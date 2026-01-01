Evaluation Hub
Welcome to your central environment for IP intelligence auditing. The Evaluation Hub is a suite of interactive utilities designed to help you quantify the impact of high-fidelity data on your infrastructure.
- ADTECH
Traffic Leak Audit
Analyze high-risk traffic segments and identify where legitimate ad spend is being diverted. Surface the data you need to stop the bleed.Analyze
- ADTECH
Pre-Bid IP Validation
Walk through every IP signal, from hosting and proxy detection to geolocation confidence, and see exactly what each tells you before you decide to bid, discount, or suppress.Validate
- FINANCE
Fraud Prevention ROI Calculator
Quantify the savings generated by reducing chargebacks and manual review overhead. Model the financial return of fraud prevention at your scale.Coming soon
IPinfo Newsletter
IP Intelligence Reports At Your Fingertips
Every month, we distill complex internet metadata into actionable insights for engineers and decision-makers.
Used by data-driven evaluators at