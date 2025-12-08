Should You Trust Your VPN Location?

In a large-scale analysis of 20 popular VPNs, IPinfo found that 17 of those VPNs exit traffic from different countries than they claim. Some claim 100+ countries, but many of them point to the same handful of physical data centers in the US or Europe. That means the majority of VPN providers we analyzed don’t route your traffic via the countries they claim to, and they claim many more countries than they actually support. Analyzing over 150,000 exit IPs across 137 possible exit countries, and comparing what providers claim to what IPinfo measures, shows that: 17 in 20 providers had traffic exiting in a different country.

out of the 20. Across ~150,000 VPN exit IPs tested, ProbeNet, our internet measurement platform, detected roughly 8,000 cases where widely-used IP datasets placed the server in the wrong country — sometimes thousands of kilometers off. This report walks through what we saw across VPN and IP data providers, provides a closer look at two particularly interesting countries, explores why measurement-based IP data matters if you care where your traffic really goes, and shares how we ran the investigation. Which VPNs Matched Reality (And Which Didn’t) Here is the overlap between the number of listed countries each VPN provider claims to offer versus the countries with real VPN traffic that we measured — lower percentages indicate providers whose claimed lists best match our data:

Provider Claimed Countries % Virtual or Unmeasurable IPVanish 108 61 CyberGhost 100 57 ExpressVPN 105 57 NordVPN 126 53 Private Internet Access 91 52 ProtonVPN 110 51 FastVPN 112 49 X-VPN 89 43 Surfshark 100 41 BelkaVPN 63 41 ZoogVPN 76 34 VyprVPN 63 27 FastestVPN 47 26 TrustZone 39 18 PrivateVPN 62 13 TunnelBear 47 9 VeePN 84 6 IVPN 41 0 Mullvad 50 0 Windscribe 70 0

It's important to note that we used the most commonly and widely supported technologies in this research, to make comparison between providers as fair as possible while giving us significant data to analyze, so this will not be the full coverage for each provider. These are some of the most visible names in the market. They also tend to have very long country lists on their websites. Notably, three well-known providers had zero mismatches across all the countries we tested: Mullvad, IVPN, and Windscribe. Country mismatches doesn’t automatically mean some providers offer “bad VPNs,” but it does mean that if you’re choosing a VPN because it claims “100+ countries,” you should know that a significant share of those flags may be labels, or virtual locations. What “Virtual Locations” Really Mean When a VPN lets you connect to, for example, “Bahamas” or “Somalia,” that doesn’t always mean traffic routes through there. In many cases, it’s somewhere entirely different, like Miami or London, but presented as if traffic is in the country you picked. This setup is known as a virtual location: The VPN app shows “Country X” (e.g. Bahamas).

The IP registry data also says “Country X” — because the provider self-declared it that way.

But the network measurements (latency and routing) show the traffic actually exits in “Country Y” — often thousands of kilometers away. The problem? Without active network measurement, most IP datasets will rely on what the IP’s owner told the internet registry or published in WHOIS/geofeeds: a self-reported country tag. If that record is wrong or outdated, the mistake spreads everywhere. That’s where IPinfo’s ProbeNet comes in: by running live RTT tests from 1,200+ points of presence worldwide, we anchor each IP to its real-world location, not just its declared one. Across the dataset, we found 97 countries where at least one VPN brand only ever appeared as virtual or unmeasurable in our data. In other words, for a noticeable slice of the world map, some “locations” in VPNs never show up as true exits in our measurements. We also found 38 countries where every mention behaved this way: at least one VPN claimed them, but none ever produced a stable, measurable exit in that country in our sample. You can think of these 38 as the “unmeasurable” countries in this study – places that exist in server lists, config files, and IP geofeeds, but never once appeared as the actual exit country in our measurements. They’re not randomly scattered – they cluster in specific parts of the map. By region, that includes: This doesn’t prove there is zero VPN infrastructure in those countries globally. It does show that, across the providers and locations we measured, the dominant pattern is to serve those locations from elsewhere. Here are three of the most interesting examples of how this looks at the IP level. Case Studies: Two Countries That Only Exist on the Map To make this concrete, let’s look at three countries where every provider in our dataset turned out to be virtual: Bahamas, and Somalia. Bahamas: All-Inclusive, Hosted in the US In our measurements, five providers offered locations labeled as “Bahamas”: NordVPN, ExpressVPN, Private Internet Access, FastVPN, and IPVanish. For all of them, measured traffic was in the United States, usually with sub-millisecond RTT to US probes.

Provider Claimed as Measured exit country RTT to nearest ProbeNet vantage point in (evidence) Example exit IP NordVPN 🇧🇸 Bahamas 🇺🇸

United States 0.27 ms from Miami, United States 45.95.160.61 ExpressVPN 🇧🇸 Bahamas 🇺🇸

United States 0.15 ms from Miami, United States 64.64.117.18 Private Internet Access 🇧🇸 Bahamas 🇺🇸

United States 0.42 ms from New York, United States 95.181.238.101 FastVPN 🇧🇸 Bahamas 🇺🇸

United States 0.42 ms from Miami, United States 108.171.106.198 IPVanish 🇧🇸 Bahamas 🇺🇸

United States 0.37 ms from Miami, United States 108.171.106.207

Somalia: Mogadishu, via France and the UK Somalia appears in our sample for only two providers: NordVPN and ProtonVPN. Both label Mogadishu explicitly in their naming, but these RTTs are exactly what you’d expect for traffic in Western Europe, and completely inconsistent with traffic in East Africa. Both providers go out of their way in the labels (e.g. “SO, Mogadishu”), but the actual traffic is in Nice and London, not Somalia.

Provider Claimed as Measured exit country RTT to nearest probe (evidence) Example exit IP NordVPN 🇸🇴 Somalia 🇫🇷

France 0.33 ms from Nice, France 212.32.91.11 ProtonVPN 🇸🇴 Somalia 🇬🇧

United Kingdom 0.37 ms from London, UK 74.118.126.204

When Legacy IP Providers Agree With the Wrong VPN Locations So far, we’ve talked about VPN claims versus our measurements. But other IP data providers don’t run active RTT tests. They rely on self-declared IP data sources, and often assume that if an IP is tagged as “Country X,” it must actually be there. In these cases, the IP legacy datasets typically “follow” the VPN provider’s story: if the VPN markets the endpoint as Country X, the legacy IP dataset also places it in Country X. To quantify that, we looked at 736 VPN exits where ProbeNet’s measured country disagreed with one or more widely used legacy IP datasets. We then compared the country IPinfo's ProbeNet measured (backed by RTT and routing) with the country reported by these other IP datasets and computed the distance between them. The gaps are large: How Far Off Were the Other IP Datasets?

Distance between legacy IP databases and IPinfo country Share of disagreement cases > 1,000 km 83% > 2,000 km 63% > 5,000 km 28% > 8,000 km 12%