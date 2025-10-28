Get actionable privacy context for every IP address. Our proprietary evidence-based methodology flags known anonymizers and hosting infrastructure through active measurement, including VPN and proxy exit node behavior, revealing when traffic may be cloaked or untrustworthy.

With fields like anonymizer type, service name, hosting indicators, and last-seen timestamps, you can quickly determine whether to trust an IP or trigger additional controls. These signals drive better decisions in fraud prevention, security triage, and compliance enforcement.