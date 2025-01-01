Residential Proxy Database Download
IPinfo's residential proxy database delivers accurate, real-time residential proxy data that helps businesses detect and mitigate threats.
Whether you're combating ad fraud, securing online transactions, or filtering out harmful traffic, our trusted data gives you the edge you need to stay ahead of evolving proxy-based threats. Choose IPinfo's residential proxy database for industry-leading accuracy, comprehensive coverage, and seamless integration into your data-driven security strategies.
IP to residential proxy database
|ip
|service
|last_seen
|days_seen_percent
|85.107.82.227
|proxyempire
|2024-09-25
|3%
|105.113.111.170
|localproxies
|2024-12-05
|2%
|2407:4d00:7c08:395:9007:c43:f4a7:8146
|proxyempire
|2024-11-29
|1%
|2408:8240:1a01:d0a:35c7:2d44:fbd:db0c
|packetstream
|2024-11-29
|1%
|95.61.25.183
|databay
|2024-10-19
|2%
|2407:4d00:2c05:8792:6c40:196d:11fe:2415
|packetstream
|2024-11-29
|14%
Accurate, Reliable, and Continuously Updated Residential IP Data
IPinfo's residential proxy dataset provides verified residential IP data designed to detect fraudulent activities, enhance security protocols, and improve data-driven decision-making. With global coverage and privacy-compliant sourcing, our dataset is trusted by industry leaders across cybersecurity, adtech, and ecommerce sectors.
Global Residential Proxies Coverage
Our database includes millions of IPs from global residential proxies, ensuring extensive regional coverage. Whether you need to monitor international transactions, detect fraudulent behavior, or validate ad placements, IPinfo provides robust proxy data tailored to diverse operational needs.
Unmatched Data Accuracy
IPinfo's residential proxy dataset ensures precise detection through direct network monitoring. Our proprietary detection methods verify IPs linked to proxy networks with precision, reducing false positives and ensuring a high-confidence data set. This helps organizations detect, flag, and act on suspicious activities more effectively.
In-Depth Proxy Insights
IPinfo's residential proxy database goes beyond basic IP detection by analyzing patterns and providing detailed contextual data. Our dataset includes metrics that reveal usage frequency, proxy provider information, and last-seen timestamps, helping businesses assess risks, identify suspicious activity, and refine security measures with accuracy and speed.
Features and Capabilities
For businesses facing increasingly complex threats, IPinfo's residential proxy dataset adds a critical layer of defense to existing security strategies. By detecting residential proxy usage—often overlooked by traditional tools—our dataset enables organizations to uncover proxy-driven activity with precision, helping sophisticated enterprises mitigate risks where accuracy is non-negotiable.
Enhanced Fraud Detection
Catch sophisticated threats that evade traditional VPN and proxy detection tools.
IPinfo's dataset identifies residential proxies, allowing businesses to reduce blind spots and secure platforms from proxy-driven abuse, uncovering activities such as:
- Account takeovers
- Purchase fraud
- Click fraud and fake traffic
Unified Security Intelligence
Achieve a comprehensive and layered security approach that leaves no gaps.
The residential proxy dataset seamlessly complements existing tools like VPN detection, privacy detection, and geo-IP databases to create a unified security solution. This added layer of intelligence allows organizations to:
- Detect patterns across proxy types
- Strengthen multi-tiered security frameworks
- Validate IP-based decisions with greater confidence
Precision for High-Risk Applications
Make informed, confident decisions to protect your most critical operations.
Businesses operating in sensitive industries cannot afford inaccuracies. IPinfo's residential proxy dataset is built for precision, delivering real-time updates to:
- Minimize false positives and avoid unnecessary blocks
- Focus resources on genuine threats
- Ensure accuracy by filtering out residential proxy traffic
Designed for Enterprise Integration
Quickly incorporate residential proxy detection without disrupting current workflows.
Our dataset is built for flexibility and scalability. Whether through downloadable datasets or integration with leading cloud platforms, access and utilize proxy data in the best way according to your tech stack.
- Delivered in JSON, CSV, and MMDB for quick integration into existing systems
- Compatible with Snowflake and other enterprise cloud platforms for scalable data access
|Data fields
|Description
|ip
|IP address of the residential proxy
|service
|Name of the proxy service associated with the IP
|last_seen
|Date of the most recent activity of the IP within the residential proxy service
|percent_days_seen
|Stability metric indicating the ratio of detected activity to dataset days. Number of unique days this IP was detected in our dataset to number of days in the dataset (90). Expressed as an integer.
