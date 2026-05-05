Measuring Iran's Internet Collapses
Iran's internet has been dark, in some form, for most of 2026. Two near-total collapses, one in early January after nationwide protests and a second in late February after the start of the war, have left reachability hovering around 1% of pre-collapse levels.
The visualization below is built on ProbeNet, our active-measurement network that runs a weekly ICMP census across global IP space. Filtering that census to addresses geolocated to Iran, week by week and ASN by ASN, is what produces the view you see here.
For the full analysis and methodology, read the companion post: Iran's internet has collapsed twice this year. Here's what we measured.
Reachable IPs in Iran during peak collapse weeks
Charting Iran's Internet Coverage in 2026
Iran outage visualization
Drag or play the timeline to see the trend across 19 weeks measured by network.
Top ASNs · share of own peakTrend per week
- 01AS58224Iran Telecommunication Company0.3%
- 02AS206065Tose'h Fanavari Ertebabat Pasargad Arian Co.0.00%
- 03AS31549Aria Shatel2.7%
- 04AS42337Respina Networks & Beyond3.5%
- 05AS50810Mobin Net Communication Company0.00%
- 06AS43754Asiatech Data Transmission company0.00%
- 07AS49100Pishgaman Toseeh Ertebatat Company0.00%
- 08AS202468AbrArvan CDN and IaaS0.00%
Post-collapse baseline
Residual reachable surface
On Jan 5, 2026 the reachable surface fell from 100% to 0.6% of peak in a single week. Visible ASNs went from 488 to 47 over the same step — the lattice on the globe is what remains responding.