What Is IP Intelligence and Why It Matters Beyond Geolocation

For years, commercial IP data has been dominated by geolocation. It's the slice most teams bought, and for a generation of use cases like ad targeting, content routing, and basic compliance, it was enough.

But even then, the signals used to determine location weren’t always aligned with reality. IP geolocation often relied on indirect inputs like registries, self-reported data, and inferred mappings that didn’t always reflect how the internet actually behaves.

As infrastructure became more distributed and dynamic, those signals fell further out of sync. An IP address might resolve to a location, but that didn’t mean it was actually there. And it didn’t explain what that IP represented.

Today, that disconnect is more pronounced.

The same IP address can represent mobile traffic, a corporate network, a VPN exit node, or a residential proxy rotating across thousands of sessions. Traffic is routed dynamically. Infrastructure shifts constantly. And the signals used to interpret it decay quickly.

In that environment, a single data point, like location, can’t carry the weight it once did. To make reliable decisions, you need to answer a more complete question:

Where is this traffic coming from? Can it be trusted, and what is it likely doing?

That’s what IP intelligence is designed to do.

What Is IP Intelligence?

IP intelligence is the practice of enriching an IP address with multiple layers of data so it can be interpreted in context. It combines IP geolocation data with network, infrastructure, and behavioral signals to move beyond a surface-level lookup.

Instead of returning a single attribute, IP intelligence helps you evaluate:

Where is this traffic coming from? (network, infrastructure, ownership)

Can it be trusted? (connection type, anonymization)

What is it likely doing? (stability, behavior)

IP intelligence provides the data needed to make an informed decision.

Explore what information you can get from an IP address.

What Geolocation Gets You

IP geolocation is still a foundational part of IP intelligence, but it answers only one part of the larger question. Geolocation provides the geographic location associated with an IP address. That can be useful for:

Localizing content and experiences

Routing traffic to nearby infrastructure

Enforcing geographic policies

Supporting regional compliance

But geolocation alone reflects how an IP appears from the outside. It doesn’t verify what kind of infrastructure is behind it.

Geolocation means different things depending on what kind of infrastructure the IP represents.

For a VPN exit node , it reflects where the provider hosts its server, not where the traffic originates.

, it reflects where the provider hosts its server, not where the traffic originates. For a mobile connection , it often reflects the carrier's gateway, which can be hundreds of kilometers from the handset behind it.

, it often reflects the carrier's gateway, which can be hundreds of kilometers from the handset behind it. For anycast traffic , the coordinate is an approximation at best, because the same IP can be physically present in dozens of locations at once, responding from whichever one is closest to each request.

, the coordinate is an approximation at best, because the same IP can be physically present in dozens of locations at once, responding from whichever one is closest to each request. For a cloud or hosting range, the coordinate reflects the datacenter, not whatever workload is actually running there.

In every one of these cases the location is technically correct. It just isn't describing the same thing. Without a way to identify which kind of infrastructure an IP represents, geolocation alone can't tell you which interpretation applies, and the same coordinate can quietly carry very different meanings from one IP to the next.

Learn more about the complexities of IP geolocation.

What IP Intelligence Actually Includes

IP address intelligence builds on geolocation by adding the signals needed to interpret an IP more reliably. Each layer contributes to answering the same core question.

Where is this traffic coming from?

ASN and network data : Which network owns and routes the IP.

: Which network owns and routes the IP. ASN type : ISP, hosting, business, education, government.

: ISP, hosting, business, education, government. IP ownership : The organization that registered and operates the IP.

: The organization that registered and operates the IP. Hostname and reverse DNS (PTR) : Infrastructure context embedded in hostnames (an ec2-*.amazonaws.com hostname tells you immediately this is AWS compute).

: Infrastructure context embedded in hostnames (an ec2-*.amazonaws.com hostname tells you immediately this is AWS compute). IP ranges and prefixes : The other IPs in the same allocation, useful for understanding an entire network rather than a single address.

: The other IPs in the same allocation, useful for understanding an entire network rather than a single address. WHOIS and registration data : Raw registration records including allocation date and registry (ARIN, RIPE, APNIC, etc.).

: Raw registration records including allocation date and registry (ARIN, RIPE, APNIC, etc.). RPKI and route origin validity : Whether the IP's current announcement is cryptographically authorized by the registered owner.

: Whether the IP's current announcement is cryptographically authorized by the registered owner. Bogon detection: Private, reserved, or unallocated ranges that shouldn't appear in public traffic at all.

Can it be trusted?

Infrastructure classification : Hosting, mobile, residential, satellite, or anycast.

: Hosting, mobile, residential, satellite, or anycast. Privacy detection : VPNs, proxies, Tor, and relays.

