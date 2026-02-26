Commerce Media Tech’s Adoption of IPinfo Data Represents a New Era for Adtech Accuracy

CMT is building its next-generation media platform with us, using IP data grounded in direct internet measurement. From where I sit, this reflects a broader shift we’re seeing across performance-driven advertising: leading platforms are becoming far more deliberate about the data foundations that power their outcomes.

This partnership is about building a more defensible, performance-ready data layer for the future of adtech.

Why This Matters in This Moment

The pressure on adtech platforms has changed materially over the past few years.

Customer acquisition costs continue to rise. Fraud scrutiny is intensifying. Advertisers increasingly expect platforms to explain and defend performance outcomes with confidence.

In this environment, the quality of foundational signals like IP intelligence becomes much more visible. Small inaccuracies that were once tolerable can now translate directly into wasted spend, mistargeted campaigns, or increased invalid traffic exposure.

That’s the context in which Commerce Media Tech evaluated their data strategy.

As they expanded their platform capabilities, they looked closely at how IP intelligence supports traffic quality decisions, geographic precision, invalid traffic resilience, and supply chain trust.

Their conclusion was clear: measurement-backed data provides stronger long-term leverage.

Rethinking Consensus

For a long time, the IP data ecosystem optimized heavily around consensus. Providers compared outputs and worked toward alignment across the market.

Historically, that approach served a purpose. Alignment reduced disputes and made cross-platform reconciliation easier. But the industry is now operating in a different environment.

Alignment mattered more than accuracy because accuracy was difficult to verify. What has changed is the ability to validate internet behavior directly.

Measurement-driven IP data fundamentally shifts the model. When you can validate results with evidence, accuracy becomes something the ecosystem can confidently align around rather than something inferred through vendor agreement.

That distinction is becoming increasingly important for performance-focused platforms.

A Competitive Edge for CMT

Commerce Media Tech’s decision reflects a clear understanding of where adtech is heading.

By integrating our IP data, CMT gains continuously validated visibility into how IP infrastructure actually operates across the internet.

ProbeNet, our internet measurement platform, performs tens of billions of active measurements each week across more than 1,300 global points of presence. Our research and engineering teams use this telemetry to collate, categorize, and verify IP intelligence against live network behavior.

For CMT, this supports:

More precise geographic intelligence

Stronger inputs for IVT mitigation

Greater confidence in optimization systems

More defensible data during advertiser scrutiny

In competitive retail media and performance environments, those advantages are meaningful and cumulative.

Where the Market Is Heading

What this partnership really signals is momentum.

Across a variety of industries, including adtech, we’re seeing a clear preference for infrastructure that reflects operational internet reality. Platforms want signals they can measure, validate, and stand behind when performance questions arise.

Commerce Media Tech is leaning into that shift early. And we’re keen to provide them with evidence-based visibility into the internet, empowering them to build with more confidence than ever.