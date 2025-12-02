See You at Black Hat Europe: We’re Bringing New VPN Insights

Next week I’ll be on the ground at Black Hat Europe in London, and I’d love to connect.

We’ll be at Booth 814, showcasing how IPinfo’s infrastructure-first approach to IP data is helping teams get ahead of evolving threats.

Our VPN Location Analysis

We’ll be releasing a new IPinfo study on claimed vs. actual VPN locations based on our proprietary internet data.

We found that 17 out of 20 VPN providers had mismatches between their claimed server locations and where traffic actually exited.

For cybersecurity teams, that’s not just a technicality, it’s a visibility gap. Most IP data vendors rely on what VPNs say about their own infrastructure. IPinfo doesn’t.

We tested thousands of VPN exit nodes across 20 major providers, collecting over 150,000 exit IPs in 137 countries. Using real-world routing measurements from 1,200+ ProbeNet points of presence, we compared advertised server locations against actual traffic exit points.

What we found:

Some VPNs had over half their listed locations exiting elsewhere

Others claimed entire countries with no infrastructure present at all

These inconsistencies make geo-fencing, fraud detection, and compliance dangerously unreliable

This research will be launched at Black Hat Europe, so those of you in attendance will get to hear about it first and firsthand.

Watch: How We Classify Privacy IPs

To go deeper, check out our video interview from Black Hat USA, where Co-CEO and Founder Ben Dowling sat down with Data Engineer Tiago Martins for a behind-the-scenes look at how we use ProbeNet to detect VPNs, proxies, and relays with unmatched granularity.

Let’s Talk at Booth 814

Whether you’re working on threat detection, bot mitigation, traffic shaping, or compliance, we’d love to hear how you're thinking about IP signals, and share how IPinfo’s data is built to support you.

See you in London.