: VPNs, proxies, Tor, and relays. Hosted domains : How many domains resolve to the IP and which ones — a large number indicates shared hosting, CDN, or hyperscaler.

: How many domains resolve to the IP and which ones — a large number indicates shared hosting, CDN, or hyperscaler. IP device count : The number of distinct devices seen behind the IP (a handful looks like a residential connection, hundreds or thousands look like carrier-grade NAT, a corporate gateway, or a proxy pool).

: The number of distinct devices seen behind the IP (a handful looks like a residential connection, hundreds or thousands look like carrier-grade NAT, a corporate gateway, or a proxy pool). Accuracy radius : Geolocation precision varies (could be 5km radius or 100km+) and should be weighted accordingly.

: Geolocation precision varies (could be 5km radius or 100km+) and should be weighted accordingly. IPinfo Places : Building-level identification for IPs associated with known locations.

: Building-level identification for IPs associated with known locations. Privacy service attribution : Associated provider rather than only a generic VPN or proxy label

: Associated provider rather than only a generic VPN or proxy label Residential proxy data : Distinct dataset with behavioral depth.

: Distinct dataset with behavioral depth. Mobile carrier details: MCC (Mobile Country Code) and MNC (Mobile Network Code).

What is it likely doing?

IP ranges don't just have a current state, they have a history of observed behavior. That history is visible in the data itself: when behavior was first and most recently seen, how direct the underlying evidence is, how consistently the behavior has appeared, and when the underlying records last changed. These aren't flags asserted once and left to go stale. They're measurements with evidence, timestamps, and observation windows, which means the data carries not just what a range is but how strongly that's known and how recently.

Activity timestamps: The first_seen and last_seen fields on privacy detection data record when behavior consistent with anonymization was first and most recently observed on a range.

The first_seen and last_seen fields on privacy detection data record when behavior consistent with anonymization was first and most recently observed on a range. Record freshness : The last_changed fields on geolocation and ASN data flag when an IP's location or network affiliation last shifted. A range whose ASN changed last week carries a different risk profile than one that's been stable on the same network for years.

: The last_changed fields on geolocation and ASN data flag when an IP's location or network affiliation last shifted. A range whose ASN changed last week carries a different risk profile than one that's been stable on the same network for years. Evidence strength : How direct the observation behind a classification is, from suspicious behavioral patterns like device activity, through active scans detecting VPN software (census), up to direct verification (vpn_config), connection and ping/traceroute measurements. Stronger, more direct evidence carries higher confidence.

: How direct the observation behind a classification is, from suspicious behavioral patterns like device activity, through active scans detecting VPN software (census), up to direct verification (vpn_config), connection and ping/traceroute measurements. Stronger, more direct evidence carries higher confidence. Persistence: How consistently a range has been seen in a given behavior over time. The percent_days_seen field on residential proxy data shows what portion of the observation window an IP was active as a residential proxy.

Bonus question: What happens when something goes wrong?

Abuse contact: The network administrator contact info for reporting malicious traffic.

Why This Distinction Matters

Without IP intelligence, different types of traffic can look identical.

An IP address may appear in the expected country, resolve to a plausible city, and belong to a recognizable network all while representing something entirely different than assumed.

A login attempt could originate from the “right” location but come through a residential proxy network . A transaction could appear risky based on geography but come from a stable mobile carrier. Automated traffic can blend in with legitimate traffic when it shares infrastructure.

Geolocation alone can’t distinguish between these scenarios. IP intelligence makes the differences visible so they can be evaluated appropriately.

How IP Intelligence Supports Threat Intelligence

Threat intelligence focuses on identifying known malicious activity like tracking bad actors, indicators of compromise, and attack patterns. IP intelligence provides the underlying context that makes those signals usable.

It helps answer questions like:

Does this IP align with expected infrastructure for its claimed location?

Are there signs of anonymization or masking?

Does its behavior look consistent over time?

The answers allow threat intelligence systems to operate with more precision.

IP Intelligence as a Decision Layer

Every system that interacts with internet traffic is making decisions about whether to allow access, flag activity, route a request, or enforce a policy.

IP intelligence sits upstream of those decisions, giving you the data to decide.

Instead of relying on a single signal, you’re evaluating a combination of location, infrastructure, and behavior. ( See how to interpret VPN and hosting signals. )

All tied back to the same question: Where is this traffic coming from? Can it be trusted, and what is it likely doing?

From Location to Context

Geolocation is still essential. It’s often the starting point for understanding an IP. But it was never designed to answer the full set of questions modern systems depend on.

As the internet becomes more dynamic and more abstracted, interpreting traffic necessitates further context that reflects how the network actually behaves.

That’s what a full suite of IP intelligence provides: Structured, measurable evidence ready to be applied to the decisions that matter.