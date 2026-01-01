Custom IP Intelligence for Enterprise-Scale Decisions
Pick your data. Set your terms. Scale without compromise. Whether you're running advanced fraud detection, enterprise threat intelligence, or geo/ad targeting, IPinfo's custom solutions give you the exact data and delivery model you need. Choose how your data is built, where it's delivered, and what outcomes it powers.
{ip:"8.8.8.8",hostname:"dns.google",asn:{asn:"AS15169",name:"Google LLC",domain:"google.com",route:"8.8.8.0/24",type:"business"},country:"United States",country_code:"US",continent:"North America",region:"California",city:"Mountain View",latitude:"37.4056",longitude:"-122.0775",timezone:"America/Los_Angeles",privacy:{vpn:false,proxy:false,tor:false,relay:false,hosting:true,service:""},company:{name:"Google LLC",domain:"google.com",type:"business"}}
What "Custom" Actually Means
This isn't a tiered plan or preset bundle. It's IP intelligence shaped to your business, with data, delivery, and pricing tailored to your goals.
Access IPinfo's Full Data
Work with our team to define your perfect dataset, then keep only what's useful. From IP geolocation to anonymization flags, you choose the fields. We recommend, you decide.
Combine Location, Privacy and More
Our custom solutions unlock access to advanced datasets not available in other plans. Mix and match data types that fit your use case, including geolocation, privacy detection, company data, hosted domains, Whois records, and IP ranges.
Choose Your Delivery Method
Access your IP intelligence how and where you need it. • API access • Scheduled flat file delivery • Native integrations with Snowflake, Google Cloud Platform, and more
Pay for Usage, Not Packaging
Enterprise pricing reflects your data volume, delivery method, update cadence, and licensing requirements so costs scale predictably with how you use and deploy IPinfo data.
Get Total Control and Zero Guesswork
Built for your system, your stack, and your success. Every part of your solution is transparent and yours to define, from field-level data selection to integration cadence.
Built for Your Stack
IPinfo fits into your systems, not the other way around. We adapt to your data models, workflows, and compliance requirements to deliver the right IP intelligence with zero disruption.
Personal Customization
Choose the exact data points you need, from geolocation and ASN to privacy detection and carrier metadata, in the formats and delivery methods that fit your systems.
Flexible Licensing Options
Custom IP plans include licensing for large-scale internal and commercial use, enabling data to move through your organization with confidence.
Built to scale with you
Start small or deploy at scale. Our custom datasets are designed to support you at every stage, from initial deployment to high-volume production, with data and pricing that adapt as your usage grows.
Real, Live Human Support
Get fast, expert help when it counts, with responsive engineering support, technical onboarding, and dedicated communication channels for enterprise accounts.
Solving Real Problems
Custom IP data powers smarter decisions across your stack, from detecting fraud to optimizing ad delivery to proving compliance. Whether you're flagging anonymized traffic or segmenting users by network, IPinfo provides the intelligence to act, not just observe.
Threat Intelligence
Map anonymized traffic, track infrastructure changes, and identify network ownership to strengthen your threat detection and response strategies.
Fraud Prevention
Detect high-risk behavior with VPN and residential proxies, network context and location anomalies, then act with confidence.
Marketing & Targeting
Segment audiences by geography and network type, distinguish mobile from Wi-Fi users, and optimize campaigns removing invalid and bot traffic.
Regulatory Compliance
Prove traffic origin and jurisdiction to maintain confidence metrics and change tracking, and support audit readiness with clean IP lineage.
Data Enrichment
Enhance logs, CRMs, and analytics tools with accurate geolocation, ASN ownership and privacy flags that add context where it counts.
Custom Flat Files, Delivered How You Need Them
Not every team wants an API. For batch workflows and large-scale ingestion, IPinfo delivers custom flat files with the exact data, format, and update cadence your systems require.
- Pick Your Fields: Only receive the data points you'll actually use.
- Choose Your Format: CSV, JSON, MMDB, or a schema tailored to your tools.
- Set Your Frequency: Daily, weekly, or monthly updates.
