Reports
IPinfo is the internet data company. Our reports are built on evidence we observe and actively measure: IP reachability and geolocation, residential proxy ecosystems, VPN and anonymization infrastructure, and the ASN topology underneath.
- WHITEPAPER
Inside the Residential Proxy Underground
A network-level look at how 110+ residential proxy providers share device pools, how Google's January 2026 IPIDEA takedown reshaped the ecosystem, and what that means for detection.Read the report
- REPORT
Measuring Iran's Internet Collapses
IPinfo's ProbeNet census documents two near-total internet collapses in Iran in 2026.Read the report