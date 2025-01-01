Fraud Prevention Fraudsters increasingly rely on residential proxies to evade detection, mimic legitimate user behavior, and bypass security controls. Whether it's account takeovers, fake registrations, or high-value purchase fraud, these activities exploit the trust associated with residential IPs. IPinfo's residential proxy dataset helps businesses and cybersecurity companies identify proxy-driven activity, flag suspicious behavior, and take action before fraud escalates. For example, an ecommerce platform can detect residential proxy usage during a transaction and trigger additional verification to prevent fraud without disrupting legitimate customers.

Bot Mitigation Malicious bots often use residential proxies to conduct unauthorized activities, such as inflating ad metrics, scraping sensitive content, or manipulating platform data. These proxies enable bots to appear as genuine users, making them difficult to detect. With IPinfo's dataset, businesses can identify and filter proxy-driven traffic, ensuring clean, accurate metrics and improved platform performance. Adtech platforms, for instance, use residential proxy detection to protect campaign data from click fraud and maintain reliable engagement metrics.

Data Protection Malicious bots use residential proxies for data scraping. By bypassing rate limits and appearing as residential traffic, scrapers can extract sensitive or proprietary business information, posing significant competitive risks. IPinfo's residential proxy dataset enables businesses to identify scraping attempts and block access in real time. SaaS providers, for example, can safeguard pricing data, product details, and customer insights by detecting and stopping proxy-based scraping activities.

InfoSec Threat Detection Cybercriminals use residential proxies to conceal the origin of targeted attacks, making it harder for security teams to identify and mitigate threats. IPinfo's dataset adds an extra layer of intelligence, helping businesses, governments, and security organizations uncover hidden malicious activity masked behind residential IPs. By detecting unusual patterns, security teams can proactively prevent potential breaches and maintain the integrity of their systems.