In the last two years, over 66% of tech, media, and telecommunications companies have experienced fraud. It is a growing problem for online retailers, travel agencies, cryptocurrency, and more. Nethone has developed proprietary technology that uses 5,000+ attributes to determine fraud risk and attempts. Some fraud parameters are more crucial to understanding if someone is going to commit a crime. VPN detection is one of them.
While Nethone’s team maintains a state of the art in-house VPN detection solution, it needs a robust and reliable IP address data provider. As a growing scaleup, their team needs to spend more time on developing reliable fraud detection. Ultimately, they chose IPinfo for these reasons:
“Getting the same quality data as IPinfo with an in-house team is actually quite difficult. That’s why we chose IPinfo.”
Nethone’s robust machine-learning technology regularly scans the dark web to detect how fraudsters do their work. And since most users on the dark web hide their identity, VPN detection is an important parameter for fraud scoring. IPinfo’s Privacy Detection data has helped save time for their team while improving their ML models.
“Almost every single fraud method involves some form of VPN. It’s a crucial parameter to detect when someone is about to commit a crime”
Over the last five years, Nethone has improved its fraud detection with IPinfo’s Privacy Detection data. With IPinfo’s data, their company could focus on what mattered most - developing reliable ML fraud prevention and reaching their next growth points. As a result, Nethone is leading the way in AI-powered fraud prevention.
