🤔 The problem

Fraud is growing in many industries

In the last two years, over 66% of tech, media, and telecommunications companies have experienced fraud. It is a growing problem for online retailers, travel agencies, cryptocurrency, and more. Nethone has developed proprietary technology that uses 5,000+ attributes to determine fraud risk and attempts. Some fraud parameters are more crucial to understanding if someone is going to commit a crime. VPN detection is one of them.