- Data delivery: Database downloads are automatically pushed on your schedule to your cloud storage.
- Integrations: Native integrations with Snowflake, BigQuery, and popular downstream and security tools.
Whether you're enriching millions of records or feeding machine learning models, we'll shape delivery around your goals, not force you into ours.
Our Products
{ip:"8.8.8.8",hostname:"dns.google",city:"Mountain View",region:"California",country:"US",loc:"37.4056,-122.0775",postal:"94043",timezone:"America/Los_Angeles",asn:{asn:"AS15169",name:"Google LLC",domain:"google.com",route:"8.8.8.0/24",type:"business"},company:{name:"Google LLC",domain:"google.com",type:"business"},privacy:{vpn:false,proxy:false,tor:false,relay:false,hosting:true,service:""},abuse:{address:"US, CA, Mountain View, 1600 Amphitheatre Parkway, 94043",country:"US",email:"network-abuse@google.com",name:"Abuse",network:"8.8.8.0/24",phone:"+1-650-253-0000"},domains:{total:12095,domains:["hdchina.org","musicool.cn","allnet.cn","aonode.com","didifilm.com"]}}
Infrastructure Built for Scale. Support Built for People.
From startups building fraud filters to security teams handling real-time traffic, thousands of businesses trust IPinfo's infrastructure and support to deliver where it counts.
- ProbeNet Global Infrastructure: 1,500+ PoPs delivering fast, accurate data worldwide.
- Battle-Tested Uptime: 99.99% reliability across millions of API and live requests.
- Security-Ready: GDPR-compliant with audit trails, access controls, and custom SLAs.
- Human Support: Fast, direct help from technical experts when stakes are high.
When your data matters too much for guesswork, IPinfo is the partner you can rely on.
Let's Build Your Ideal IP Data Solution
Tell us what you're solving for and we'll help shape the right solution with the right pricing. No pressure. Just answers.
Move From API to Enterprise Delivery With Confidence
Enterprise means a straightforward way to extend existing IPinfo Core or IPinfo Plus API usage into scheduled database downloads. Familiar datasets are delivered in standard formats including CSV, JSON, Parquet and MMDB, enabling batch workflows, analytics, and offline use without disrupting existing systems.
Frequently Asked Questions
You can include any combination of IPinfo’s datasets, from geolocation, ASN, VPN, and carrier metadata to anonymization flags, reverse DNS, and whois data. We’ll help you choose what’s most useful for your use case.
Yes, we do offer Service Level Agreements (SLAs) for our Enterprise-tier customers. At IPinfo, we maintain a highly resilient infrastructure designed for 99.99% availability. These agreements guarantee the uptime and performance reliability required for mission-critical applications.
Our core compliance document is our Data Processing Agreement (DPA), which outlines our adherence to global privacy standards like GDPR. Because our API provides data about IP addresses rather than storing sensitive PII (Personally Identifiable Information) from your users, we maintain a minimal data footprint. This significantly reduces the compliance overhead for our organization.
While we do not provide additional formal certifications (such as SOC2) at this time, we are happy to assist Enterprise partners with security questionnaires to verify our internal standards.
In many cases, yes — with the right licensing agreement. We offer flexible terms for internal use, resale, and redistribution. Let’s talk about your model and make sure it’s a fit.
After an initial discovery call to understand your use case, we typically provide a quote shortly after, often in the same or in the following days. This ensures pricing and licensing align with how you plan to use the data.
We don’t just aggregate IP data, we engineer it for accuracy, reliability, and real-world impact.
Measured, not guessed: Our proprietary ProbeNet performs live measurements from 1,300+ global PoPs to deliver data grounded in infrastructure, not assumptions.
Backed by research: Our team continuously refines location models, privacy detection, and network mapping using reliable methods and evidence-based validation.
Trusted by thousands: From early-stage startups to security leaders, customers rely on IPinfo for use cases where accuracy and consistency actually matter.
Driven by humans: You’ll work directly with engineers and IP data experts, not ticket queues, to build a solution you can trust.
Our goal isn’t just to serve data. It’s to give you clarity and confidence in every decision that depends on it.