IP Geolocation Database
IPinfo’s IP geolocation database provides precise data customized to meet your specific business requirements. Seasoned developers, data scientists, and business analysts employ our database to extract valuable usage and optimize operations.
IP geolocation database
|range
|city
|region
|country
|latitude
|longitude
|postal
|timezone
|126.164.117.0/30
|Hiratsuka
|Kanagawa
|JP
|35.6155
|139.714
|142-0051
|Asia/Tokyo
|117.206.208.90/31
|Ambāla
|Haryana
|IN
|30.36099
|76.79782
|134005
|Asia/Kolkata
|86.92.225.61/31
|Willemstad
|North Brabant
|NL
|51.69167
|4.43889
|4797
|Europe/Amsterdam
|88.4.206.63/32
|Albacete
|Castille-La Mancha
|ES
|38.9942
|-1.8564
|02070
|Europe/Madrid
|2804::e033/128
|Canoas
|Rio Grande do Sul
|BR
|-29.91778
|-51.18361
|92000-000
|America/Sao_Paulo
|71.215.104.241/32
|Fort Myers
|Florida
|US
|26.62168
|-81.84059
|33916
|America/New_York
|152.195.51.165/32
|Milan
|Lombardy
|IT
|45.46427
|9.18951
|20121
|Europe/Rome
IP Geolocation Database Benefits
Our IP geolocation database offers a comprehensive range of data fields, providing you with detailed insights into the location of any IP address. From country and region to city and postal code, our IP geolocation download delivers accurate information to meet your specific needs. Additionally, you can access data points such as latitude and longitude coordinates, timezone, ISP, and connection type, enabling you to tailor your applications with precision.
Companies use our IP geolocation database for:
Fraud Prevention: Identify and mitigate fraudulent activities more effectively by detecting discrepancies in user location data.
Improved Targeting: Customize marketing campaigns to reach users based on their location.
Personalized User Experiences: Deliver personalized experiences to your users based on their location, enhancing engagement and customer satisfaction.
Optimized Logistics: Streamline logistics and supply chain operations by optimizing route planning and delivery based on accurate location data.
Prefer data in a specific format? We support all the important ones
CSV
|Filesize
|10.71 GB
|Fields
|10
|Last updated
|Today
|Entries
|92,650,629
JSON
|Filesize
|23.3 GB
|Fields
|10
|Last updated
|Today
|Entries
|92,650,629
MMDB
|Filesize
|799.87 MB
|Fields
|10
|Last updated
|Today
|Entries
|132,390,961
Need data in a format not mentioned here? Contact us
Available fields
|NAME
|MMDB
|CSV
|JSON
|city
|region
|country
|latitude
|longitude
|postal_code
|timezone
Why Choose IPinfo’s IP Address Geolocation Database?
Precise location data is important for businesses operating in today’s digital landscape. Our IP geolocation database stands out for its:
Unrivaled Accuracy: Our database is highly accurate in pinpointing the locations of both IPv4 and IPv6 addresses using data-driven decision-making. Download a free sample to learn more.
Ease of Use: Our IP location database has different format options for you to customize the data to fit your needs, whether you want detailed information or general trends.
Complete Coverage: Our database has detailed information on IP addresses from all over the world. From country-level to city-level data, we provide the insights you need to understand your audience better.
Continuous Updates: Stay ahead of the curve with our daily refresh cycle. We regularly update our database with the newest information, allowing access to the most up-to-date data in real-time.
Data generation and accuracy
IPinfo’s IP to location database is generated from a worldwide network of cloud infrastructure, deployed across dozens of providers in hundreds of countries. We scan and measure Internet traffic on both IPv4 and IPv6 protocols, providing a unique view of the Internet that no other IP geolocation provider can offer.
We update our IP geolocation database daily, to keep pace with the ever-changing nature of the Internet. Our data engineering team verifies the accuracy of this data by comparing it with multiple sources, including a third-party geolocation provider. This helps ensure that the data is reliable and up-to-date.
As a financial institution, we're a target for all sorts of bad actors. Dupaco is cautious about adding 3rd party solutions into our existing environment. We must ensure all partners are security-focused and that their product will enrich the lives of our members. After reviewing IPinfo, we were confident in the security, data quality, and the value IPinfo provided for financial fraud prevention.
Kevin Cray
Software Development Supervisor, Dupaco Community Credit Union
The implementation was absolutely flawless. Getting set up with IPinfo was very easy.
Zsolt Kocsmarszky
Founder & CEO, PingPong
We tested Maxmind - another data source - but only IPinfo actually had accurate data. Plus, IPinfo is probably better in location than Maxmind. The meetings that we had with the sales team didn’t make us feel like a number. There was good communication. They answered our questions and were willing to dig for more information. Plus, they were quite responsive.
Yonko Tsonev
Head of IT at Adcash
Frequently Asked Questions
What is IP geolocation?
IP geolocation are high-level location insights derived from an IP address. These generalized insights include the country, region, postal code, city, and latitude or longitude of the nearest city center.
How does IP Geolocation work?
IPinfo gathers IP address information. Then when users need geolocation details for specific IPs, they can query our API or download our database.
What is my IP Geolocation?
View your IP address, geolocation, and more details at IPinfo’s What Is My IP tool.
How to use IP Geolocation?
IP geolocation details help develop better threat intelligence, web personalization, IP-based restrictions, and more. Learn more about our customers’ success with IP geolocation data here.
How accurate is IP to Geolocation?
IPinfo updates our IP address database every 24 hours to ensure the highest level of accuracy. Read more about our commitment to data quality here.
IP geolocation differs from other geolocation methods (i.e. GPS) in that it’s non-specific. It cannot be used to track devices in real-time.
API Integration Options Available
Explore our API for an alternative option. You can also start your location-based analytics journey by using our free IP to country database.
