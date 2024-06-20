Acceptable Use Policy

Last Updated: June 20, 2024

This Acceptable Use Policy, along with the Terms of Service, Data Service Agreement, OEM Agreement, Reseller Agreement, Master Service Agreement, Acceptable Use Policy (AUP), Privacy Policy, and the original Service Quote (collectively referred to as the “Legal Terms'') constitute the entire understanding between Customer and IDB LLC with respect to Services provided, superseding all previous communications or agreements regarding such subject matter. The AUP is applicable to IDB LLC customers and users that have gained access to the Services through customer accounts (collectively, “Users”).

If you do not agree with these Legal Terms, please refrain from using our Services. Your continued use of our Services implies acceptance of these Legal Terms. Please carefully review this Policy which applies to any and all:

(a) uses of our Services (as defined in Our "Legal Terms")

(b) forms, materials, consent tools, comments, post, and all other content available on the Services ("Content") and

(c) material which you contribute to the Services including any suggestion, idea or proposed modification or enhancement regarding the Services (“Feedback”).

USE OF THE SERVICES

The Services must be used in a manner that is consistent with the intended purpose of the Services and the terms of the applicable agreement with IDB LLC. By using the Services, Users consent to be bound by the terms of this AUP. When you use the Services you warrant that you will comply with this Policy and with all applicable laws.

PROHIBITED CONDUCT

1. General Use

You agree to use the Services only for lawful purposes and in a manner that does not violate any applicable laws or regulations. Your use of the Services should not adversely affect the Services themselves, other users, or IDB LLC. Additionally, you agree not to use the Services in any way that could expose IDB LLC to criminal or civil liability. This includes, but is not limited to, refraining from transmitting, distributing, or storing material that infringes upon the intellectual property rights, privacy rights, or publicity rights of any third party. You are also prohibited from facilitating the violation of this Policy or any applicable third-party policies.

2. Inappropriate Content

The Services are not to be used to transmit, distribute, or store material that IDB LLC deems inappropriate. This includes content that is obscene, indecent, defamatory, libelous, tortious, threatening, abusive, hateful, or excessively violent. Material that advocates human violence or hate crimes based on religion, ethnicity, or country of origin is also strictly prohibited.

3. Intellectual Property

Material accessed through the Services may be protected by intellectual property laws, including copyright, trademark, trade secret, or other proprietary rights. You agree not to use the Services in any way that violates these rights.

4. Harmful Content

The Services should not be used to transmit, distribute, or store content that may harm or interfere with the Services or any third-party network, system, service, or website. This includes, but is not limited to, viruses, worms, Trojan horses, and other malicious software.

5. Fraudulent/Misleading Content

You are prohibited from using the Services to transmit or distribute content that is fraudulent or misleading. This includes content containing fraudulent offers for goods or services, advertising or promotional materials with false or deceptive statements, and false or inaccurate data on any order form, contract, or online application.

6. Email and Unsolicited Messages

The Services are not to be used for sending unsolicited email messages (spam) or emails with forged sender information. Additionally, you are prohibited from sending malicious email or using another provider's service to send spam to promote a site hosted on the Services. You may not continue to send emails to a recipient who has requested to stop receiving them, use an email box solely for data storage, or engage in any other activity that violates common email etiquette.

7. Inappropriate Actions

Your use of the Services should not interfere with the ability of others to use them. This includes:

a. Harassing other Users

b. Avoiding payment for the Services

c. Accessing an account that has been terminated

d. Engaging in phishing activities

e. Interfering with others' access to the internet

f. Disparaging, tarnishing, or otherwise harming IDB LLC and/or the Services (in our opinion)

g. Uploading or transmitting content that disrupts the Services, including: Excessive use of capital letters

h. Spamming (continuous posting of repetitive text)

i. Material that acts as a passive or active information collection or transmission mechanism (e.g., clear gifs, web bugs, cookies)

j. Using automated systems to access the Services without authorization (e.g., spiders, robots, scrapers)

8. Illegal Use

The Services are not to be used for any illegal activity. This includes, but is not limited to, death threats, terroristic threats, threats of harm to another individual, multi-level marketing schemes, Ponzi schemes, invasion of privacy, credit card fraud, racketeering, defamation, slander, child pornography, or violations of the Child Protection Act of 1984.

9. Security

You are prohibited from violating or attempting to violate the security of the Services or any third-party computer, account, or network. This includes circumventing user authentication or security measures, causing security breaches or disruptions of internet communication, and failing to keep software up-to-date with security patches.

10. Sharing and Modifying the Services

You are prohibited from sharing the Services or any data obtained through them with any unauthorized third party. This includes all forms of distribution, such as reselling, disclosing, releasing, or delivering the Services or data. You are also restricted from modifying the Services in any way, including copying, creating derivative works, or incorporating the data into your own products or services offered to others. Additionally, you may not attempt to reverse engineer, disassemble, or otherwise uncover the underlying code or methods used to compile the data. Finally, you must refrain from removing any proprietary notices included within the Services.

REPORTING A BREACH OF THIS POLICY

IDB LLC is not obligated to review or moderate user-generated content or feedback on the Services. We take no responsibility for any losses or damages resulting from a user's violation of this policy. If you believe content or feedback breaches this policy, you can report it to us at support@ipinfo.io with details about the violation.

CONSEQUENCES OF BREACHING THIS POLICY

Violation of this Policy may result in the suspension of your access to the Services. If you fail to comply with the Acceptable Use Policy after being warned, IDB LLC reserves the right to terminate your agreement and access to the Services entirely. Additionally, we may cancel the agreement if we suspect a breach, even without a warning.

DISCLAIMER

IDB LLC doesn't monitor user activity and isn't responsible for misuse of the Services. We also don't take responsibility for any user-generated content or feedback. However, if we discover content or feedback violating this Policy, we may remove it, block your account, and report the breach to authorities. This Policy applies only to users with agreements for our Services.

HOW CAN YOU CONTACT US ABOUT THIS POLICY?

If you have any further questions or comments, you may contact us by: Email: support@ipinfo.io