{ip:"96.99.227.0",total:10,domains:["comcast.com","comcast.net","yourjobyourtomorrowyourcomcast.com","herblogzone.com","comcastlistens.com"]}
Understand web infrastructure with precision using IPinfo’s IP to hosted domains data. Our service provides the total count of domains hosted on an IP address, along with a ranked list of 5 to 1,000 domains, powered by host.io domain ranking. This information helps enhance cybersecurity investigations, optimize network performance, enable targeted marketing, and much more.
API, database download, and platform integrations—built for any stack, any scale.
Industry-leading precision, daily updates, and trusted accuracy for every IP address.
Official libraries, clean docs, and powerful APIs designed for real-world deployment.
Sample Response
{domains:{ip:"96.99.227.0",total:17744,domains:["comcast.com","comcast.net","nbcuniversallistens.com","herbogzone.com","comcastlistens.com"]}}
Dev Notes
Going to be developing with our data? Here's the main things you may want to know:
- One-line setup via curl, fetch, or SDK
- Multi-language SDKs (Node.js, Python, Go, PHP, Java...)
- Real-time JSON, ~100ms average latency
- Optional integrations (API, DBs, Snowflake, GCP, Splunk)
- Trusted by Microsoft, WordPress, and 1000s of dev team
- Fresh, reliable data with 99.99% uptime, updated daily
Gain access to our best-in-class data. Setup takes just a few minutes.
- 50-200 ms response time on average
- 99.999% uptime
- Data updates every 24 hours
- Bank grade security
Leverage raw IP datasets, customize your data feeds, and choose your ideal format.
- Customizable fields
- Data updates every 24 hours
- Bank grade security
Accurate country-level geolocation and ASN details for free. No monthly fees, no credit card required, and unlimited API requests.
Verified IP Accuracy. Not Estimates.
Most IP providers stop at noisy Whois and geofeeds. IPinfo goes further. We don’t just collect IP data — we verify it, validate it, and engineer it for developers.
They guess. We measure. And that makes all the difference.
Step 1: Collect & Clean
Like most IP data companies, we aggregate raw IP data from multiple sources as a starting point.
Step 2: Learn
Our proprietary algorithms then score and filter 20TB+ of IP data daily to measure accuracy and confidence.
Step 3: ProbeNet Ground Truth
1000+ live PoP’s map IPs around the world in real time, delivering unmatched ground-truth accuracy.
Step 4: Validate
A custom hint engine runs 400B+ weekly checks to verify and confirm every signal for total accuracy.
Step 5: Continual Updates
IP’s change continually… so our data refreshes daily to keep every lookup accurate, stable, and production-ready.
How People Use IP to Hosted Domains Data
IP to hosted domains data powers everything from threat investigations to infrastructure mapping. By revealing which domains are hosted on a given IP, teams can gain faster, deeper insight into ownership, relationships, and potential risks. Here’s how top companies put IPinfo’s IP-to-hosted domains data to work:
Threat Intelligence
Uncover malicious infrastructure by identifying all domains linked to suspicious IPs, accelerating threat hunting and incident response.
Brand Protection
Detect unauthorized or infringing domains hosted on shared infrastructure to protect intellectual property and prevent abuse.
Infrastructure Analysis
Map shared hosting environments and related domains (competitors and industry leaders) to better understand hosting patterns, dependencies, and risks.
Our expert in-house team diligently maintains and supports our IP to Hosted Domains, ensuring you always have accurate, up-to-date IP data at your fingertips. With libraries for more than a dozen popular programming languages—from Ruby to Rust and PHP to Perl—integrating our API is quick and seamless. Explore our developer docs to see just how easy it is to get started.
Identifying the true owners and operators of compromised infrastructure has always been a challenge, but IPinfo simplifies the process. Their normalization of the data allows Spur to automate many aspects of an investigation that used to require an analyst. IPInfo provides the foundation for a successful investigation and is a must-have in any security organization.
Since using IPinfo's data products, we identify and remove traffic of 204% more unwanted IP sources than with previous open-source solutions.
IPinfo.io helped us tremendously to gain market insights about the hosting and datacenter industry.
