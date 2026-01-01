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IPinfo Device Count · Alpha

Know how many devices share an IP

Go beyond “residential” or “mobile.” See whether an IP is used by 1 device, 10, or 10,000+ and whether sharing is concurrent or rotating over time.

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107.2.43.246/31
AS7922 · Dynamic residential
Shared: monthly
Daily1 device
Weekly1 device
Monthly10 devices
Interpretation

Dynamic IP: 1 device at a time, but ISP rotates assignments over the month. Safe for short-window targeting.

7.7M
Networks analyzed
1.3M
Networks with daily sharing
6
Device count buckets
3
Time windows

6 device count buckets

Each IP is classified into a logarithmic bucket based on observed devices. Buckets represent order-of-magnitude ranges — more statistically robust than false-precise exact counts.

1
Single device
Individual connection — typically one household device
Home broadband, personal hotspot
83.0%
10
Small shared
Small shared network — household, small office, or dynamic IP rotation
Family router, small business
16.7%
100
Medium shared
Medium shared network — business, apartment building, or MDU
Enterprise office, apartment complex
0.27%
1,000
Large shared
Large shared network — enterprise, university, or cellular CGNAT
University campus, carrier CGNAT
0.02%
10,000
Carrier-scale
Regional CGNAT pools, large carrier infrastructure
Spark NZ, NTT Docomo
<0.01%
100,000
Hyper-scale
Massive concurrent sharing — the largest CGNAT pools globally
TPG Telecom (AU), Bell Canada
<0.01%
1 device
83.0% · 6.39M
10 devices
16.7% · 1.29M
100 devices
0.27% · 20.8K
1K devices
0.02% · 1,540
10K devices
<0.01% · 211
100K devices
<0.01% · 15

Interpret device sharing over time

Compare daily, weekly, and monthly windows to distinguish always-shared infrastructure from rotating dynamic IPs.

Daily

Security blast radius, real-time blocking decisions

Weekly

Campaign-duration measurement, short-term targeting

Monthly

List validation, attribution, long-term patterns

How to read across windows

If an IP shows 1 device daily but 10 monthly, it's a dynamic IP with ISP rotation — one device at a time, but different ones over the month. If an IP shows 100+ devices daily, it's concurrently shared (CGNAT, VPN, university).

Validated across major global carriers

Device Count accuracy has been verified on known CGNAT networks across multiple countries and carrier architectures.

Spark New Zealand

New Zealand
up to 100K devices/day

117 heavy-sharing networks — #1 globally by CGNAT network count

Bell Canada

Canada
up to 100K devices/day

37 heavy-sharing networks — Includes hyper-scale (100K daily) pools

NTT Docomo

Japan
up to 100K devices/day

49 heavy-sharing networks — Major mobile carrier CGNAT

UNINET / Telmex

Mexico
up to 1K devices/day

27 heavy-sharing networks — Many smaller CGNAT pools across Latin America

Clear, granular and consistent data

Device Count records include network-level identifiers and three time-windowed device count buckets. Available as database downloads in CSV, JSON, and Parquet formats.

Sample Record

$curl https://ipinfo.io/data/device-count.json?token=$TOKEN -o device-count.json
{
  "network": "222.154.254.128/27",
  "asn": "AS4771",
  "shared": "daily",
  "devices_daily": 10000,
  "devices_weekly": 100000,
  "devices_monthly": 100000
}

Data Fields

Weekly data refresh · Schema is exploratory (field names not final).

network

Network range detected (e.g. 1.2.3.0/24)

asn

Autonomous System Number (e.g. AS7922)

shared

Shortest window with significant sharing (>10 devices): daily, weekly, or monthly

devices_daily

Observed unique devices per day (logarithmic bucket)

devices_weekly

Observed devices over 7 days (logarithmic bucket)

devices_monthly

Observed devices over 30 days (logarithmic bucket)

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What you can build with Device Count

Physical-network scale context for IP intelligence — without cookies, fingerprinting, or invasive tracking.

Security & Fraud

Calculate blast radius before blocking. Auto-block single-device IPs; flag carrier-scale sharing for review.

AdTech & Measurement

Filter hyper-performing IPs from attribution. Detect when 1,000 "conversions" came from one CGNAT IP.

Data Quality

Validate third-party IP lists for CGNAT and MDU contamination. Diagnose why lists underperform 20x.

Network Operations

Build CGNAT-aware rate limiting. Adjust thresholds proportionally to observed device counts.

Get early access to Device Count

We're selecting a small group of companies to test Device Count during alpha. Get direct access to the IPinfo data team and help shape the product.

7.7M networks analyzed

1.3M networks with daily sharing signals, covering major carriers and ISPs worldwide.

Weekly data refresh

Device count buckets are updated weekly during alpha, with faster cadence planned.

Database downloads

Available in CSV, JSON, and Parquet formats for easy integration into your pipeline.

Direct access to the data team

Work directly with IPinfo's data team to shape the product and provide feedback.