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Report · Iran Outage 2026

Measuring Iran's Internet Collapses

Iran's internet has been dark, in some form, for most of 2026. Two near-total collapses, one in early January after nationwide protests and a second in late February after the start of the war, have left reachability hovering around 1% of pre-collapse levels.

See the data belowRead the full analysis

The visualization below is built on ProbeNet, our active-measurement network that runs a weekly ICMP census across global IP space. Filtering that census to addresses geolocated to Iran, week by week and ASN by ASN, is what produces the view you see here.

For the full analysis and methodology, read the companion post: Iran's internet has collapsed twice this year. Here's what we measured.

Iran outage visualization

Drag or play the timeline to see the trend across 19 weeks measured by network.

Apr 13, 2026
Iran · ICMP Census
Reachability Field
Degraded
Weekly ICMP Census · Iran
Apr 13, 2026
0.10%1.0%10%100%COLLAPSE 1 · Jan 599.36% WoWCOLLAPSE 2 · Feb 2399.35% WoWDec 1Dec 15Dec 29Jan 19Feb 2Feb 16Mar 2Mar 16Mar 30Apr 13
ReachableCollapsedDrag to scrub weeks
1.1%
Reachable surface
of peak
218
Visible ASNs
of 490 · 44%
+0.09 pp
Δ vs. last week
vs. Apr 6, 2026
Degraded
Posture
Apr 13, 2026

Top ASNs · share of own peak

Trend per week
  • 01
    AS58224Iran Telecommunication Company
    0.3%
  • 02
    AS206065Tose'h Fanavari Ertebabat Pasargad Arian Co.
    0.00%
  • 03
    AS31549Aria Shatel
    2.7%
  • 04
    AS42337Respina Networks & Beyond
    3.5%
  • 05
    AS50810Mobin Net Communication Company
    0.00%
  • 06
    AS43754Asiatech Data Transmission company
    0.00%
  • 07
    AS49100Pishgaman Toseeh Ertebatat Company
    0.00%
  • 08
    AS202468AbrArvan CDN and IaaS
    0.00%

Post-collapse baseline

Residual reachable surface

On Jan 5, 2026 the reachable surface fell from 100% to 0.6% of peak in a single week. Visible ASNs went from 488 to 47 over the same step — the lattice on the globe is what remains responding.