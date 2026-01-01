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Resource Public Key Infrastructure

RPKI Validation for Every IP Prefix

Know whether an IP prefix is protected by RPKI. Verify route origins, detect misconfigurations, and identify unprotected prefixes across the global routing table.

Get RPKI Data
Without RPKIHijacked
8.8.8.0/24
Origin AS15169 · Google
AS64500
Hijacker announcement
Traffic reaches attacker
With RPKIHijack rejected
8.8.8.0/24
Origin AS15169 · Google
AS64500
Hijacker announcement
Traffic stays on the legitimate path
856K+
ROAs in the global RPKI system
5 RIRs
Full coverage across all registries
Daily
Data refresh frequency
52K+
Autonomous systems with ROAs

What is RPKI?

Resource Public Key Infrastructure (RPKI) is a security framework that prevents unauthorized BGP route announcements by cryptographically verifying the origin of IP prefixes.

Route Origin Authorization (ROA)

A cryptographic attestation that a specific AS is authorized to announce a given IP prefix. ROAs are published in RPKI repositories maintained by each RIR.

Route Origin Validation (ROV)

The process of checking BGP announcements against published ROAs. Networks that enforce ROV reject routes with invalid origins, preventing hijacks.

Why It Matters

Without RPKI, any AS can announce any prefix. BGP hijacks have disrupted major services — from cryptocurrency theft to government surveillance. RPKI is the internet's first line of defense.

856,096 ROAs Across All Five RIRs

IPinfo tracks RPKI validation status across all Regional Internet Registries. ROA share by trust anchor, sourced from the Cloudflare RPKI portal.

RIPE NCC
Europe, Middle East, Central Asia
39%
Largest share of global ROAs — strong regulatory push and operator community support
ARIN
North America
29%
Second largest by ROA count — FCC guidance and cloud providers pushing enterprise adoption
APNIC
Asia Pacific
23%
Rapid growth in ROA issuance — driven by major carriers in Japan, Australia, and India
LACNIC
Latin America, Caribbean
5%
Growing coverage — led by major telcos in Brazil and Mexico
AFRINIC
Africa
4%
Early stage adoption — increasing awareness and infrastructure investment

RPKI Status on Every Prefix

The rpki_status field is included on every prefix returned by IPinfo's ASN lookup endpoint — no separate call required.

Sample Response

$curl ipinfo.io/AS15169/json?token=$TOKEN
{
  "asn": "AS15169",
  "name": "Google LLC",
  "country": "US",
  "registry": "arin",
  "domain": "google.com",
  "prefixes": [
    {
      "netblock": "8.8.8.0/24",
      "name": "Google LLC",
      "country": "US",
      "size": "256",
      "status": "ALLOCATED",
      "rpki_status": "valid"
    }
  ]
}

Prefix Object Fields

Live today on ASN lookups:

rpki_status

RPKI validation result for the prefix. One of: valid, invalid:origin, invalid:length, not_found.

netblock

The prefix in CIDR notation (e.g. 8.8.8.0/24).

name

Organization the prefix is registered to.

country

ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 country code for the prefix.

status

RIR allocation status (e.g. ALLOCATED, ASSIGNED).

See ASN API docs

What You Can Build With RPKI Data

Route origin validation for security operations, network management, compliance, and research.

Network Security

Detect BGP hijacks and route leaks in real time. Validate that traffic reaches its intended destination by checking RPKI status before trusting route announcements.

ISP & Carrier Operations

Monitor RPKI deployment across your network and peers. Identify prefixes missing ROAs and prioritize signing to protect customer traffic.

Compliance & Risk Assessment

Audit RPKI coverage across your IP portfolio and supply chain. Generate reports showing which prefixes are protected and which remain vulnerable.

Internet Measurement

Track global RPKI adoption trends by RIR, country, and AS. Research routing security posture and identify regions lagging in deployment.

Get Access to RPKI Data

RPKI data is ready to provision today. Tell us about your use case and we'll get you set up with access to RPKI validation data across the global routing table.

Already live on IP lookups

RPKI validation status is already surfaced on every IP and ASN page — this data is production-ready.

Daily data refresh

RPKI status is updated daily from all five RIR trust anchors, reflecting the latest ROA publications.

API & database downloads

Access via API or download the full dataset in CSV, JSON, and Parquet formats.

Global coverage

Validation data spanning all five RIRs — ARIN, RIPE, APNIC, LACNIC, and AFRINIC.