How Our Residential Proxy Detection Works
IPinfo's residential proxy dataset is built using a proactive and direct verification process that ensures unmatched accuracy and reliability. We identify IPs currently active as residential proxies by directly connecting to residential proxy services and analyzing their networks.
Data Collection
We join residential proxy networks, accessing and scanning IPs to verify their association with active residential proxies. This hands-on approach ensures that only real, up-to-date data is included in our dataset.
Active Verification: We confirm which IPs are being used by connecting directly to residential proxy providers.
Comprehensive Coverage: We monitor over 80 residential proxy providers, continually expanding our reach to capture the most extensive data possible.
Analysis and Validation
To maintain accuracy, each IP is analyzed for patterns, including its frequency of activity and its association with proxy networks.
Stability Insights: Metrics like percent_days_seen show how frequently an IP is detected as part of a proxy network over the last 90 days, helping businesses assess risk levels.
Real-Time Updates: The dataset is refreshed daily to account for the dynamic nature of residential proxies, ensuring clients receive the most current information.
Data Delivery
Once validated, the data is delivered in formats compatible with enterprise workflows, ensuring seamless integration.
Available in JSON, CSV, and MMDB formats
Cloud deployment options via Snowflake, GCP BigQuery, Splunk and other platforms
The Benchmark for IP Data Accuracy
Our Probe Network is critical to ensuring the accuracy and reliability of IP data. Continuous data collection and verification through this unique approach supports our commitment to delivering the most precise IP intelligence.
Use Cases For Residential Proxy Database
Fraud Prevention
Fraudsters increasingly rely on residential proxies to evade detection, mimic legitimate user behavior, and bypass security controls. Whether it's account takeovers, fake registrations, or high-value purchase fraud, these activities exploit the trust associated with residential IPs. IPinfo's residential proxy dataset helps businesses and cybersecurity companies identify proxy-driven activity, flag suspicious behavior, and take action before fraud escalates. For example, an ecommerce platform can detect residential proxy usage during a transaction and trigger additional verification to prevent fraud without disrupting legitimate customers.
Bot Mitigation
Malicious bots often use residential proxies to conduct unauthorized activities, such as inflating ad metrics, scraping sensitive content, or manipulating platform data. These proxies enable bots to appear as genuine users, making them difficult to detect. With IPinfo's dataset, businesses can identify and filter proxy-driven traffic, ensuring clean, accurate metrics and improved platform performance. Adtech platforms, for instance, use residential proxy detection to protect campaign data from click fraud and maintain reliable engagement metrics.
Data Protection
Malicious bots use residential proxies for data scraping. By bypassing rate limits and appearing as residential traffic, scrapers can extract sensitive or proprietary business information, posing significant competitive risks. IPinfo's residential proxy dataset enables businesses to identify scraping attempts and block access in real time. SaaS providers, for example, can safeguard pricing data, product details, and customer insights by detecting and stopping proxy-based scraping activities.
InfoSec Threat Detection
Cybercriminals use residential proxies to conceal the origin of targeted attacks, making it harder for security teams to identify and mitigate threats. IPinfo's dataset adds an extra layer of intelligence, helping businesses, governments, and security organizations uncover hidden malicious activity masked behind residential IPs. By detecting unusual patterns, security teams can proactively prevent potential breaches and maintain the integrity of their systems.
Cleaner Analytics and Logs
Residential proxy traffic can distort analytics, introducing noise that compromises decision-making. By filtering proxy-driven activity, businesses can maintain cleaner logs and generate accurate insights. Data analysts, for instance, can exclude proxy-related anomalies to ensure reports reflect genuine user behavior, improving the quality of their analysis and strategic decisions.
Find the Right IP Data Plan for Your Business
Discover flexible pricing options for all IPinfo's datasets, including IP geolocation, privacy detection, and more. Choose the plan that fits your data needs and business goals.
Custom database download subscriptions
For complex business needs
Choose and combine any datasets
- IP to Geolocation database
- ASN database
- Privacy Detection database
- Company database
- Abuse Contact database
- IP Ranges database (Country)
- IP to Mobile Carrier database
- IP Whois Database
- Hosted Domains database
- Residential Proxy database