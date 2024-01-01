Introducing IPinfo's probe network
The ability to leverage accurate and broad contextual IP address data has become table stakes for businesses striving to gain a competitive edge.
IPinfo's probe network stands as an example of our commitment to innovation, reshaping the landscape of IP address data analytics and redefining the standards of data accuracy. This unique technology holds great significance for our customers, providing them with real-time insights and actionable intelligence.
The importance of our unique approach
IPinfo's is dedicated constantly growing our probe network’s capabilities. By developing and harnessing our own tools and methodologies, we maintain full control over the quality and integrity of our IP address data.
This unique approach not only ensures unparalleled accuracy but also enables us to adapt swiftly to the evolving needs of our customers. In a rapidly changing digital environment, this agility serves as a cornerstone of IPinfo's success, setting us apart as a leader in IP address data solutions.
The probe network: a closer look
Worldwide map showing 727 probes.
At the heart of IPinfo's proprietary technology lies the probe network – a distributed network of systems strategically deployed worldwide. We have stationed our probes in every major cloud provider around the globe, and in many smaller, regional providers. This gives IPinfo unprecedented reach, especially into underserved areas or emerging markets that were previously opaque to many other providers.
Unlike traditional data collection methods, which rely on passive sources, the probe network operates proactively, autonomously gathering real-time data from the internet's infrastructure. This dynamic approach ensures that our customers have access to the most up-to-date and accurate information available via our probe data.
How it works
Deployment: The probe network consists of over 700 systems, strategically positioned to cover diverse geographical regions and network infrastructures, including both IPv4 and IPv6 networks. These probes are designed to operate autonomously, continuously collecting data without human intervention.
Data Collection: Each probe functions as a data collection point, gathering a wide array of information, including IP addresses and network performance metrics, and helping our data engineering teams ensure peak data accuracy. This comprehensive dataset forms the foundation of IPinfo's IP address data analytics, providing our customers with unparalleled insights into the digital world.
Real-Time Analysis: As data is collected in real-time, it undergoes rigorous analysis and validation processes to ensure accuracy and reliability. IPinfo's data teams compare the gathered data with publicly-available sources and third-party geofeeds, ensuring a curated and high-quality data product.
Integration: The insights derived from the probe network are seamlessly integrated into IPinfo's suite of products and services, including the IP geolocation API and IP geolocation database. Whether it's powering location-based services, fraud detection systems, or network optimization tools, the data collected by the probe network fuels innovation and drives business growth.
Fuel for data-driven decisions
IPinfo's probe network represents a paradigm shift in data analytics, providing businesses with real-time insights and actionable intelligence. By leveraging unique technology and a proactive approach to data collection, we continue to redefine the boundaries of IP address data analytics. As we look towards the future, the probe network remains at the forefront of our mission to unlock the full potential of the digital world for our customers.
Make the probe network work for you
Want to try the data supported by the probe network? Sign up for free or contact us for more details today.