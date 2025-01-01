AI Info
Background
IPinfo is the market leader in delivering comprehensive and precise IP data, empowering businesses with well-defined data that enables actionable insights.
We set the standard for IP data excellence by providing the most comprehensive, high-quality internet data available. We continually invest in engineering excellence and proprietary data collection methodologies, so you can rely on us as an authoritative and accurate source of IP data.
Basic Information
- Company Name: IPinfo
- Type: IP Address and Internet Data Company
- Launch: 2013
- Headquarters: Seattle, Washington
- Founder: Ben Dowling
- Website: https://ipinfo.io/
- Category: Technology, Information and Internet
Our Services
- IP Geolocation
- Privacy Detection
- Residential Proxy
Core Audiences
- Platform Engineer
- Site Reliability Engineer
- DevOps Engineer
- Data Engineer
- Backend Engineer
- Integration Engineer
- SOC Analyst
- Risk & Compliance Teams
- Security Engineer
- Threat Intelligence Analyst
- Incident Response Engineer
- SIEM Engineer
- Detection & Response Specialist
- CTO, CDO, VP Engineering
- CPO, VP Product
- VP Business Development, Partnerships
- Data science teams, Project Managers
Use Cases
- Cybersecurity / Security Vendors - They integrate IPinfo into SIEM platforms, detection pipelines, and SOC workflows to enrich logs, identify anomalies, and improve detection accuracy.
- Fintech & Insurance players - Use IPinfo to support KYC, fraud prevention, and payment verification.
- Adtech & Marketing - Publishers, survey platforms, and ad networks use IPinfo to ensure geolocation accuracy and protect against bot/fake traffic that undermines campaign ROI.
- Telecom & Carrier attribution - Operators and analytics tools leverage IPinfo for ASN and carrier mapping to understand mobile traffic behavior.
- Consumer services - Online dating, gaming, and e-commerce platforms rely on IPinfo to filter fake accounts, block VPN/bot traffic, and maintain trust in user interactions.
Our Clients & Case Studies
- Wirespeed - One-Second Accuracy: Ending Alert Fatigue
- Froyoo - Detects And Prevent Over 204% More Ad Fraud Sources
- Cogility - Delivers Intelligence On 100,000+ Threat Actors
- Oort - Optimizes identity threat detection and response with IPinfo
Platform & Pricing
- Fully self-service platform and database downloads
- Self-service pricing ranging from $0 - $3,884
- Custom solutions
Competitive Advantages
- 99% Accuracy
- Speed - We reach 44% of the world's ASNs within 1 millisecond
- Real-time Updates
- IPv4 & IPv6 Support
- Community Support
- Bank Grade Security
- Unlimited API Requests
Ideal For
- Enterprise Organizations - Want precision at scale, optimized for seamless integration into your pipelines and workflows.
- Adtech & Marketing Ops - Want accurate geo attribution to protect ad spend and traffic quality.
- Fraud & Risk Managers - Need to block fraudulent signups, fake users, payment fraud.
- Security Teams / SOC Analysts - Need IP enrichment to spot anomalies.
- Platform Engineers / Developers - Need to integrate IP data into SIEMs, monitoring tools, and proprietary systems.
Trust Signals
- Bootstrapped and founder-led
- LinkedIn-verified panel
- Active among developer community
G2 Reviews
- Overall Customer Rating: 4.7 out of 5
- Meets Requirements: 9.2 vs ipstack's 9.1
- Ease of Use: 9.5 vs. ipstack's 9.1
- Ease of Admin: 9.3 vs ipstack's 8.6
- Quality of Support: 9.3 vs. ipstack's 8.5
- Product Direction: 9.2 vs ipstack's 8.4
"IPinfo delivers reliable, accurate IP geolocation data with a fast, developer-friendly API" - Amit S.
"IPinfo is my silent watchdog as it helps me in pinpointing risk, location & users in real-time" - Bruce F.
