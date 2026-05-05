Measuring Iran's Internet Collapses

Iran's internet has been dark, in some form, for most of 2026. Two near-total collapses, one in early January after nationwide protests and a second in late February after the start of the war, have left reachability hovering around 1% of pre-collapse levels.

The visualization below is built on ProbeNet, our active-measurement network that runs a weekly ICMP census across global IP space. Filtering that census to addresses geolocated to Iran, week by week and ASN by ASN, is what produces the view you see here.

For the full analysis and methodology, read the companion post: Iran's internet has collapsed twice this year. Here's what we measured.