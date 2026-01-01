RPKI Validation for Every IP Prefix
Know whether an IP prefix is protected by RPKI. Verify route origins, detect misconfigurations, and identify unprotected prefixes across the global routing table.Get RPKI Data
What is RPKI?
Resource Public Key Infrastructure (RPKI) is a security framework that prevents unauthorized BGP route announcements by cryptographically verifying the origin of IP prefixes.
Route Origin Authorization (ROA)
A cryptographic attestation that a specific AS is authorized to announce a given IP prefix. ROAs are published in RPKI repositories maintained by each RIR.
Route Origin Validation (ROV)
The process of checking BGP announcements against published ROAs. Networks that enforce ROV reject routes with invalid origins, preventing hijacks.
Why It Matters
Without RPKI, any AS can announce any prefix. BGP hijacks have disrupted major services — from cryptocurrency theft to government surveillance. RPKI is the internet's first line of defense.
856,096 ROAs Across All Five RIRs
IPinfo tracks RPKI validation status across all Regional Internet Registries. ROA share by trust anchor, sourced from the Cloudflare RPKI portal.
RPKI Status on Every Prefix
The
rpki_status field is included on every prefix returned by IPinfo's ASN lookup endpoint — no separate call required.
Sample Response
{"asn": "AS15169","name": "Google LLC","country": "US","registry": "arin","domain": "google.com","prefixes": [{"netblock": "8.8.8.0/24","name": "Google LLC","country": "US","size": "256","status": "ALLOCATED","rpki_status": "valid"}]}
Prefix Object Fields
Live today on ASN lookups:
rpki_status
RPKI validation result for the prefix. One of: valid, invalid:origin, invalid:length, not_found.
netblock
The prefix in CIDR notation (e.g. 8.8.8.0/24).
name
Organization the prefix is registered to.
country
ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 country code for the prefix.
status
RIR allocation status (e.g. ALLOCATED, ASSIGNED).
What You Can Build With RPKI Data
Route origin validation for security operations, network management, compliance, and research.
Network Security
Detect BGP hijacks and route leaks in real time. Validate that traffic reaches its intended destination by checking RPKI status before trusting route announcements.
ISP & Carrier Operations
Monitor RPKI deployment across your network and peers. Identify prefixes missing ROAs and prioritize signing to protect customer traffic.
Compliance & Risk Assessment
Audit RPKI coverage across your IP portfolio and supply chain. Generate reports showing which prefixes are protected and which remain vulnerable.
Internet Measurement
Track global RPKI adoption trends by RIR, country, and AS. Research routing security posture and identify regions lagging in deployment.
Get Access to RPKI Data
RPKI data is ready to provision today. Tell us about your use case and we'll get you set up with access to RPKI validation data across the global routing table.
Already live on IP lookups
RPKI validation status is already surfaced on every IP and ASN page — this data is production-ready.
Daily data refresh
RPKI status is updated daily from all five RIR trust anchors, reflecting the latest ROA publications.
API & database downloads
Access via API or download the full dataset in CSV, JSON, and Parquet formats.
Global coverage
Validation data spanning all five RIRs — ARIN, RIPE, APNIC, LACNIC, and AFRINIC.