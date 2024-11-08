Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights

Privacy detection database download

Quickly look up billions of suspicious IPs with the privacy detection database download. Use these downloads to develop threat intelligence, reduce advertising and gaming fraud, protect digital content, improve fraud risk models, and so much more.

Prefer data in a specific format? We support all the important ones

CSV

Filesize635.32 MB
Fields9
Last updatedToday
Entries11,139,294

PARQUET

Filesize66.76 MB
Fields9
Last updatedToday
Entries11,139,294

JSON

Filesize1.82 GB
Fields9
Last updatedToday
Entries11,139,294

MMDB

Filesize283.41 MB
Fields9
Last updatedToday
Entries11,139,294

Available fields

NAMEMMDBCSVJSON
hosting
proxy
tor
vpn
relay
service

Looking for a plug and play API solution?

We offer the same data through our API that’s designed for easy implementation. We also offer integrations, libraries and our data experts are ready to troubleshoot or help design new use cases as needed.

Accurate and
adaptable data retrieval

Choose your download schedule

We refresh our database every 24 hours. Download our data as often as every day for the freshest insights.
Select your ideal format

We support CSV, JSON, MMDB, and XML. Plus, we’re happy to support any popular format if you have a requirement.
Customize your data feed

We help combine datasets from multiple sources into one unified feed. From anonymous data sources to IP ranges, choose what datasets you view together.

Custom database download subscriptions

For complex business needs

Choose and combine any datasets

  • IP to Geolocation database
  • ASN database
  • Privacy Detection database
  • Company database
  • Abuse Contact database
  • IP Ranges database (Country)
  • IP to Mobile Carrier database
  • IP Whois Database
  • Hosted Domains database