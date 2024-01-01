Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights

Fingerprint (fingerprint.com)🔓 Cybersecurity

Discover how Fingerprint improved VPN detection accuracy and reinforced market leadership by integrating IPinfo's IP data

Read Story
  • Froyoo
    💡 AdTech

    Froyoo optimizes advertising technology with IP data.

  • Cogility
    🔓 Cybersecurity

    Cogility delivers continuous intelligence on 100,000+ threat actors with IPinfo.

  • Oort
    🔓 Cybersecurity

    How Oort optimizes identity threat detection and response with IPinfo.

  • Nethone
    🔓 Cybersecurity

    Nethone developed bleeding-edge fraud detection technology with IPinfo. Read more.

  • VisitorQueue
    🗣 ABM

    Google Analytics eliminated important data fields. VisitorQueue turned to IPinfo instead. Read more.

  • GreyNoise
    🔓 Cybersecurity

    Since using IPinfo, GreyNoise has become recognized as the go-to Anti-Threat Intelligence source.

  • PingPong
    🔍 Market Research

    PingPong boosted market research accuracy and enhanced their user experience with IPinfo.

  • Curam
    🍎 Healthcare

    Curam helps patients receive the highest quality of home care. They use IPinfo to connect job postings with qualified carers.

  • InnerHour
    🍎 Healthcare

    InnerHour took action during the mental health crisis in India. They use IP data to improve customer experiences worldwide.

  • CFC
    💰 Insurance

    CFC uses IP address data to build the insurance of the future, develop threat intelligence, and manage risks.

  • CineSend
    🎥 Media

    CineSend created new virtual video experiences, using IP data in its arsenal of security features.

  • Lemonade
    🛒 Ecommerce

    Lemonade Fashion customizes experiences around the globe, helping buyers find the right designer fit.

  • Surveyeah
    📈 Marketing

    Surveyeah gathers opinions from users all over the world. Learn how they use IP data to create accurate focus groups.

  • FindHotel
    🌍 Traveltech

    FindHotel provides hotel price transparency for travelers. Discover how they offer great deals while stopping fraudulent users.

  • TransferGo
    💰 FinTech

    TransferGo automates international money transfers, increases conversions, and improves UX with IPinfo.

  • Adcash
    💡 AdTech

    Adcash is a worldwide advertising platform. See how IPinfo helped them deal with advertising fraud.

  • Donar Online
    💡 AdTech

    Donar Online has raised over $40 million for nonprofit organizations throughout Latin America. Learn how they use IP data to offer secure financial transactions.

  • Dupaco Community Credit Union
    💰 FinTech

    Dupaco needed to decrease fraudulent financial transactions and member alert fatigue. See how they used IPinfo to do it.

  • Bupa
    🍎 Healthcare

    Bupa needed to serve relevant content to patients. Learn how they decreased bounce rates and improved user experiences.

  • Jan Löffler
    Jan LöfflerCTO, Plesk

    IPinfo.io helped us tremendously to gain market insights about the hosting and datacenter industry.

  • Laurie Voss
    Laurie VossFounder & CTO, npm

    IPinfo.io has given us amazing insights into which companies are using our service.

  • Andrew Morris
    Andrew MorrisFounder & Chief Architect, GreyNoise

    IPinfo has a great team, responsive API, affordable prices, and unbeatable uptime—every feature we could ask for. I recommend it to all of my friends in the industry. Side by side with other providers, it cannot be beaten.

  • Olegas MuraskoVP Engineering, TransferGo

    IPinfo's API was fundamental in being able to offer a stress-free transaction service. Their accuracy and provisions to ensure our needs were constantly met, allowed us to provide the customer experience we were searching for.

