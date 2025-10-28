An Advanced Layer of Privacy Detection
An enterprise-grade signal for detecting hard-to-spot residential proxies
{ip:"68.144.197.125",service:"ipfoxy",last_seen:{value:"2025-10-27"},percent_days_seen:14}
Comprehensive, Detailed Data
Identify one of the most evasive forms of anonymized IP address with IPinfo’s residential proxy detection. Used to mask large-scale attacks and account takeovers, residential proxies mimic real users and evade traditional detection. We surface clear signals on whether an IP is associated with a residential proxy provider.
Flexible Access Options
API, database download, and platform integrations—built for any stack, any scale.
Reliable IP Intelligence
Industry-leading precision, daily updates, and trusted accuracy for every IP address.
Built for Developers
Official libraries, clean docs, and powerful APIs designed for real-world deployment.
Built for rapid, accurate development
Sample Response
{ip:"175.107.211.204",last_seen:"2025-06-24",percent_days_seen:14,service:"ipfoxy"}
Dev Notes
Going to be developing with our data? Here's the main things you may want to know:
- One-line setup via curl, fetch, or SDK
- Multi-language SDKs (Node.js, Python, Go, PHP, Java...)
- Real-time JSON, ~100ms average latency
- Optional integrations (API, DBs, Snowflake, GCP, Splunk)
- Trusted by Microsoft, WordPress, and 1000s of dev team
- Fresh, reliable data with 99.99% uptime, updated daily
Fast and Easy API Access
Gain access to our best-in-class data. Setup takes just a few minutes.
- 50-200 ms response time on average
- 99.999% uptime
- Data updates every 24 hours
- Bank grade security
Custom database download
Leverage raw IP datasets, customize your data feeds, and choose your ideal format.
- Customizable fields
- Data updates every 24 hours
- Bank grade security
IPinfo Lite
Powerful IP Data Without Limits. No card required.
Accurate country-level geolocation and ASN details for free. No monthly fees, no credit card required, and unlimited API requests.
Unrivaled data accuracy
Verified IP Accuracy. Not Estimates.
Most IP providers stop at noisy Whois and geofeeds. IPinfo goes further. We don’t just collect IP data — we verify it, validate it, and engineer it for developers.
They guess. We measure. And that makes all the difference.
Step 1: Collect & Clean
Like most IP data companies, we aggregate raw IP data from multiple sources as a starting point.
Step 2: Learn
Our proprietary algorithms then score and filter 20TB+ of IP data daily to measure accuracy and confidence.
Step 3: ProbeNet Ground Truth
1000+ live PoP’s map IPs around the world in real time, delivering unmatched ground-truth accuracy.
Step 4: Validate
A custom hint engine runs 400B+ weekly checks to verify and confirm every signal for total accuracy.
Step 5: Continual Updates
IP’s change continually… so our data refreshes daily to keep every lookup accurate, stable, and production-ready.
How People Use Residential Proxy Detection Data
Residential proxy detection powers everything from fraud prevention to traffic quality analysis. By identifying IPs routed through residential proxy networks, teams can make faster, more informed decisions about risk, user trust, and traffic integrity. Here’s how top companies put IPinfo’s residential proxy detection data to work:
Fraud Prevention
Flag suspicious transactions by detecting traffic masked through residential proxies, improving fraud models without adding friction for trusted users.
Traffic Quality Verification
Ensure accurate campaign analytics by filtering out proxy-based traffic, improving the integrity of advertising and engagement data.
Threat Intelligence
Strengthen incident response by uncovering proxy-based infrastructure often used to conceal malicious activity.
Made for Developers, Trusted by Enterprises
Our expert in-house team diligently maintains and supports our Residential Proxy Detection, ensuring you always have accurate, up-to-date IP data at your fingertips. With libraries for more than a dozen popular programming languages—from Ruby to Rust and PHP to Perl—integrating our API is quick and seamless. Explore our developer docs to see just how easy it is to get started.
Our customers are trying to understand when accounts are performing suspicious activities. They need to determine if the user identity is who they’re claiming to be. IP address data is a really good indication of that.
We love to integrate with the IPinfo API because it provides us with a highly reliable and accurate stream of data.
Because our whole system is built around those principles of identification and attribution, we can’t use public information via RIR or other providers. Developing this caliber of data takes a lot of thought and intentional improvement. It’s really quite difficult. There’s a lot of value in having IP data delivered as a service.
