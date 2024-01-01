🤔 The problem

Managing risks

CFC relies on collecting accurate data for risk modeling and comparison to threat intelligence feeds. As part of their wider data collection program, CFC needed IP geolocation data to determine the impact of a potential regional outage by various internet service providers. IPinfo data is used to analyze the geographic distribution of their insurance portfolio’s IP addresses. Additionally, CFC needed data to make comparisons against threat intelligence feeds which enable them to keep their customers safe. To accomplish all of this, they have to gather enough data to build a digital footprint for their customers. However, CFC faced some challenges when it came to finding the right data providers.