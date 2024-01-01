CFC relies on collecting accurate data for risk modeling and comparison to threat intelligence feeds. As part of their wider data collection program, CFC needed IP geolocation data to determine the impact of a potential regional outage by various internet service providers. IPinfo data is used to analyze the geographic distribution of their insurance portfolio’s IP addresses. Additionally, CFC needed data to make comparisons against threat intelligence feeds which enable them to keep their customers safe. To accomplish all of this, they have to gather enough data to build a digital footprint for their customers. However, CFC faced some challenges when it came to finding the right data providers.
CFC uses dozens of data sources to measure risk within its internal systems, and selecting the right service providers is important. CFC chose to select IPinfo as a partner data provider for the following reasons:
“We love to integrate with the IPinfo API because it provides us with a highly reliable and accurate stream of data.”
CFC uses the IP to Geolocation and IP to Company APIs to plug-in to its big data platform, aggregating risks and alerting before they become reality.
CFC has developed a proprietary data gathering platform for monitoring cybersecurity, and client infrastructure. IPInfo plays a part in helping their customers pinpoint liabilities and prevent losses, and helping CFC model geographic risk scenarios.
“The IPinfo API is very easy to integrate with, and was plugged in as a data feed into our processes within a small number of weeks.”
