: provider_mobile, provider_datacenter (e.g., soax_mobile)

Signal loss and ad fraud have never been more costly, and legacy IP data can’t keep up. This listing is designed for advertisers, DSPs, exchanges, and AdOps teams using IP signals to improve targeting, protect spend, and strengthen measurement across devices and channels. And it’s available now for a 30-day free trial.