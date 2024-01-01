🔬 The solution

After giving IPinfo a chance, GreyNoise decided that it was a perfect fit

With millions of IP addresses that would depend on its accuracy, GreyNoise decided that IPinfo was a partner they could trust in. The responsiveness of IPinfo’s API was a major selling point for GreyNoise. Not only did IPinfo offer the data that GreyNoise required, but accessing it was incredibly fast and straightforward. Along with IP geolocation, IPinfo provided access to other endpoints that many competitors didn’t. These would help supplement the data that GreyNoise served to its users. IPinfo’s ASN, IP ranges, and hosted domains APIs could help GreyNoise build upon its existing features. Because of this, GreyNoise chose to use IPinfo at one of the most important points of its system workflow.