Get started
{
  address:"US, CA, Mountain View, 1600 Amphitheatre Parkway, 94043",
  country:"US",
  email:"network-abuse@google.com",
  name:"Abuse",
  network:"8.8.8.0/24",
  phone:"+1-650-253-0000"
}
Comprehensive, Detailed Data

Access billions of abuse contact details with IPinfo’s abuse contact data. Our database provides accurate information for the abuse contact associated with every IP address on the internet, empowering you to report malicious activities effectively. This information helps users manage abuse reports, safeguard their users, and protect their reputations.

Flexible Access Options

API, database download, and platform integrations—built for any stack, any scale.

Reliable IP Intelligence

Industry-leading precision, daily updates, and trusted accuracy for every IP address.

Built for Developers

Official libraries, clean docs, and powerful APIs designed for real-world deployment.

Built for rapid, accurate development

Sample Response

$ curl https://ipinfo.io/8.8.8.8/json?token=$TOKEN
{
  abuse:{
    address:"US, CA, Mountain View, 1600 Amphitheatre Parkway, 94043",
    country:"US",
    email:"network-abuse@google.com",
    name:"Abuse",
    network:"8.8.8.0/24",
    phone:"+1-650-253-0000"
  }
}

Dev Notes

Going to be developing with our data? Here's the main things you may want to know:

  • One-line setup via curl, fetch, or SDK
  • Multi-language SDKs (Node.js, Python, Go, PHP, Java...)
  • Real-time JSON, ~100ms average latency
  • Optional integrations (API, DBs, Snowflake, GCP, Splunk)
  • Trusted by Microsoft, WordPress, and 1000s of dev team
  • Fresh, reliable data with 99.99% uptime, updated daily
Fast and Easy API Access

Gain access to our best-in-class data. Setup takes just a few minutes. 

  • 50-200 ms response time on average
  • 99.999% uptime
  • Data updates every 24 hours
  • Bank grade security
Custom database download

Leverage raw IP datasets, customize your data feeds, and choose your ideal format.

  • Customizable fields
  • Data updates every 24 hours
  • Bank grade security
347.06 MB36,779,825 entries

IPinfo Lite

Powerful IP Data Without Limits. No card required.

Accurate country-level geolocation and ASN details for free. No monthly fees, no credit card required, and unlimited API requests.

Unrivaled data accuracy

Verified IP Accuracy. Not Estimates.

Most IP providers stop at noisy Whois and geofeeds. IPinfo goes further. We don’t just collect IP data — we verify it, validate it, and engineer it for developers.

They guess. We measure. And that makes all the difference.

Step 1: Collect & Clean

Like most IP data companies, we aggregate raw IP data from multiple sources as a starting point.

Step 2: Learn

Our proprietary algorithms then score and filter 20TB+ of IP data daily to measure accuracy and confidence.

Step 3: ProbeNet Ground Truth

1000+ live PoP’s map IPs around the world in real time, delivering unmatched ground-truth accuracy.

Step 4: Validate

A custom hint engine runs 400B+ weekly checks to verify and confirm every signal for total accuracy.

Step 5: Continual Updates

IP’s change continually… so our data refreshes daily to keep every lookup accurate, stable, and production-ready.

How People Use Abuse Contact Data

Abuse contact data powers everything from incident response to policy enforcement. With accurate abuse desk contacts for IP addresses, teams can act quickly and effectively when addressing security incidents, policy violations, or abuse reports. Here’s how top companies put IPinfo’s abuse contact data to work:

Fraud & Abuse Prevention

Report hackers and spammers before they escalate into serious threats of reputational damage, data breaches, or financial loss.

Incident Response

Accelerate investigations by immediately identifying the right abuse contacts for compromised IPs or malicious infrastructure.

Policy Enforcement

Ensure compliance with industry standards by escalating abuse cases to the responsible network operators quickly and accurately.

Made for Developers, Trusted by Enterprises

Our expert in-house team diligently maintains and supports our Abuse Contact, ensuring you always have accurate, up-to-date IP data at your fingertips. With libraries for more than a dozen popular programming languages—from Ruby to Rust and PHP to Perl—integrating our API is quick and seamless. Explore our developer docs to see just how easy it is to get started.

