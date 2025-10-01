IP to Hosted Domains

Uncover Critical Web Infrastructure

IP to hosted domain data identifies which domains are hosted on the same IP address

{
  ip:"96.99.227.0",
  total:10,
  domains:[
    "comcast.com",
    "comcast.net",
    "yourjobyourtomorrowyourcomcast.com",
    "herblogzone.com",
    "comcastlistens.com"
  ]
}
Anthropic Cisco Cloudflare DataDog Docker Google Mastercard Microsoft OpenAI Snowflake

Comprehensive, Detailed Data

Understand web infrastructure with precision using IPinfo’s IP to hosted domains data. Our service provides the total count of domains hosted on an IP address, along with a ranked list of 5 to 1,000 domains, powered by host.io domain ranking. This information helps enhance cybersecurity investigations, optimize network performance, enable targeted marketing, and much more.

Flexible Access Options

API, database download, and platform integrations—built for any stack, any scale.

Reliable IP Intelligence

Industry-leading precision, daily updates, and trusted accuracy for every IP address.

Built for Developers

Official libraries, clean docs, and powerful APIs designed for real-world deployment.

Built for rapid, accurate development

Sample Response

$ curl https://ipinfo.io/96.99.227.0/json?token=$TOKEN
{
  domains:{
    ip:"96.99.227.0",
    total:17744,
    domains:[
      "comcast.com",
      "comcast.net",
      "nbcuniversallistens.com",
      "herbogzone.com",
      "comcastlistens.com"
    ]
  }
}

Dev Notes

Going to be developing with our data? Here's the main things you may want to know:

  • One-line setup via curl, fetch, or SDK
  • Multi-language SDKs (Node.js, Python, Go, PHP, Java...)
  • Real-time JSON, ~100ms average latency
  • Optional integrations (API, DBs, Snowflake, GCP, Splunk)
  • Trusted by Microsoft, WordPress, and 1000s of dev team
  • Fresh, reliable data with 99.99% uptime, updated daily
See our full documentation

Fast and Easy API Access

Gain access to our best-in-class data. Setup takes just a few minutes. 

  • 50-200 ms response time on average
  • 99.999% uptime
  • Data updates every 24 hours
  • Bank grade security
Custom database download

Leverage raw IP datasets, customize your data feeds, and choose your ideal format.

  • Customizable fields
  • Data updates every 24 hours
  • Bank grade security
1.65 GB16,986,169 entriesUpdated on Oct 01, 2025

IPinfo Lite

Powerful IP Data Without Limits. No card required.

Accurate country-level geolocation and ASN details for free. No monthly fees, no credit card required, and unlimited API requests.

Unrivaled data accuracy

Verified IP Accuracy. Not Estimates.

Most IP providers stop at noisy Whois and geofeeds. IPinfo goes further. We don’t just collect IP data — we verify it, validate it, and engineer it for developers.

They guess. We measure. And that makes all the difference.

Step 1: Collect & Clean

Like most IP data companies, we aggregate raw IP data from multiple sources as a starting point.

Step 2: Learn

Our proprietary algorithms then score and filter 20TB+ of IP data daily to measure accuracy and confidence.

Step 3: ProbeNet Ground Truth

1000+ live PoP’s map IPs around the world in real time, delivering unmatched ground-truth accuracy.

Step 4: Validate

A custom hint engine runs 400B+ weekly checks to verify and confirm every signal for total accuracy.

Step 5: Continual Updates

IP’s change continually… so our data refreshes daily to keep every lookup accurate, stable, and production-ready.

How People Use IP to Hosted Domains Data

IP to hosted domains data powers everything from threat investigations to infrastructure mapping. By revealing which domains are hosted on a given IP, teams can gain faster, deeper insight into ownership, relationships, and potential risks. Here’s how top companies put IPinfo’s IP-to-hosted domains data to work:

Threat Intelligence

Uncover malicious infrastructure by identifying all domains linked to suspicious IPs, accelerating threat hunting and incident response.

Brand Protection

Detect unauthorized or infringing domains hosted on shared infrastructure to protect intellectual property and prevent abuse.

Infrastructure Analysis

Map shared hosting environments and related domains (competitors and industry leaders) to better understand hosting patterns, dependencies, and risks.

Made for Developers, Trusted by Enterprises

Our expert in-house team diligently maintains and supports our IP to Hosted Domains, ensuring you always have accurate, up-to-date IP data at your fingertips. With libraries for more than a dozen popular programming languages—from Ruby to Rust and PHP to Perl—integrating our API is quick and seamless. Explore our developer docs to see just how easy it is to get started.

PHP
Spring
Python
Node.js
Ruby
Django
C#
Rails
Java
Express
Swift
Laravel
Go
Rust
Perl
Erlang
Spur Intelligence Group

Identifying the true owners and operators of compromised infrastructure has always been a challenge, but IPinfo simplifies the process. Their normalization of the data allows Spur to automate many aspects of an investigation that used to require an analyst. IPInfo provides the foundation for a successful investigation and is a must-have in any security organization.

Thomas Kilmer
Thomas KilmerCo-founder at Spur Intelligence Group
Froyoo

Since using IPinfo's data products, we identify and remove traffic of 204% more unwanted IP sources than with previous open-source solutions.

Daniel Fischer
Daniel FischerCEO at Froyoo
Plesk

IPinfo.io helped us tremendously to gain market insights about the hosting and datacenter industry.

Jan Löffler
Jan LöfflerCTO at Plesk
Rated #1 for IP Data Accuracy

Manjeet S.

IPinfo isn’t just about IP Lookups, it also helped us increase our sales.

Bruce F.

IPinfo is my silent watchdog as it helps me in pinpointing risk, location & users in real-time.

Otis J.

IPinfo was surprisingly valuable and outperformed all the other IP intelligence tools I've tried.

