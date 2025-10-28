Deeper Network Context
ASN data determines the origin of IP networks and maps their paths
{asn:"AS13335",name:"Cloudflare, Inc.",domain:"cloudflare.com",type:"hosting",last_changed:"2021-05-01"}
Gain deeper context about networks with IPinfo's ASN data. Autonomous System Numbers (ASNs) represent collections of IP networks managed by one or more network operators, enabling efficient routing and traffic management. With our data, you can determine the origin and path of IP addresses, optimize network traffic, strengthen cybersecurity, and make informed decisions about your infrastructure.
API, database download, and platform integrations—built for any stack, any scale.
Industry-leading precision, daily updates, and trusted accuracy for every IP address.
Official libraries, clean docs, and powerful APIs designed for real-world deployment.
Sample Response
{as:{asn:"AS13335",name:"Cloudflare, Inc.",domain:"cloudflare.com",type:"hosting",last_changed:"2025-03-09"}}
Dev Notes
Going to be developing with our data? Here's the main things you may want to know:
- One-line setup via curl, fetch, or SDK
- Multi-language SDKs (Node.js, Python, Go, PHP, Java...)
- Real-time JSON, ~100ms average latency
- Optional integrations (API, DBs, Snowflake, GCP, Splunk)
- Trusted by Microsoft, WordPress, and 1000s of dev team
- Fresh, reliable data with 99.99% uptime, updated daily
Gain access to our best-in-class data. Setup takes just a few minutes.
- 50-200 ms response time on average
- 99.999% uptime
- Data updates every 24 hours
- Bank grade security
Leverage raw IP datasets, customize your data feeds, and choose your ideal format.
- Customizable fields
- Data updates every 24 hours
- Bank grade security
Powerful IP Data Without Limits. No card required.
Accurate country-level geolocation and ASN details for free. No monthly fees, no credit card required, and unlimited API requests.
Verified IP Accuracy. Not Estimates.
Most IP providers stop at noisy Whois and geofeeds. IPinfo goes further. We don’t just collect IP data — we verify it, validate it, and engineer it for developers.
They guess. We measure. And that makes all the difference.
Step 1: Collect & Clean
Like most IP data companies, we aggregate raw IP data from multiple sources as a starting point.
Step 2: Learn
Our proprietary algorithms then score and filter 20TB+ of IP data daily to measure accuracy and confidence.
Step 3: ProbeNet Ground Truth
1000+ live PoP’s map IPs around the world in real time, delivering unmatched ground-truth accuracy.
Step 4: Validate
A custom hint engine runs 400B+ weekly checks to verify and confirm every signal for total accuracy.
Step 5: Continual Updates
IP’s change continually… so our data refreshes daily to keep every lookup accurate, stable, and production-ready.
How People Use ASN Data
ASN data powers everything from fraud detection to network optimization. With accurate IP-to-network ownership signals, teams can make smarter, faster decisions about traffic, security, and compliance. Here’s how top companies put IPinfo’s ASN data to work:
Cybersecurity
Identify potential threats by tracing malicious activities back to their source ASNs, enabling faster risk-based decisions.
Routing Optimization
Optimize traffic flow and network policies by mapping IPs to their network owners, improving speed and reliability.
Research & Analytics
Conduct detailed research and analyze market trends by examining internet infrastructure, network ownership, and traffic patterns.
Our expert in-house team diligently maintains and supports our IP ASN, ensuring you always have accurate, up-to-date IP data at your fingertips. With libraries for more than a dozen popular programming languages—from Ruby to Rust and PHP to Perl—integrating our API is quick and seamless.
When it comes to traffic verification, reliable data enrichment, and audience creation, the IP address from which traffic originates is an important indicator that gives insight about the session or data signal.
We needed to further contextualize Internet scanners, crawlers, and bots. Origin networks, data centers, ASNs, and countries are a huge component of that. We were looking for a faster, more developer-friendly alternative to existing geo-IP providers. A close friend of mine hit the IPinfo API with cURL, and I saw all the information we needed.
Frequently Asked Questions
ASN stands for Autonomous System Number. These numbers identify autonomous systems (AS) that represent a collection of Internet Protocol prefixes. Universities, governments, large organizations, Internet Service Providers (ISP), and others often operate their own IP network which is identified by an ASN.
Some IP addresses might not be associated with any ASN, often because they are private or not yet assigned.
You can gather details like the organization name, country, and associated IP prefixes for both IPv4 and IPv6. IANA has more information about ASNs and their distribution.
Yes, we offer a free account so you can try out the ASN API.