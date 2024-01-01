GreyNoise collects tens of thousands of IP addresses each day. In 2018 alone, it dealt with 12 million IPs across 29,070 different ASNs. An important part of GreyNoise’s workflow is to make categorizations and inferences based on the data behind each IP address interacted with. This meant that GreyNoise had to find an IP address data provider that was trustworthy, accurate, and reliable.
“We needed to further contextualize Internet scanners, crawlers, and bots. Origin networks, data centers, ASNs, and countries are a huge component of that.”
After trying several IP geolocation services and using an internal REST API to query multiple unwieldy, open data providers and Internet registries, GreyNoise decided to continue its search for the right API partner. With the help of a friend, GreyNoise’s CEO came across IPinfo.
Although GreyNoise uses multiple sources to enrich its data, it recognized multiple factors that made IPinfo stand out from the rest:
“We were looking for a faster, more developer-friendly alternative to existing geo-IP providers. A close friend of mine hit the IPinfo API with cURL, and I saw all the information we needed.”
With millions of IP addresses that would depend on its accuracy, GreyNoise decided that IPinfo was a partner they could trust in. The responsiveness of IPinfo’s API was a major selling point for GreyNoise. Not only did IPinfo offer the data that GreyNoise required, but accessing it was incredibly fast and straightforward. Along with IP geolocation, IPinfo provided access to other endpoints that many competitors didn’t. These would help supplement the data that GreyNoise served to its users. IPinfo’s ASN, IP ranges, and hosted domains APIs could help GreyNoise build upon its existing features. Because of this, GreyNoise chose to use IPinfo at one of the most important points of its system workflow.
“Many of the tags (such as Googlebot, Bingbot, etc.) that our customers love are derived from IPinfo data at some point.”
In the cybersecurity industry, your business is nothing if not trustworthy. With valuable customers depending on its accuracy, GreyNoise has had nothing but great things to say about IPinfo’s services. While partnered, GreyNoise has served over 50 million security alerts for ~2,000 community users and enterprise customers. IPinfo has played an important role along the way.
GreyNoise also has plans to better customize its pricing page with regional information provided by IPinfo's Geolocation API. This is just one example of how IPinfo has continued to offer usefulness beyond the standard procedure.
“IPInfo is absolutely essential to our business. The data is rock solid, the API is dead simple, and the price is unbeatable. I constantly recommend it to all of my friends in the industry.”
